Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

27 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $39,000, compared to $73,000 for the first quarter of 2023.

"One by one, we're adding new customers and expanding existing relationships as our bankers deliver responsive and customized service across Acadiana," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We're building a dedicated, fully engaged, high character company where people want to bank and maximize the impact of their work."

Capital and Share Repurchases

The Bank continues to maintain an exceptional capital position with a total risk-based capital ratio of 57.27% and 57.69% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. At June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $84.3 million, or 31.7% of total assets, and $86.1 million, or 31.2% of total assets, respectively.

On April 27, 2023, the Company announced its second share repurchase plan (the "April 2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 252,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 129,070 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $10.65. At June 30, 2023, 156,542 shares were available for repurchase under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan.

Loans

Loans totaled $133.5 million at June 30, 2023, up $803,000, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, commercial and industrial loan growth was partially offset by net declines in our real estate loan portfolio. The decline in construction and land loans was primarily driven by the conversion of construction loans to permanent financing.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

85,655

$

86,464

$

(809)

(1)

%

Commercial real estate

19,175

19,303

(128)

(1)

Construction and land

4,620

6,536

(1,916)

(29)

Multi-family residential

3,094

3,146

(52)

(2)

Total real estate loans

112,544

115,449

(2,905)

(3)

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

17,609

14,109

3,500

25

Consumer

3,340

3,132

208

7

Total other loans

20,949

17,241

3,708

22

Total loans

$

133,493

$

132,690

$

803

1

%

The majority of the Company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans secured by properties in our local market area, the Acadiana region of south Louisiana. Loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties accounted for 64% of total loans and commercial real estate loans accounted for 14% of total loans at June 30, 2023. Our commercial real estate loans are generally secured by retail and industrial use buildings, hotels, strip shopping centers and other properties used for commercial purposes. Approximately 66% of our real estate loans have adjustable rates and, of our total real estate loans, approximately $55.1 million, or 49%, are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months. 

Our non-real estate loans primarily consist of commercial and industrial loans, which amounted to 13% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. This segment of the portfolio largely consists of loans to local businesses involved in industrial manufacturing and equipment, communications, and professional services. Approximately 37% of our commercial and industrial loans have adjustable rates and, of total commercial and industrial loans, approximately $8.8 million, or 50% are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

At June 30 and March 31, 2023, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and the ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.82% and 0.73%, respectively, at such dates. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.9 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 and $1.7 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, greater than 94% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Net loan recoveries totaled $13,000 during the second quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $54,000 for the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recovered $41,000 of principal from a previously charged-off residential mortgage loan.

At June 30 and March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.1 million, or 1.56% of total loans. The total provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments was zero for the first six months of 2023.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $89.3 million, or 34% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. Our investment securities portfolio consists primarily of debt obligations issued by the U.S. government and government agencies and government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities. The Company has not purchased investment securities since the fourth quarter of 2022. We have also not sold or reclassified securities during this current period of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which began in March 2022.  

At June 30, 2023, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $10.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.1 million at March 31, 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, the average yield on the total investment securities portfolio was 1.65%, down one basis point from the first quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and fair value of our investment securities portfolio as of June 30, 2023.

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

 Amortized
Cost

Gross
Unrealized
Gains

Gross
Unrealized
Losses

Fair Value

Securities available-for-sale











Mortgage-backed securities

$

69,804

$

1

$

(9,477)

$

60,328

U.S. Government and agency obligations

10,984

-

(976)

10,008

Municipal obligations

6,031

1

(492)

5,540

Total available-for-sale

$

86,819

$

2

$

(10,945)

$

75,876

Securities held-to-maturity











U.S. Government and agency obligations

$

13,005

$

-

$

(2,487)

$

10,518

Municipal obligations

463

-

(31)

432

Total held-to-maturity

$

13,468

$

-

$

(2,518)

$

10,950

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits were $171.4 million at June 30, 2023, down $8.3 million, or 5%, from March 31, 2023. Compared to December 31, 2022, total deposits were up $6.3 million, or 4%, at June 30, 2023. During the first and second quarters of 2023, the average balance of total deposits was $174.6 million and $172.5 million, respectively. The decrease during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to decreases in public fund deposits.

Our public funds consist primarily of non-interest bearing and NOW account deposits from municipalities within our market. At June 30, 2023, total public fund deposits amounted to $24.7 million, or 14% of total deposits, compared to $40.1 million, or 22% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023.

