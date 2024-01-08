Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market size to grow by USD 5.98 billion from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 47% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market is expected to grow by USD 5.98 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by distribution channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), therapy (hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, this region's market growth is driven by high-quality healthcare infrastructure.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Active Biotech AB, Allarity Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Everest Pharmaceuticals Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medias Klinikum GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Robotic Prostate Centre Cambridge, Sanofi SA, The Focal Therapy Clinic, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC treatments such as LiPlaCis and Irofulven, in Phase II trials.

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A specific category of pharmacies operating within the premises of a healthcare facility is included in this hospital pharmacy segment.

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing Early detection of prostate cancer is a key factor driving market growth. This growth has intensified the use of Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT), Chemotherapy (including Docetaxel and cabazitaxel), and novel medications like Abiraterone Acetate, Enzalutamide, Radium-223 Dichloride. Additionally, the emergence of immunotherapy, PARP Inhibitors such as Olaparib, and advancements in targeted therapies focusing on Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) are further catalyzing innovative treatment approaches for CRPC.

Leading Trend

The evolution of CRPC treatment options stands as a significant trend driving the growth of the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market. This evolution includes Clinical Trials, addressing Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer and Metastatic CRPC (mCRPC), with a focus on Novel Therapeutics developed by Biopharmaceutical Companies. FDA Approvals of these treatments, alongside an emphasis on Personalized Medicine to combat Treatment Resistance Mechanisms, are shaping the landscape. Additionally, attention to Health Economics and Reimbursement aligns with improving Patient's Quality of Life.

Significant Challenge

The prevalence of health complications linked to CRPC drugs emerges as a significant challenge impeding the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market growth. Challenges persist regarding Biomarkers in CRPC and Genetic Testing, impacting the efficacy of treatments like Radiopharmaceuticals and Bone-targeted Therapy. Market Trends and Forecasts, influenced by Healthcare Policies and Regulations, affect the Drug Development Pipeline and Oncology Research and Development, complicating Global Market Analysis within the CRPC treatment landscape.

What are the key data covered in this castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market companies.

