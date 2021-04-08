Catalina Snacks® and Gopuff Partner to Deliver Keto-Friendly Cereals to Customers in Minutes

INDIANAPOLIS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, America's fastest growing keto-friendly cereal and snack brand, today announced a partnership with Gopuff , the go-to platform for consumers' everyday needs, to offer its Keto-Friendly Cereals to customers throughout a number of select cities including Chicago, Dallas, Austin and Minneapolis/St. Paul. Now, customers can order the brand's four most popular flavors – Cinnamon Toast, Dark Chocolate, Fruity, and Peanut Butter Chocolate – and have them delivered to their door in about 30 minutes from Gopuff's local micro-fulfillment center.

Catalina Crunch Partners with Gopuff

"We are very excited to be partnering with the Gopuff team to make certain that our products are available to consumers where and when they want them," said Joel Warady, President of Catalina Snacks®. "As we continue to expand our product availability, it is a natural fit for us to partner with the leader in instant needs. With many individuals still in work-from-home mode, we have seen an incredible shift in consumers eating breakfast foods throughout the day, with cereal leading the pack. Naturally, we sought out a solution to make it even easier. We can now be ordered in seconds and delivered in minutes, all through the use of mobile technology."

Catalina Crunch®, one of the fastest growing cereal brands in the U.S., is now available in over 15,000 retail locations in addition to a number of online platforms, including us.catalinacrunch.com . Devoted to making healthier foods accessible for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing flavor and nutritional content, Catalina Crunch® is a perfect brand to be featured on the Gopuff platform.

With more than 250 micro-fulfillment centers, each stocked with 2,500+ everyday essentials, Gopuff delivers to customers in 650 cities across the country. Catalina Snacks® joins the growing list of innovative and better-for-you products curated by the team at Gopuff. All orders are accessible through the Gopuff mobile app ( iOS and Android ) or Gopuff.com. Any order can be delivered for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

Gopuff media assets are available to download here and Catalina Snacks® assets can be found here .

About Catalina Snacks ®

Founded in 2017, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch brand offers a robust line of healthy snacks including Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies and Keto-Friendly Cereal. To learn more about Catalina Snacks® and its brand portfolio, visit us.catalinacrunch.com , or follow Catalina Crunch® on Instagram ( @CatalinaCrunch ), Facebook ( @CatalinaCrunch ) and Twitter ( @CatalinaCrunch ).

