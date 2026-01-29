Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $456,000, or $0.13 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $489,000, or $0.13 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.56 diluted EPS, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

"Loan growth was strong during the quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "We're also pleased to see our net interest margin widen as funding costs declined."

Loans

Loans totaled $170.2 million at December 31, 2025, up $5.4 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

Change Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 80,123

$ 78,373

$ 1,750

2 % Commercial real estate



32,872



33,679



(807)

(2)

Construction and land



18,806



18,850



(44)

-

Multi-family residential



5,309



5,367



(58)

(1)

Total real estate loans



137,110



136,269



841

1

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



31,205



25,665



5,540

22 % Consumer



1,895



2,833



(938)

(33)

Total other loans



33,100



28,498



4,602

16

Total loans

$ 170,210

$ 164,767

$ 5,443

3



During the fourth quarter of 2025, a $2.2 million construction loan was converted to a fixed-rate residential mortgage loan. The increase in commercial and industrial loans during the fourth quarter of 2025 was largely driven by growth within the oilfield services segment of our loan portfolio.

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

Change Commercial real estate























Retail

$ 9,455

$ 9,725

$ (270)

(3) % Hospitality



5,632



5,742



(110)

(2)

Health service facilities



3,300



3,325



(25)

(1)

Restaurants



1,071



1,095



(24)

(2)

Oilfield services



365



374



(9)

(2)

Other non-owner occupied



2,349



2,380



(31)

(1)

Other owner occupied



10,700



11,038



(338)

(3)

Total commercial real estate

$ 32,872

$ 33,679

$ (807)

(2)

Construction and land























Multi-family residential

$ 4,749

$ 4,692

$ 57

1 % Health service facilities



10,547



9,695



852

9

Other commercial construction and land



2,112



1,772



340

19

Consumer residential construction and land



1,398



2,691



(1,293)

(48)

Total construction and land

$ 18,806

$ 18,850

$ (44)

-

Commercial and industrial























Oilfield services

$ 17,295

$ 9,532

$ 7,763

81 % Industrial equipment



7,064



7,865



(801)

(10)

Professional services



3,531



3,187



344

11

Other commercial and industrial



3,315



5,081



(1,766)

(35)

Total commercial and industrial loans

$ 31,205

$ 25,665

$ 5,540

22



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.7 million, compared to $1.9 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in NPAs was mainly due to an increase in non-accruing one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.95% and 0.67% at December 31 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were 1.55% and 1.11% of total loans at December 31 and September 30, 2025, respectively. At December 31, 2025, 95% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 99% at September 30, 2025.

At December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.4 million, or 1.39% of total loans, compared to $2.4 million, or 1.45% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $96,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $36,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in construction loan commitments and loan growth. Net loan charge-offs totaled $42,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2,000 during the third quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs during 2025 have been primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $65.4 million, or 23% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, up $5.6 million, or 9%, compared to September 30, 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we purchased $5.0 million of variable-rate and $2.4 million of fixed-rate government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities. The weighted average yield of the securities purchased during the fourth quarter was 4.63% at December 31, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $185.3 million at December 31, 2025, down $1.1 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2025. Total deposits averaged $181.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $179.8 million during the third quarter of 2025. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 92% and 88% at December 31 and September 30 2025, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

Change Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 29,991

$ 27,617

$ 2,374

9 % Interest-bearing demand deposits



32,851



35,748



(2,897)

(8)

Money market



10,235



11,783



(1,548)

(13)

Savings



53,831



52,152



1,679

3

Certificates of deposit



58,366



59,072



(706)

(1)

Total deposits

$ 185,274

$ 186,372

$ (1,098)

(1)



The increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to an increase in commercial deposits.

The decline in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Total public fund deposits amounted to $26.4 million, or 14% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025, compared to $30.5 million, or 16% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025. At December 31 and September 30, 2025, approximately 59% and 64%, respectively, of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

The decline in money market deposits was largely driven by decreases in balances of high-yield, personal deposits.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At December 31 and September 30, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.7 million, or 28.9% of total assets, and $81.6 million, or 28.7% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 54,693 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $14.76 during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 13,212 shares at an average cost per share of $12.93 during the third quarter of 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed repurchases under the November 2024 Repurchase Plan and announced the Company's sixth share repurchase plan (the "November 2025 Repurchase Plan"). Under the November 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 205,000 shares, or approximately 5%, of the Company's outstanding common stock. At December 31, 2025, 188,911 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase under the November 2025 Repurchase Plan.

Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through December 31, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,215,089 shares of its common stock, or 23% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $12.06. At December 31, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,074,911.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.91%, up three basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.53%, down three basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.50%, down 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, up $57,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Total interest income was up $35,000, or 1%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on investment securities, which was partially offset by a decline in interest income on cash and due from banks. The change in interest income was largely the result of bond purchases during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Total interest expense decreased $22,000, or 2%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. The decline in interest expense was mainly due to lower interest rates on public fund deposits and high-yield savings accounts during the fourth quarter of 2025. The decline in interest expense on deposits was partially offset by an increase in interest expense on borrowings due to an increase in the volume of short-term FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.





Three Months Ended



12/31/2025

9/30/2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate(TE)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate(TE) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 167,335

$ 2,815

6.68 %

$ 167,032

$ 2,816

6.69 % Investment securities(2)



65,352



511

3.17





51,731



345

2.71

Other interest earning assets



22,567



222

3.91





32,241



352

4.33

Total interest-earning assets

$ 255,254

$ 3,548

5.53



$ 251,004

$ 3,513

5.56

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and

savings accounts

$ 93,710

$ 467

1.98 %

$ 94,308

$ 529

2.22 % Certificates of deposit



58,677



475

3.21





56,113



454

3.21

Total interest-bearing deposits



152,387



942

2.45





150,421



983

2.59

Borrowings



12,884



99

3.08





10,699



80

2.97

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 165,271

$ 1,041

2.50



$ 161,120

$ 1,063

2.62

Net interest-earning assets

$ 89,983













$ 89,884











Net interest income; average interest rate

spread







$ 2,507

3.03 %







$ 2,450

2.94 % Net interest margin(3)













3.91















3.88







(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $362,000, up $47,000, or 15%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we corrected an immaterial technical error related to fees charged for the use of foreign ATMs and refunded $30,000 of fees that were applied in error. The refunded fees decreased income from service charges on deposit accounts for the third quarter of 2025.

Income from bank-owned life insurance increased by $11,000, or 9%, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an internal exchange of certain existing policies.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, up $20,000, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $1.3 million, up $22,000, or 2%, from the prior quarter. The increase was largely due to a new hire, an increase in compensation expense related to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan due to a rise in the Company's average stock price, and annual raises that were made effective during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Occupancy and equipment expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $196,000, down $24,000, or 11%, from the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company incurred additional repairs and maintenance costs for a vandalized ATM. During the fourth quarter of 2025, landscaping and utilities expenses were down driven by cooler temperatures during the last three months of the year.

Foreclosed assets expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $17,000, up $10,000 from the prior quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company incurred a loss of $14,000 on the sale of foreclosed real estate. The third quarter of 2025 included a $4,000 write-down on foreclosed assets.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

ASSETS



















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,132

$ 4,515

$ 4,076

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



21,073



32,756



40,219

Total cash and cash equivalents



25,205



37,271



44,295

Investment securities:



















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



50,467



44,853



28,712

Securities held-to-maturity



14,917



14,945



13,447

Loans receivable, net of unearned income



170,210



164,767



167,076

Allowance for credit losses



(2,367)



(2,397)



(2,522)

Loans receivable, net



167,843



162,370



164,554

Accrued interest receivable



907



861



851

Foreclosed assets



34



76



194

Premises and equipment, net



5,850



5,954



6,085

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,139



939



1,961

Bank-owned life insurance



14,983



14,849



14,489

Other assets



1,582



1,716



2,109

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 282,927

$ 283,834

$ 276,697























LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing

$ 29,991

$ 27,617

$ 28,281

Interest-bearing



155,283



158,755



157,393

Total deposits



185,274



186,372



185,674

Borrowings



14,732



14,693



9,558

Other liabilities



1,196



1,184



1,261

TOTAL LIABILITIES



201,202



202,249



196,493























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock



41



41



43

Additional paid-in capital



37,363



37,997



39,561

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,182)



(5,260)



(5,702)

Retained earnings



51,912



51,456



49,860

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,409)



(2,649)



(3,558)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



81,725



81,585



80,204

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 282,927

$ 283,834

$ 276,697



CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,815

$ 2,816

$ 2,814

$ 11,161

$ 10,128 Investment securities



511



345



273



1,425



1,063 Cash and due from banks



215



345



401



1,254



2,585 Other



7



7



23



56



86 Total interest income



3,548



3,513



3,511



13,896



13,862 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



942



983



859



3,791



3,229 Borrowings



99



80



180



315



1,088 Total interest expense



1,041



1,063



1,039



4,106



4,317 Net interest income



2,507



2,450



2,472



9,790



9,545 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



96



(36)