Our total uninsured deposits (that is deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit), inclusive of public funds, were approximately $50.2 million at June 30, 2023 and $59.7 million at March 31, 2023. Total uninsured non-public funds deposits were approximately $30.5 million and $24.6 million at June 30 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities or by allocating available portions of a letter of credit from the FHLB to collateralize the balances. At June 30, 2023, the amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged to secure public fund deposits totaled $48.3 million and $41.8 million, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Increase (Decrease)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

41,482

$

35,483

$

5,999

17

%

NOW

34,159

49,252

(15,093)

(31)

Money market

18,798

16,153

2,645

16

Savings

26,927

28,200

(1,273)

(5)

Certificates of deposit

50,007

50,624

(617)

(1)

Total deposits

$

171,373

$

179,712

$

(8,339)

(5)

%

The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 78% and 74% as of June 30 and March 31, 2023, respectively. In addition to our deposit base, our secondary sources of liquidity include borrowings from the FHLB and a line of credit from our primary correspondent bank. At June 30, 2023, we had available capacity to borrow $47.9 million from the FHLB and an additional $17.8 million on a line of credit with our primary correspondent bank.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.02%, down eight basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 11 basis points to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2023, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 37 basis points to 1.17%, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million, down $63,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in interest expense on deposits (up $118,000, or 51%) partially offset by an increase in interest income on loans (up $62,000, or 4%). Demand for higher rates on deposit accounts remained persistent during the second quarter of 2023 largely driven by competitor offerings.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.

Three Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

133,394

$

1,691

5.09

%

$

133,781

$

1,629

4.94

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)

101,630

413

1.65


103,739

427

1.66

Other interest earning assets

18,403

218

4.73


19,820

211

4.33

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

253,427

$

2,322

3.68

%

$

257,340

$

2,267

3.57

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















NOW, money market and savings
     accounts

$

83,962

$

142

0.68

%

$

90,972

$

81

0.36

%

Certificates of deposit

51,185

209

1.64


51,528

152

1.20

Total interest-bearing deposits

135,147

351

1.04


142,500

233

0.66

FHLB advances

9,264

68

2.94


9,216

68

2.96

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

144,411

$

419

1.17

%

$

151,716

$

301

0.80

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

109,016






$

105,624





Net interest income; average interest rate
     spread(TE)



$

1,903

2.51

%



$

1,966

2.77

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)






3.02

%






3.10

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $317,000, up $23,000, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher debit card income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.2 million, up $6,000 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $25,000, or 2%, from the prior quarter. Compensation expense related to our ESOP was down from the prior quarter due to a decline in the average market price of the Company's common stock.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $198,000 for the second quarter of 2023, down $15,000, or 7%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in repairs and maintenance expense.

Professional fees totaled $117,000 for the second quarter of 2023, down $12,000, or 9%, from the prior quarter primarily due to lower audit and consulting expenses.

Foreclosed assets expense totaled $63,000 for the second quarter of 2023, up $61,000 from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a write-down of $62,000 on real estate held as foreclosed assets. The real estate had a carrying value of $320,000 at March 31, 2023 and the sale of the property closed in July 2023.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $266.0 million in assets at June 30, 2023. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

6/30/2022

ASSETS











Non-interest-bearing cash

$

4,769

$

3,531

$

5,092

$

4,553

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

15,022

23,996

8,380

24,582

Total cash and cash equivalents

19,791

27,527

13,472

29,135

Investment securities:











Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

75,876

78,937

79,602

82,276

Securities held-to-maturity

13,468

13,471

13,475

13,486

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

133,493

132,690

133,607

133,869

Allowance for loan losses

(2,081)

(2,070)

(1,807)

(1,980)

Loans receivable, net



131,412

130,620

131,800

131,889

Accrued interest receivable

707

675

673

556

Foreclosed assets

296

320

320

320

Premises and equipment, net

6,111

6,202

6,303

6,494

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,839

1,823

1,808

1,795

Bank-owned life insurance

13,813

13,714

13,617

13,422

Other assets

2,662

2,539

2,254

1,804

TOTAL ASSETS

$

265,975

$

275,828

$

263,324

$

281,177













LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing

$

41,482

$

35,483

$

33,657

$

30,400

Interest-bearing

129,891

144,229

131,437

148,335

Total deposits

171,373

179,712

165,094

178,735

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,288

9,243

9,198

9,108

Other liabilities

977

747

558

727

TOTAL LIABILITIES

181,638

189,702

174,850

188,570













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

49

51

53

53

Additional paid-in capital

47,032

48,259

51,062

50,838

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(6,616)

(6,664)

(6,307)

(4,073)

Retained earnings

52,517

52,478

52,740

52,434

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,645)

