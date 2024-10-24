Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $447,000 for the third quarter of 2024, down $80,000 compared to net income of $527,000 for the second quarter of 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 included a net pre-tax benefit of $238,000 due to a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.

"Our loan portfolio grew a record $12.6 million during the quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "This marks our second consecutive quarter of outstanding loan growth."

Loans

Loans totaled $165.9 million at September 30, 2024, up $12.6 million, or 8%, from June 30, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

Change

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

81,433

$

80,572

$

861

1

%

Commercial real estate

22,704

23,071

(367)

(2)

Construction and land

30,310

20,427

9,883

48

Multi-family residential

2,622

3,025

(403)

(13)

Total real estate loans

137,069

127,095

9,974

8

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

26,507

23,915

2,592

11

%

Consumer

2,306

2,256

50

2

Total other loans

28,813

26,171

2,642

10

Total loans

$

165,882

$

153,266

$

12,616

8

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

Change

Commercial real estate











Retail

$

4,154

$

4,481

$

(327)

(7)

%

Hospitality

3,594

3,736

(142)

(4)

Restaurants

1,112

973

139

14

Oilfield services

411

419

(8)

(2)

Other non-owner occupied

2,780

2,820

(40)

(1)

Other owner occupied

10,653

10,642

11

0

Total commercial real estate

$

22,704

$

23,071

$

(367)

(2)

Construction and land











Multi-family residential

$

8,353

$

5,688

$

2,665

47

%

Health service facilities

7,073

2,749

4,324

157

Hospitality

2,716

2,716

-

-

Retail

3,339

2,033

1,306

64

Other commercial construction and land

4,846

2,830

2,016

71

Consumer residential construction and land

3,983

4,411

(428)

(10)

Total construction and land

$

30,310

$

20,427

$

9,883

48

Commercial and industrial











Oilfield services

$

14,010

$

10,382

$

3,628

35

%

Industrial equipment

3,882

4,540

(658)

(15)

Professional services

2,910

2,839

71

3

Other commercial and industrial

5,705

6,154

(449)

(7)

Total commercial and industrial loans

$

26,507

$

23,915

$

2,592

11

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million, down from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.57% and 0.58% at September 30 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 0.87% and 1.04% of total loans at September 30 and June 30, 2024, respectively. At September 30 and June 30, 2024, 98% of total NPLs, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.4 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.45% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $231,000 and $224,000 at September 30 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $337,000 and was mainly attributable to commercial loan growth. Net loan charge-offs totaled $131,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $38,000 for the second quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were primarily related to three commercial lines of credit.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $45.6 million, or 16% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, up $2.4 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold $48.0 million of available-for-sale securities (quoted at book value) for a pre-tax loss of $5.5 million. Cash proceeds from the sales totaled $42.6 million. During the second and third quarters of 2024, the Company re-deployed a portion of those sales proceeds into fixed-rate mortgage back securities. Investment securities purchases totaled $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $35.3 million and $31.7 million, respectively. The amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged as collateral for borrowings through the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") totaled $21.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively, at September 30, 2024. The remainder of the pledged investment securities at September 30, 2024 served as collateral for public fund deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $167.4 million at September 30, 2024, down $12.6 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 99% at September 30, 2024, compared to 85% at June 30, 2024.

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

Change

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

27,904

$

30,177

$

(2,273)

(8)

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

33,751

44,038

(10,287)

(23)

Money market

13,372

13,685

(313)

(2)

Savings

36,798

36,746

52

-

Certificates of deposit

55,611

55,419

192

-

Total deposits

$

167,436

$

180,065

$

(12,629)

(7)

Total public fund deposits amounted to $21.0 million, or 13% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024, compared to $31.2 million, or 17% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024. The decline in public fund deposits was primarily due to seasonal fluctuations. At September 30, 2024, approximately 74% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At September 30 and June 30, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.7 million, or 29.1% of total assets, and $81.0 million, or 27.4% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 79,400 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.75 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 79,802 shares at an average cost per share of $11.88 during the second quarter of 2024. The shares repurchased during the third quarter were acquired under the Company's fourth share repurchase program announced in May of this year ("May 2024 Repurchase Plan"). At September 30, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,399,127. Under the May 2024 Repurchase Plan, 93,127 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at September 30, 2024. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through September 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 890,873 shares of its common stock, or approximately 17% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.96.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.86%, up 14 basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the third quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.60%, up 25 basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.66%, up 16 basis points from the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, up $84,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Total interest income was up $146,000, or 4%, while total interest expense increased $62,000, or 6%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest income during the third quarter of 2024 was largely due to loan growth.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.

