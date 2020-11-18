Catalina Chooses Cadent as TV Graph and Analytics Partner, Powering the Orchestration of Marketers' Cross-Platform Campaigns

Catalina Chooses Cadent as TV Graph and Analytics Partner, Powering Orchestration of Marketers' Cross-Platform Campaigns Tweet this

"The value of this partnership – using data and analytics to gain a better understanding of the shopper journey, what they're watching and the device they're using – is incalculable to marketers today," said Kevin Hunter, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at Catalina. "We're thrilled to partner with Cadent and bring next generation TV to our brand, agency and retail partners."

Catalina is offering a full suite of in-store, digital, and TV services, including linear, addressable and OTT, by leveraging its real-time, one-to-one deterministic shopper data through Cadent Platform and Catalina's channel agnostic Media Network. This enables advertisers to better understand shopper behaviors, customize their audience segments, and optimize media in real time to deliver personalized messages and creative wherever they're watching TV or engaging in digital services.

"As consumer media consumption patterns and in-store shopping habits rapidly evolve, reaching audiences accurately and at scale across TV formats and digital platforms – as well as in-store - is more important than ever," added Hunter. "With Cadent we have expanded our multi-channel network across TV to help our brand, agency and retail customers bridge linear television and next-generation TV."

"Data-driven orchestration is how advertisers will best find and engage their TV audiences today and in the future," Eoin Townsend, Chief Product Officer, Cadent said. "This partnership is the fusion of Catalina's insight-rich, best-in-class data with Cadent's end-to-end platform allowing marketers to reach their audiences more effectively and efficiently."

Over the last two years, Catalina has strengthened its open, channel-agnostic platform and forged partnerships that are powering new audience, personalization and measurement capabilities. The Cadent partnership is another milestone in advancing Catalina's omni-channel managed services, programmatic self-service offerings, analytics, attribution, measurement, and data services.

"By combining Catalina's buyer intelligence database with Cadent's platform, our brand, retail and agency partners will have the ability to engage and connect with even the hardest-to-reach shoppers," added Dr. Wes Chaar, Catalina's Chief Data & Analytics Officer.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About Catalina

Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

SOURCE Cadent

Related Links

cadent.tv