-



60



531 Net interest income after provision for

(reversal of) credit losses



2,411



2,486



2,472



9,730



9,014 NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS)





























Service charges on deposit accounts



210



172



201



781



798 Bank-owned life insurance



134



123



119



494



463 Loss on sales of investment securities



-



-



-



-



(5,507) Other income on foreclosed assets



-



-



-



216



- Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets



-



(1)



-



(1)



6 Federal community development grant



-



-



-



-



280 Other



18



21



17



84



120 Total non-interest income (loss)



362



315



337



1,574



(3,840) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,334



1,312



1,227



5,153



4,830 Occupancy and equipment



196



220



193



823



765 Data processing and communication



181



179



179



718



1,349 Professional fees



98



91



94



404



469 Directors' fees



123



123



116



477



461 ATM and debit card



28



24



17



103



141 Foreclosed assets, net



17



7



7



131



74 Advertising and marketing



37



35



17



131



129 Other



208



211



188



860



939 Total non-interest expense



2,222



2,202



2,038



8,800



9,157 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(benefit)



551



599



771



2,504



(3,983) Income tax expense (benefit)



95



110



145



452



(894) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 456

$ 489

$ 626

$ 2,052

$ (3,089)































Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.56

$ (0.78) Diluted



0.13



0.13



0.16



0.56



(0.78)

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 3,548



$ 3,513



$ 3,511



$ 13,896



$ 13,862

Total interest expense



1,041





1,063





1,039





4,106





4,317

Net interest income



2,507





2,450





2,472





9,790





9,545

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



96





(36)





-





60





531

Total non-interest income (loss)



362





315





337





1,574





(3,840)

Total non-interest expense



2,222





2,202





2,038





8,800





9,157

Income tax expense (benefit)



95





110





145





452





(894)

Net income (loss)

$ 456



$ 489



$ 626



$ 2,052



$ (3,089)











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total loans

$ 167,335



$ 167,032



$ 167,187



$ 167,038



$ 155,867

Total interest-earning assets



255,254





251,004





251,058





250,546





261,654

Total assets



277,546





272,987





272,443





272,415





281,817

Total interest-bearing deposits



152,387





150,421





142,149





150,480





143,250

Total interest-bearing liabilities



165,271





161,120





160,812





161,183





169,643

Total deposits



181,537





179,825





170,991





179,486





172,092

Total shareholders' equity



81,739





81,136





80,988





80,982





81,480











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.65 %



0.71 %



0.91 %



0.75 %



(1.10) % Return on average equity



2.22





2.39





3.08





2.53





(3.79)

Efficiency ratio



77.40





79.67





72.54





77.43





160.51

Net interest margin(TE)



3.91





3.88





3.92





3.92





3.65

Average equity to average assets



29.45





29.72





29.73





29.73





28.91

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



42.45





43.95





45.81

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



27.36





27.58





28.73

















Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



43.71





45.20





47.07



























































NON-FINANCIAL DATA







































Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49





49





49

















Common shares issued and outstanding,

end of period



4,074,911





4,129,604





4,278,150





















(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES







































Loans:







































Beginning balance

$ 2,397



$ 2,431



$ 2,414



$ 2,522



$ 2,124

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



12





(32)





110





(30)





667

Charge-offs



(60)





(37)





(28)





(213)





(392)

Recoveries



18





35





26





88





123

Net charge-offs



(42)





(2)





(2)





(125)





(269)

Ending balance

$ 2,367



$ 2,397



$ 2,522



$ 2,367



$ 2,522











































Unfunded commitments:







































Beginning balance

$ 127



$ 131



$ 231





121





257

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

on unfunded commitments



84





(4)





(110)





90





(136)

Ending balance

$ 211



$ 127



$ 121



$ 211



$ 121











































Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

$ 96



$ (36)



$ -



$ 60



$ 531











































CREDIT QUALITY(1)







































Non-accruing loans

$ 2,248



$ 1,459



$ 1,567

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



395





364





64

















Total non-performing loans



2,643





1,823





1,631

















Foreclosed assets



34





76





194

















Total non-performing assets

$ 2,677



$ 1,899



$ 1,825



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.55 %



1.11 %



0.98 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.95





0.67





0.66





















(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

