Catalight Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Doreen Samelson Named Gold Winner in 2025 Merit Awards for Healthcare

Recognized for Pioneering a National Shift in Autism Care by Making Wellbeing the New Standard for Success

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalight announced today that its Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Doreen Samelson, Ed.D., MSCP, has been named a Gold Winner by the 2025 Merit Awards for Healthcare in the Influential Clinical Executives category. The honor recognizes Dr. Samelson's transformative impact on autism and intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) care and her pioneering leadership in redefining outcomes for individuals and families nationwide.

One of the nation's foremost clinical voices in behavioral health, Dr. Samelson has introduced a groundbreaking shift in the field: positioning wellbeing as the universal measure of success for autism and I/DD care. Drawing from her personal and professional experiences – as a licensed psychologist, a person with a disability, and a parent of an adult son with I/DD – she champions a care model rooted in dignity, inclusion, and individualized outcomes.

Under her leadership, Catalight established the Catalight Research Institute, a national hub advancing clinical innovation through applied research and technology. Her team has developed influential tools, including the Catalight Wellbeing Scales, Parental Stress Scales, and the Compass-Behavioral program – which specifically empowers autistic youth to build self-advocacy skills.

Catalight's data shows the measurable impact of these programs, including a 4.3 out of 5 satisfaction score, a 71% reduction in dangerous behaviors, significant decreases in family stress, a 30% reduction in healthcare costs, and a 93% telehealth adoption rate that expands equitable access to care.

"Dr. Samelson's vision has reshaped not only our organization, but the national behavioral health landscape," said Susan Armiger, President and CEO of Catalight. "Because of her leadership, wellbeing is now recognized as a fundamental outcome for individuals living with autism and I/DDs – not an optional measure, but the measure that truly reflects a meaningful life. She has championed a model of care that honors dignity, individuality, and self-determination, ensuring that every person, regardless of ability, can define and pursue their own path to wellbeing."

Dr. Samelson's influence extends nationally through her fellowship with the California Health Care Foundation, her prior leadership at Kaiser Permanente, and her previous role as Co-Chair of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Psychology Interest Group. She has authored and co-authored leading research and has been featured in Psychology Today, The Family Journal, Journal of Social, Behavioral, and Health Sciences, Behavioral Health Business, Forbes, and U.S. News & World Report, among others.

Reflecting on the award, Samelson said: "I'm honored by this award and proud to see wellbeing embraced as the essential outcome for people with autism and I/DDs. It's the path to more impactful, person-centered care."

The Merit Awards for Healthcare is an annual program that recognizes excellence and innovation across the healthcare industry. The award program honors organizations, products, leaders, and initiatives that are pushing the healthcare sector forward through breakthrough research, impactful clinical leadership, operational excellence, and transformative technology. Now in its 6th year, the Merit Awards for Healthcare serve as a trusted benchmark of excellence, spotlighting those who are driving meaningful progress in clinical care, health equity, patient wellbeing, and healthcare innovation. View the full list of the 2025 honorees here.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world where people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. The organization provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through its affiliate partners Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, the Catalight family of companies supports individuals and families across their entire care journey.

As one of the nation's largest behavioral health networks, Catalight connects more than 16,000 practitioners with 24,000 patients and families each year. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, Catalight is reimagining how individuals and families experience healthcare.

SOURCE Catalight Foundation, a California non-profit corporation