Three Months Ended



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate(TE)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate(TE)

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

161,410

$

2,717

6.70

%

$

150,257

$

2,383

6.38

%

Investment securities(2)

48,517

255

2.11


44,165

210

1.91

Other interest earning assets

51,142

699

5.45


70,354

932

5.33

Total interest-earning assets

$

261,069

$

3,671

5.60

$

264,776

$

3,525

5.35

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts

$

85,164

$

382

1.78

%

$

87,651

$

327

1.50

%

Certificates of deposit

55,910

448

3.19


55,960

444

3.19

Total interest-bearing deposits

141,074

830

2.34


143,611

771

2.16

Borrowings

29,502

309

4.17


29,468

306

4.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

170,576

$

1,139

2.66

$

173,079

$

1,077

2.50

Net interest-earning assets

$

90,493






$

91,697





Net interest income; average interest rate spread



$

2,532

2.94

%



$

2,448

2.85

%

Net interest margin(3)






3.86







3.72


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

For the third quarter of 2024, non-interest income totaled $620,000, up $254,000 from $366,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The Company recognized as income a $280,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the CDFI Fund during the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.3 million, up $192,000, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $57,000, or 5%, compared to the previous quarter primarily due to raises that became effective at the start of the third quarter.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $238,000 for the third quarter of 2024, up $100,000, or 72%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company upgraded to a new core processing system in the first quarter of 2024, and we settled our initial billings from the new service provider during the third quarter of 2024.

Professional fees totaled $151,000 for the third quarter of 2024, up $34,000, or 29%, from the prior quarter. Professional fees associated with obtaining the BEA Program grant totaled $42,000 and were expensed in the third quarter of 2024.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $280.6 million in assets at September 30, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. 

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

ASSETS











Non-interest-bearing cash

$

3,625

$

4,952

$

3,654

$

3,497

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

42,128

70,503

15,357

9,769

Total cash and cash equivalents

45,753

75,455

19,011

13,266

Investment securities:











Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

32,196

29,748

70,540

71,808

Securities held-to-maturity

13,450

13,454

13,461

13,464

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

165,882

153,266

144,920

135,672

Allowance for loan losses

(2,414)

(2,215)

(2,124)

(2,036)

Loans receivable, net



163,468

151,051

142,796

133,636

Accrued interest receivable

815

737

906

806

Foreclosed assets

173

104

60

37

Premises and equipment, net

6,135

6,114

6,072

6,160

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,939

1,919

1,878

1,858

Bank-owned life insurance

14,370

14,252

14,026

13,917

Other assets

2,318

2,499

2,182

2,995

TOTAL ASSETS

$

280,617

$

295,333

$

270,932

$

257,947













LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing

$

27,904

$

30,177

$

28,183

$

33,222

Interest-bearing

139,532

149,888

137,439

131,998

Total deposits

167,436

180,065

165,622

165,220

Borrowings

29,513

30,261

19,378

9,333

Other liabilities

2,001

3,994

1,373

1,231

TOTAL LIABILITIES

198,950

214,320

186,373

175,784













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

44

45

48

48

Additional paid-in capital

40,847

41,914

45,020

45,855

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(5,777)

(6,116)

(6,221)

(6,274)

Retained earnings

49,234

48,787

52,949

52,642

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,681)

(3,617)

(7,237)

(10,108)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

81,667

81,013

84,559

82,163

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

280,617

$

295,333

$

270,932

$

257,947

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

2,717

$

2,383

$

1,852

$

7,314

$

5,172

Investment securities

255

210

403

790

1,243

Other

699

932

214

2,247

643

Total interest income

3,671

3,525

2,469

10,351

7,058

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

830

771

452

2,370

1,092

Borrowings

309

306

69

908

205

Total interest expense

1,139

1,077

521

3,278

1,297

Net interest income

2,532

2,448

1,948

7,073

5,761

Provision for credit losses

337

99

-

531

-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

2,195

2,349

1,948

6,542

5,761

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

200

194

190

597

573

Bank-owned life insurance

118

113

104

344

300

Loss on sales of investment securities

-

-

-

(5,507)

