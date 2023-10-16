Cat Litter Market size to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Cat Litter Co., Church and Dwight Co. Inc. and Dr. Elseys, and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cat Litter Market is estimated to grow by USD 2.23 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The cat litter market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cat litter market are Cat Litter Co., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dr. Elseys, Eco-Shell LP, H. von Gimborn GmbH, Healthy Pet L.P., Intersand, J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, Kent Corp., Laviosa Chimica Mineraria SpA, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Oil Dri Corp. of America, Omlet Ltd., Pettex Ltd., TABPS PETS PVT. Ltd., Targeted PetCare LLC, The Clorox Co., TOLSA SA, Weihai Pearl Silica Gel CO. Ltd., and ZOLUX SAS. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cat Litter Market 2023-2027

Cat Litter Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Healthy Pet L.P.: The company offers cat litter such as okocat original premium clumping wood cat litter and okocat super soft clumping wood cat litter.

Cat Litter Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis:

North America is expected to account for a substantial 36% contribution to the global market's growth. The market in the region has been notably driven by the expansion of the pet industry, including the rising popularity of cats as pets, the growing cat food segment, and the emergence of the cat insurance industry.

Cat Litter Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Impactful driver- Increase in number of people owning cats

Increase in number of people owning cats Key Trend - Growing trend of premiumization in pet care services

- Growing trend of premiumization in pet care services Major Challenges - Challenges related to product adoption

Cat Litter Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation:

This cat litter market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (clumping and conventional), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The clumping segment is anticipated to experience noteworthy growth in the cat litter market share. Clumping cat litter continues to garner consumer interest because it allows for convenient disposal of clumps of litter, urine, and cat litter without the need to empty the entire litter box. Suppliers are offering an extensive range of enhanced sanitary sand products with improved clumping properties. Furthermore, the increasing recognition of the functional advantages and benefits of clumping cat litter is expected to boost consumer demand, thereby propelling the growth of this segment.

Cat Litter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, France, Italy, and Brazil

