CAT® Lift Trucks Launches Q Series Electric Cushion for Enhanced Performance

"With this new series, we're introducing more powerful electric forklifts designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced operations," said Luca Ghiotto, Manager of Product Marketingat Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "The new CAT® Lift Trucks Q Series Electric Cushion is built to deliver exceptional performance, especially in high-reach, heavy-duty applications where operator confidence matters most."

The New CAT® Lift Trucks Q Series Electric Cushion Now Powered by Electric

CAT® Lift Trucks introduces the Q Series Electric Cushion, a powerful, zero-emissions forklift designed to match or exceed the rugged performance of IC models. The Q Series Electric Cushion delivers on the CAT® Forklift Trucks' standard of productivity, reliability, and uptime, engineered for demanding shifts and tight warehouse environments. Every detail is designed to maximize operator confidence, efficiency, and performance in every lift.

Key Benefits of the CAT® Lift Trucks Q Series Electric Cushion:

Class 1 Electric Counterbalance Truck

IC-level toughness, zero-emissions

Engineered for reliable performance and proven durability

Supported by the CAT ® dealer network you already trust

Lifts up to 16 ft/min faster loaded lift speed

Turns up to 14" shorter than 8,000 lb. competitors

Lifts full 5,000 lb capacity at 187" with SSFP

With the launch of the Q Series Electric Cushion, CAT® Lift Trucks offers robust construction and high-quality performance that operators rely on, helping them work confidently and safely, shift after shift, year after year.

To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its network of dealers, please visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 15,500 pounds, Cat lift trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/cat.

