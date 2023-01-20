Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.32 Billion by 2031 at a 16.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Polymer Type, Form, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global castor oil-based biopolymer market is projected to reach $3,320.9 million by 2031 from $828.3 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The demand for castor oil-based biopolymers is anticipated to grow with the increasing adoption of bio-polyamides from end-user industries such as automotive, household appliances, oil and gas, and others. Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projected period (2022-2031), the increasing adoption of high-performance bio-polyamides in the automotive industry and growing usage of sustainable biopolymers in sports accessories, such as helmets and shoes, are expected to further fuel the advancement of the global castor oil-based biopolymer market. The advanced characteristics of castor oil-based biopolymers, such as easy processing, chemical resistance, toughness, dimensional stability, and abrasion resistance, support their adoption by a wide range of end users. However, the high cost of castor oil-based biopolymers, frequent fluctuating raw material prices, and dependency on India as only one major castor seed supplier is anticipated to hinder market growth in the upcoming future.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global castor oil-based biopolymer market is in the growth phase. The rising awareness about biopolymers across the globe, along with stringent government regulations pertaining to supporting a carbon-neutral economy, is expected to drive the demand for sustainable biopolymer solutions. Additionally, growing research and development activities, along with rising investments, are expected to boost market innovations. The adoption of bio-polyamides in various apparel brands is gaining momentum owing to superior characteristics such as extremely breathable, ultra-light, and super stretch product. Moreover, the global castor oil-based biopolymer market is expected to benefit from the growing household appliances industry in developing economies owing to rising disposable income and increasing number of nuclear families, among others.

Industrial Impact

Castor oil-based biopolymers continue to improve the toughness, chemical resistance, aesthetics, and durability of the materials to which they are applied. As a result, castor oil-based biopolymer materials are gaining importance in a variety of end users, including heavy commercial automotives, household appliances, and textiles, among others. One area where the adoption of castor oil-based biopolymer has been rising at a considerable pace is the automotive industry, as castor oil-based biopolymer auto parts are lightweight, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and minimizing carbon emission. This is expected to create opportunities for both existing market participants and market entrants.

Furthermore, castor oil-based biopolymers have a moderate to high impact on end-user industries; however, in the upcoming future, with increased adoption of high-end household appliances, sustainable textiles, rising automotive production, and other applications, the impact is anticipated to increase.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by End User

Automotive

Solar

Household Appliances

Textile

Oil and Gas

Others

Segmentation 2: by Polymer Type

Bio-Polyamides (Bio-Polyamide 6, Bio-Polyamide 10 and 11)

Bio-Polyurethane

Others

Segmentation 3: by Form

Pellets

Yarns

Others

Key Market Players

Arkema

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

UNITIKA LTD.

RadiciGroup

Fulgar SpA

DSM

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nexis Fibers

VAUDE Sport GmbH & Co. KG

EOS GmbH

AWAKE CONCEPT

NEUBAU EYEWEAR gmbh

Lanxess AG

BIO-FED

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Growing Electronic Industry and Emerging Use of Castor Oil-Based Biopolymers

1.1.1.2 Growing Awareness about Sustainability and Biopolymers

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Automotive Industry across the Globe

1.2.1.2 Rising Demand for High-Performance Polyamide Yarns in Textile Industry

1.2.1.3 Advanced Chemical and Mechanical Properties of Castor Oil-Based Biopolymers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Dependency Only on India for Crop Cultivation of Castor Beans

1.2.2.2 High Cost and Rising Price Volatility of Raw Materials

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Emerging Additive Manufacturing Sector and Use of Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Powders in 3D Printing

1.2.4.2 Emerging Self-Driving/Autonomous Vehicles Industry

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksfhpz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets