Catalina Reinforces Its Digital And U.S. CPG Sales Teams With Key Hire And Promotions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina, the leader in shopper intelligence and personalized digital media for CPG brands and retailers, has hired a Turner Broadcasting/Warner Media vet to head its digital sales team on the East Coast, and promoted three key leaders on its U.S. CPG sales team to further accelerate the business momentum the company has generated over the past year.

Karl Rosen, most recently Senior Director, Ad Innovation & Programmatic Solutions at Turner, is joining Catalina as Group Director, East Coast Digital Sales. He reports to West Naze, who joined Catalina in 2019 as SVP, U.S. Digital Sales.

"Karl brings a wealth of data and digital experience to Catalina. His career started with Viacom Media Networks and over the past 12 years at Turner, he has gained tremendous experience working with agencies, syndicated data, advanced TV platforms, audience targeting solutions and cross-platform media campaigns, all of which will greatly benefit Catalina and our customers as we fortify our digital presence in the marketplace," said Naze.

Meanwhile, Adam Van Beck has been promoted to Vice President of U.S. Brand Development, reporting to Marsha McGraw, SVP of U.S. CPG Sales. In his new role, Van Beck will continue to lead the business development team, while also serving as a strategic partner to key brand customers, including Kraft/Heinz, Amplify and Hershey. Since joining Catalina in 2013, Van Beck has built trust and credibility with emerging and established CPG customers, ranging from PepsiCo to Starbucks.

Nick Breisch has been promoted to Group Director of Brand Development, reporting to Van Beck. Since joining Catalina in 2011, Breisch has driven results for top brands in the Kraft Foods, Mondelez, Power Bar and now Kraft Heinz portfolios. In his new role, Breisch will help Catalina further strengthen its customer pipeline, while building long-term strategic partnerships with established and emerging brands.

Kevin Pike has also been promoted to Group Director of Brand Development, reporting to Jim Presley, VP of Brand Development. Pike is a proven business leader, strategist, cross-functional partner and people manager, who has successfully led teams serving Kellogg, Kimberly-Clark, SCJ, ConAgra, Wrigley, PowerBar and many others throughout his 13-year Catalina career.

"With Adam, Nick and Kevin stepping into broader roles, I'm confident Catalina and our customers will continue to benefit from their seasoned leadership and keen strategic thinking. Their collective track records when it comes to building business are impressive to say the least," said McGraw.

