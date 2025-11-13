Castrol Partners with Mexican National Teams in the U.S. in Lead Up To Global Soccer's Biggest Moment

Sponsorship Underscores the Unprecedented Growth of Soccer in North America, Leveraging the Passionate Fanbase of Tricolor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol today announced a new multi-year sponsorship with The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm and partner of Mexico's U.S. Tour for more than two decades. Through this agreement, Castrol joins as the official motor oil and lubricant of the Mexican Men's and Women's National Teams in the U.S., complementing its existing sponsorships with the NBA, WNBA, and NASCAR.

As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol will connect with the unique culture of the Mexican National Teams and their massive U.S. fanbase. Castrol's activation begins in 2025 with the Mexican Men's National Team's match against Paraguay (Nov. 18 in San Antonio, Texas) where the brand will be featured prominently through LED signage, in-stadium displays, and fan experiences. The sponsorship will build on this momentum, extending into 2026 with a comprehensive program of promotions, retailer activations, and media activities.

For more information: Castrol x FMF | Powered by Box

"Castrol has always been driven by a passion for delivering protection and performance, values we see mirrored in these teams and their rosters of exceptional athletes," said Andreas Osbar, President & CEO Castrol Americas. "This multi-year sponsorship builds on our history of performance and connects us with one of the most passionate and dedicated fanbases in sports."

The new agreement between Castrol and the Mexican National Teams in the U.S. is an expansion on an existing sponsorship with the Mexican National Teams within Mexico and arrives during a period of massive opportunity for the sport ahead of its top international tournament next summer. The sponsorship builds on the momentum behind the two established organizations and underscores their collective commitment to delivering superior performance while delivering on the biggest stage.

"We're in an unparalleled period of expansion and impact for the sport of soccer across North America, and we're delighted to welcome Castrol as an official partner of the Mexican National Teams in the U.S.," said Carter Ladd, Soccer United Marketing Chief Revenue Officer. "Both Castrol and the Mexican National Teams share a deep commitment to excellence and a passionate community of fans. Together, we look forward to creating authentic and lasting connections through MexTour and MexTour W for years to come."

Now in its 22nd edition, MexTour has delighted fans across the U.S. with marquee matches against top opponents at world-class venues. Supporters have responded with an average attendance of nearly 50,000 per match in the last decade, and MexTour and MexTour W matches offer soccer fans the chance to enjoy live events, exclusive content, and participate in engaging experiences presented by corporate partners like Castrol.

For more information, please visit www.Castrol.com/us and for tickets to the Mexican Men's National Team's upcoming match against Paraguay visit www.SomosLocales.com .

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 125 years.

Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W).

SOURCE Castrol