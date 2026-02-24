Study Links Poor Sleep to Increased Risky Behavior Among Autistic People

Disturbances Found to Affect Up to 75% of Population

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poor sleep is linked to significantly higher rates of self-injury, suicidal thoughts and aggression among autistic children and adults, according to a new peer-reviewed study by researchers at the Catalight Research Institute and Easterseals Northern California. Sleep disturbances affect up to three-quarters of autistic people.

"When sleep is disrupted, everything else becomes more difficult," said lead author Kalina Hatzell, vice president of programs for Easterseals Northern California, an affiliate in nonprofit Catalight's network. "Research has established that poor sleep is associated with more challenging behavior across all populations – neurotypical and neurodivergent. Our research confirms this understanding and suggests that sleep disruption is also a strong clinical indicator of dangerous behaviors."

"Sleep Problems and the Occurrence of Dangerous Behavior within Autistic People: A Retrospective Community-Based Sample," was published in Autism, a major, peer-reviewed, international journal, on Feb. 19. In addition to Hatzell, it was co-authored by Catalight Vice President of Clinical Excellence Lindsey Sneed, Ph.D., BCBA and Catalight Senior Research and Data Analyst Ben Pfingston.

Key Findings:

Autistic individuals with sleep problems had:

120% higher rates of self-injury

146% higher odds of reporting suicidal thoughts

58% higher odds of aggression toward others

"This research is a reminder that sleep needs to be central to conversations about autism care," said Hatzell. "Sleep is something clinicians can ask about, measure and treat to help reduce dangerous behaviors and support overall wellbeing for people with autism."

The study analyzed real-world clinical data from more than 8,300 autistic individuals across the United States. The link between sleep problems and dangerous behaviors remained, even when controlling for age, sex and level of daily living skills.

"Even though sleep disturbances are common among autistic people, sleep is still not prioritized in treatment plans," said Hatzell. "My hope is that this research helps autistic people, their families and caregivers better understand that sleep is a fundamental part of health and encourages them to raise sleep concerns, ask questions and ensure sleep is addressed when care plans are developed."

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path to care. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with more than 12,000 practitioners serving 24,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis and speech therapy.

