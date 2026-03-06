Catalight Academy Grows Leading Nonprofit's Autism and I/DD Clinical Training Capability

Expanded remote learning platform creates greater access by broadening delivery of modern, evidence-based care worldwide

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year saw the launch of Catalight Academy, a dramatically expanded digital learning platform equipping clinicians and practitioners around the world with modern, evidence-based education in autism and other intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) care. Built on the foundation of the organization's successful Catalight Classroom program, Catalight Academy is an evolution in scope, reach and capability – expanding access to high-quality training for professionals serving families across the United States in both urban and rural communities and around the world.

Led by a growing list of instructors from Catalight, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States and a leading global research institute, Academy currently offers five certificate programs with advanced opportunities, specialized courses and webinars with more to come.

Catalight Academy was created to meet growing demand for scalable care models and address industry-pervasive workforce shortages that continue to limit access to timely services. The learning platform and enhanced website make it easier for clinicians to discover programs, enroll in courses, pursue certifications, build new competencies and, ultimately, expand their practices.

At the end of 2025, Catalight Classroom educated more than 2,000 learners across 49 states and 13 countries. With triple the amount of learners expected on board by the end of the year, Catalight Academy will expand the legacy program's global footprint. Upon graduation, those practitioners are, in turn, able to serve more patients with efficient outcome-driven care that doesn't rely on high hours of in-person treatment.

"Catalight Academy was built to help close the gap between what families need and what systems are currently able to deliver," said Brianna Fitchett, vice president of clinical impact at Catalight. "Too often, access to quality autism and I/DD care depends on geography, workforce availability or outdated training models. It's a gigantic problem in the industry. Children are waiting months and sometimes years for diagnoses and care during critical development years because the demand for services is far outweighing the supply of qualified clinicians able to take on more families. Academy expands opportunities to gain practical, evidence-based skills and bring modern, effective care to more families regardless of where they live."

Catalight Academy focuses on education that reflects the realities of today's autism and I/DD population, emphasizing approaches grounded in current research and real-world application. Programs help clinicians improve client outcomes efficiently by integrating parent-mediated and telehealth-enabled care models that have demonstrated effectiveness.

The new website creates a more intuitive, engaging experience for users as they explore offerings by learning type – such as courses, programs, webinars and certifications – making it easier to identify pathways aligned with professional goals.

Catalight Academy includes a new public registry of trained and certified practitioners, providing verifiable credentials for clinicians who graduate. The registry is designed to help families and organizations identify professionals with specialized expertise, while giving practitioners a way to display qualifications that could strengthen their practices and professional profiles. It also ensures that providers have the most up-to-date information to apply to their practice.

"Academy serves clinicians at every step of their career – from continuing education units through certificates. By pairing education with recognized certification and a public registry, we created meaningful credentials that clinicians can stand behind," said Fitchett, who leads Catalight Academy. "It's about raising the bar for quality in autism and I/DD care."

Catalight Academy evolved from Catalight Classroom, which was originally created in 2022 to provide continuing education and training to clinicians within Catalight's provider network before expanding two years later to external practitioners. The success of that model illustrated both the demand for and impact of accessible, high-quality education. Academy builds on that foundation by expanding program variety, reach and learning infrastructure.

Offerings are available through individual and group pricing, allowing clinicians and organizations to scale training across their teams, while maintaining the same cost structure established through Catalight Classroom. Access remains free for Catalight's in-network providers.

Along with webinars, opportunities for continuing education units, manuals, tools, hands-on materials and Catalight's signature Wellbeing Scales, Academy today provides certificates in:

Calibrate ABA, a parent-mediated approach concentrated on dangerous behavior reduction

Chat, a parent-led naturalistic developmental and language-based intervention for children 6 and under

Compass-Behavioral, an ABA-based coaching program focused on development areas, like executive functioning, social relationships and emotional regulation, important to teen and young adult patients

Everyday ABA, educational modules to help caregivers gain confidence in leading their child's care using daily ABA strategies

RUBI, a parent-mediated program in which therapists teach caregivers tailored ABA-based behavioral strategies that focus on what's driving behavior

The platform was designed with the future in mind with other programs expected to be added soon. With RUBI advanced certification already available, Academy plans to launch three more advanced opportunities this year. Additionally, Catalight plans to offer direct learning opportunities for parents and caregivers such as Everyday ABA, further strengthening the organization's commitment to access, empowerment and family-centered care.

"Catalight Academy is a meaningful expansion of what's possible," Fitchett said. "When clinicians are better equipped, families benefit."

For more information about Catalight Academy and to view all offerings www.catalightacademy.org.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path to care. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with more than 16,000 practitioners serving 24,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis and speech therapy.

