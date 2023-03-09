CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. - CBIO

NEW ORLEANS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqCM: CBIO) in connection with its acquisition of the F351 program, a next-generation fibrosis drug, from GNI Group Ltd. and, in a separate transaction, its acquisition of a controlling interest in Beijing Continent for 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a new series of preferred stock (Series X) with economic rights equivalent to Catalyst's common stock. Each share of Series X preferred stock is convertible into 10,000 shares of common stock, subject to stockholder approval under Nasdaq rules and subject to a beneficial ownership conversion blocker. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

