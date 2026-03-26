Catalyst Acoustics Group Announces Catalyst Connect 2026, Bringing Together Industry Leaders in Acoustics and Design

AGAWAM, Mass., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (Catalyst) the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands, is proud to announce the return of Catalyst Connect, a dynamic, one-day networking event designed to unite professionals across the acoustics and built environment industries. Taking place on October 14 in Columbus, Ohio, the event will offer a unique opportunity for architects, designers, consultants, engineers, and contractors to connect, learn, and explore the latest innovations in sound control.

Architects, contractors, designers, specifiers, and consultants are invited to this free, one-day event in Columbus, Ohio, 20 minutes from John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), on October 14, 2026.

Catalyst Connect is a highly focused industry event that brings together a diverse and engaged community of acoustics professionals. Guests will experience a full day of programming that includes technical presentations, continuing education (CEU) seminars, and opportunities to engage directly with leading brands and partners, along with the chance to tour the Kinetics Noise Control manufacturing facility, with shuttle service provided.

Designed to foster meaningful connections and knowledge-sharing, Catalyst Connect also provides hands-on exposure to innovative acoustic solutions and emerging trends shaping the future of commercial and architectural spaces. Participants will have the chance to meet with experts, discover new products, and gain practical insights that can be applied to real-world projects.

"Catalyst Connect is a platform for collaboration and inspiration within the acoustics community," said Neal Knueven, Catalyst's Marketing and Brand Manager. "We're bringing together the people, ideas, and solutions that are driving the industry forward."

In addition to educational sessions and networking opportunities, attendees will be introduced to the portfolio of best-in-class brands within Catalyst Acoustics Group, showcasing a wide range of acoustic solutions tailored to diverse environments and applications.

Registration for Catalyst Connect is now open. To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and secure your spot, visit: catalystacoustics.com/events/connect/.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group