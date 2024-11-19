Castleton Commodities International LLC Acquires the Hunlock Creek Energy Center

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired the Hunlock Creek Energy Center (Hunlock) in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, from UGI Energy Services LLC.

Hunlock is a 169-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in PJM, a regional transmission organization, with access to natural gas from the Marcellus Shale, the largest natural gas-producing formation in the United States.

"We continue to expand our U.S. power portfolio with high-quality assets and are excited to add Hunlock to the portfolio," said Jordan Love, principal in CCI's Principal Investments team. "Hunlock is a great fit for our asset optimization capabilities, and we are exploring multiple paths for expansion, including energy storage, data center development and additional gas-fired capacity. We are dedicated to facilitating a seamless transition of ownership and maintaining Hunlock as a reliable and cost-effective power source."

Arvind Rajpal, managing director in CCI's Principal Investments team, said: "Significant power demand growth from data centers, concurrent with increasingly intermittent generation, remains a prominent theme in energy markets. CCI remains committed to operating at the intersection of electric generation, battery storage and data, and is actively exploring these and other expansion opportunities at our power plants in New York, New England and Texas."

McGuireWoods served as legal adviser to CCI in the transaction.

CCI is a global energy commodity merchant with integrated businesses focused on marketing, merchandising and trading commodities, and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure assets. Please visit our website for more information: www.cci.com.