-

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets

-

(5)

-

6

-

Federal community development grant

280

-

-

280

-

Other

22

64

12

103

44

Total non-interest income (loss)

620

366

306

(4,177)

917

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,200

1,143

1,141

3,603

3,522

Occupancy and equipment

193

183

198

572

609

Data processing and communication

238

138

228

1,170

675

Professional fees

151

117

100

375

346

Directors' fees

116

114

116

345

345

ATM and debit card

24

31

68

124

187

Foreclosed assets, net

33

26

2

67

67

Advertising and marketing

31

43

25

112

77

Franchise and shares tax

15

15

19

46

71

Other

259

258

184

705

558

Total non-interest expense

2,260

2,068

2,081

7,119

6,457

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

555

647

173

(4,754)

221

Income tax expense (benefit)

108

120

22

(1,039)

2

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

447

$

527

$

151

$

(3,715)

$

219
















Earnings (loss) per share:














Basic

$

0.11

$

0.13

$

0.03

$

(0.93)

$

0.05

Diluted

0.11

0.13

0.03

(0.93)

0.05

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

3,671

$

3,525

$

2,469

$

10,351

$

7,058

Total interest expense

1,139


1,077


521


3,278


1,297

Net interest income

2,532


2,448


1,948


7,073


5,761

Provision for credit losses

337


99


-


531


-

Total non-interest income (loss)

620


366


306


(4,177)


917

Total non-interest expense

2,260


2,068


2,081


7,119


6,457

Income tax expense (benefit)

108


120


22


(1,039)


2

Net income (loss)

$

447

$

527

$

151

$

(3,715)

$

219





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total loans

$

161,410

$

150,257

$

134,851

$

152,066

$

134,013

Total interest-earning assets

261,069


264,776


251,139


265,212


253,946

Total assets

282,440


285,773


265,095


284,964


268,377

Total interest-bearing deposits

141,074


143,611


133,577


143,619


137,042

Total interest-bearing liabilities

170,576


173,079


142,883


172,608


146,304

Total deposits

169,437


173,326


170,589


172,461


172,556

Total shareholders' equity

81,307


80,965


84,059


81,645


85,623





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.63

%

0.74

%

0.23

%

(1.74)

%

0.11

%

Return on average equity

2.18


2.62


0.71


(6.08)


0.34

Efficiency ratio

71.72


73.47


92.32


245.83


96.69

Net interest margin(TE)

3.86


3.72


3.13


3.56


3.08

Average equity to average assets

28.79


28.33


31.71


28.65


31.90

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

45.74


49.09


54.97








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

27.43


26.88


31.08








Total risk-based capital ratio

46.99


50.34


56.23





























NON-FINANCIAL DATA



















Total employees (full-time equivalent)

48


47


47








Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period

4,399,127


4,478,527


4,848,290








CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$

2,215

$

2,068

$

2,081

$

2,124

$

1,807

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


-


209

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

330


185


(62)


557


(64)

Charge-offs

(184)


(57)


(9)


(364)


(26)

Recoveries

53


19


26


97


110

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(131)


(38)


17


(267)


84

Ending balance

$

2,414

$

2,215

$

2,036

$

2,414

$

2,036





















Allowance for unfunded commitments:



















Beginning balance

224


310


218


257


-

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


-


216

Provision for (reversal of) losses on unfunded commitments

7


(86)


62


(26)


64

Ending balance

$

231

$

224

$

280

$

231

$

280





















Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

2,645

$

2,439

$

2,316

$

2,645

$

2,316

Total provision for credit losses

337


99


-


531


-





















CREDIT QUALITY(1)



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,423

$

1,560

$

1,961








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

15


40


127








Total non-performing loans

1,438


1,600


2,088








Foreclosed assets

173


104


37








Total non-performing assets

$

1,611

$

1,704

$

2,125





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.87

%

1.04

%

1.54

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.57


0.58


0.82










(1)

Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

