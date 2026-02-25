CATALINA SNACKS® Introduces Two New Flavors with Bold Taste, Purposeful Nutrition, and the Power to Snack Like It Matters™

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Snacks® , a leading innovator redefining better-for-you cereals and snacks, is expanding its lineup with two new flavor additions: Peanut Butter Protein Cereal and Parmesan Garlic Protein Snack Mix , available now on the Catalina Crunch website . Both additions deliver bold, delicious taste, craveable crunch, and the brand's nutritional trifecta: protein and fiber, without all the sugar, making it easier than ever to Snack Like it Matters.

Unlike the sugar-packed options that saturate the cereal category, Catalina Crunch Peanut Butter Protein cereal delivers real peanut butter flavor and satisfying crunch that peanut butter lovers crave - but with 11g protein, an excellent source of fiber and 0g sugar. While many cereals force shoppers to choose between great taste and better-for-you nutrition, Catalina Crunch's Protein Cereal delivers on both... whether it's a morning bowl, an after-dinner treat or a midday snack.

Parmesan Garlic Protein Snack Mix, previously a limited-edition flavor, now joins the everyday portfolio due to consumer demand. Featuring Catalina Crunch cereal squares, almonds, cashews, soy wheels, and gluten-free pretzels, the mix delivers bold garlic flavor and sharp parmesan notes, without the excess sugar typical of many salty snacks. Each craveably crunchy, savory serving contains 10g protein, a good source of fiber, and only 1g of sugar to help fuel consumers forward – not hold them back.

"Today's consumers expect more from their snacks," said Sam Martin, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer of Catalina Snacks. "They want bold flavor and great nutrition in the same bite. With these new flavors, we're continuing to provide our signature benefits of protein, fiber and lower sugar that consumers demand, while delivering just as much satisfaction as traditional options without compromise."

Together, these launches reinforce Catalina Snacks' commitment to redefining modern pantry staples with snacks that deliver irresistible taste and purposeful nutrition. In 2025 alone, the brand helped remove more than 4.9 million pounds of sugar from consumers' cereal diets. Now available in over 30,000 retailers nationwide, Catalina Snacks continues to make better-for-you options more accessible, satisfying, and crave-worthy—with more innovation to come throughout the year.

About Catalina Snacks and Catalina Crunch®

Founded in 2018 by Krishna Kaliannan, a type 1 diabetic, Catalina Snacks is a high-growth snacking company producing better-for-you products that deliver uncompromised taste and a craveable crunch. The brand's mission is to make healthier options that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles and occasions. Today, Catalina Crunch offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Protein Cereal, Protein Snack Mix, Chocolate Cookie Bars, and Protein Granola, which are lower in sugar while providing positive nutrition like protein and fiber.

