Castlemead Joins TechAssure's Select Global Network of Specialist Brokers

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, the international network of insurance brokers specializing in complex and emerging risks, has announced the appointment of Castlemead as its newest member firm.

Against a backdrop of rapid market consolidation, TechAssure continues to curate a selective powerhouse of independent experts. Based in Bristol and London, Castlemead brings nearly 40 years of specialized experience in Aerospace, Life Science, and Advanced Manufacturing, solidifying TechAssure's position as the leading global authority for high-growth technology and specialist sectors.

"TechAssure is built on the strength of expertise over volume," said Weren De Vliegher, Executive Director of TechAssure. "Castlemead's deep fluency in high-growth sectors is a critical asset for our global clients. They don't just broker policies; they engineer risk solutions for the most complex industrial frontiers in the UK."

"The real value of TechAssure is the density of knowledge within the network," said Kevin McLean, Senior Vice President at Axis Insurance and 2026 Chair of TechAssure's Board of Directors. "This is the sharpest group of insurance minds I have worked with, where every member has a deep, technical grasp of their clients' business. Adding Castlemead raises that bar further, providing our global network with another specialized UK vantage point to solve the industry's most difficult challenges."

Richard Ingleby, Managing Director of Castlemead, says, "Castlemead believe that an insurance broker's real job is to understand the catastrophic risks our clients face, and the cover and wordings available from insurers to protect them - this has been the heart of our business since 1987 - the Small Print matters. Working with innovators means the risk landscape shifts quickly, from AI disruption to geopolitical volatility, so we drive our team to stay abreast of whatever comes next. Our typical clients have a global footprint, so joining TechAssure is a natural fit: our insurance market knowledge, backed by a world–class technical network, will give our clients the sharpest, most informed guidance available."

TechAssure now comprises more than 38 brokerage teams across 20 countries, all selected for their specialized capabilities in serving innovation-driven industries.

For more information, please visit www.techassure.org.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE TechAssure Association