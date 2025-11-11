Catalight CEO Susan Armiger Wins Silver Award for Innovative Woman of the Year in Healthcare by the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Recognized for Healthcare Leadership and Value-Based Care Success in Serving People with Autism and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalight, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the U.S., today announced that its President and CEO, Susan Armiger, has been honored with a Stevie Award for Innovative Woman of the Year in Healthcare. Armiger received a Silver Stevie last night at an awards gala in New York City for her visionary leadership and transformational impact on access, quality and equity in behavioral healthcare for individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Susan Armiger, CEO and President of Catalight, honored with a 2025 Stevie Award recognizing her leadership in healthcare innovation.

Diagnosis rates of autism spectrum disorder have increased dramatically, rising nearly sixfold since 2000, due in part to broader diagnostic criteria and increased awareness. Early access to care is critical and can profoundly impact a child's development and a family's quality of life. Yet, with 1 in 31 children now identified with autism and 1 in 6 with a developmental disability, families often still face wait times of several months to a year for an assessment and care.

"Access to timely, personalized care can change the trajectory of a child's life," said Armiger. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to reimagining healthcare — breaking down barriers, accelerating access and ensuring every individual and family has the opportunity to meet the unique goals that drive their wellbeing."

Armiger has been pivotal in addressing the national care gap. Under her leadership, Catalight pioneered a value-based care partnership with one of California's largest health insurers, now in its eighth year, driving measurable improvements in quality, access and value. In the past year alone, Catalight has achieved exceptional results:

93% of families now receive care within 10 days, significantly outpacing national averages of several months to a year

4.34/5 customer satisfaction score across more than 24,000 families annually

30% reduction in care costs while expanding access and innovation

Armiger was also recognized by the Stevie judging committee for her vision to democratize care, championing flexible, caregiver-led approaches and investing in education and research to improve outcomes and strengthen the global behavioral health workforce. Under her leadership, the organization developed and expanded Catalight Classroom to offer its innovative continuing education curriculum to professionals worldwide and launched the "What's Up With Catalight!" podcast, sparking global dialogue on standards of care and wellbeing as the ultimate measure of success.

See the comments below from the Stevie judging committee members:

"Congratulations on achieving transformative impact in behavioral health through innovative, measurable solutions. Susan Armiger's leadership at Catalight dramatically reduced wait times, improved satisfaction, lowered costs, and expanded caregiver-mediated care at scale, surpassing national benchmarks."

"Susan Armiger's transformative leadership has turned Easterseals Bay Area into a national leader in behavioral health, now serving 24,000+ individuals … Her ability to navigate complex challenges, like pivoting to telehealth during COVID, highlights her resilience and adaptability. The partnership with California's largest health insurer is a standout achievement, driving innovation and improved outcomes."

"Timely access to healthcare services for the kids with behavioral disabilities is a must need for everyone around the world. The nominee's efforts in building something much-needed are very commendable and heartwarming."

"This is an impressive journey of serving families and scaling autism care in your community and beyond."

The 2025 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honor outstanding women executives, entrepreneurs and organizations around the world. More than 1,500 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals across 48 nations. View the full list of honorees here.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world where people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. The organization provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through its affiliate partners Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, the Catalight family of companies supports individuals and families across their entire care journey.

As one of the nation's largest behavioral health networks, Catalight connects more than 16,000 practitioners with 24,000 patients and families a year. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, Catalight is reimagining how individuals and families experience healthcare.