(7,998)

(9,074)

(6,645)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

84,337

86,126

88,474

92,607

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

265,975

$

275,828

$

263,324

$

281,177

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,691

$

1,629

$

1,555

$

3,320

$

3,118

Investment securities

413

427

352

840

681

Other

218

211

58

429

77

Total interest income

2,322

2,267

1,965

4,589

3,876

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

351

233

87

584

179

Advances from Federal Home Loan
     Bank

68

68

68

136

136

Total interest expense

419

301

155

720

315

Net interest income

1,903

1,966

1,810

3,869

3,561

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-

-

(189)

-

(260)

Net interest income after provision for
     (reversal of) loan losses

1,903

1,966

1,999

3,869

3,821

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

200

183

182

383

350

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of
      fixed assets

-

-

(77)

-

(77)

Bank-owned life insurance

99

97

98

196

119

Federal community development grant

-

-

171

-

171

Other

18

14

5

32

13

Total non-interest income

317

294

379

611

576

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,178

1,203

1,218

2,381

2,479

Occupancy and equipment

198

213

227

411

437

Data processing and communication

220

227

242

447

450

Professional fees

117

129

175

246

315

Directors' fees

114

115

55

229

110

ATM and debit card

61

58

59

119

108

Foreclosed assets, net

63

2

1

65

(3)

Advertising and marketing

22

30

109

52

151

Franchise and shares tax

25

27

58

52

116

Other

193

181

240

374

422

Total non-interest expense

2,191

2,185

2,384

4,376

4,585

Income (loss) before income tax
expense

29

75

(6)

104

(188)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(10)

2

(21)

(8)

(62)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

39

$

73

$

15

$

112

$

(126)
















Earnings (loss) per share:














Basic

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.03

$

(0.02)

Diluted

0.01

0.02

N/A

0.03

N/A

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

2,322

$

2,267

$

1,965

$

4,589

$

3,876

Total interest expense

419


301


155


720


315

Net interest income

1,903


1,966


1,810


3,869


3,561

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-


-


(189)


-


(260)

Total non-interest income

317


294


379


611


576

Total non-interest expense

2,191


2,185


2,384


4,376


4,585

Income tax expense (benefit)

(10)


2


(21)


(8)


(62)

Net income (loss)

$

39

$

73

$

15

$

112

$

(126)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$

268,095

$

271,940

$

286,529

$

270,007

$

286,741

Total interest-earning assets

253,427


257,340


268,303


255,373


271,259

Total loans

133,394


133,781


134,058


133,586


132,542

Total interest-bearing deposits

135,147


142,500


150,582


138,803


149,210

Total interest-bearing liabilities

144,411


151,716


159,661


148,043


158,267

Total deposits

172,526


174,597


183,316


173,555


181,476

Total shareholders' equity

85,421


87,350


93,514


86,380


95,429





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.06

%

0.11

%

0.02

%

0.08

%

(0.09)

%

Return on average equity

0.18


0.34


0.06


0.26


(0.27)

Efficiency ratio

98.73


96.68


108.93


97.69


110.84

Net interest margin(TE)

3.02


3.10


2.71


3.06


2.65

Average equity to average assets

31.86


32.12


32.64


31.99


33.28

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)

56.02


56.43


58.51








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)

30.64


30.11


28.43








Total risk-based capital ratio(1)

57.27


57.69


59.76










(1)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$

2,070

$

1,807

$

2,173

$

1,807

$

2,276

CECL adoption impact

-


209


-


209


-

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(2)


-


(189)


(2)


(260)

Charge-offs

(10)


(7)


(38)


(17)


(101)

Recoveries

23


61


34


84


65

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

13


54


(4)


67


(36)

Ending balance

$

2,081

$

2,070

$

1,980

$

2,081

$

1,980





















Allowance for unfunded
commitments:



















Beginning balance

216


-


-


-


-

CECL adoption impact

-


216


-


216


-

Provision for losses on unfunded
commitments

2


-


-


2


-

Ending balance

$

218

$

216

$

-

$

218

$

-





















Total allowance for credit losses, end of
     period

$

2,299

$

2,286

$

1,980

$

2,299

$

1,980

Total provision for (reversal of) credit
      losses

-


-


(189)


-


(260)





















CREDIT QUALITY



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,629

$

1,618

$

1,246








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

260


69


41








Total non-performing loans

1,889


1,687


1,287








Foreclosed assets

296


320


320








Total non-performing assets

$

2,185

$

2,007

$

1,607





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

1.42

%

1.27

%

0.96

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.82


0.73


0.57








For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

