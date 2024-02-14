Catalyst Clinical Research Announces CEO Succession

Nik Morton brings decades of experience in clinical research with senior roles in global operations, digital clinical trials, biostatistics, site and patient access

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Clinical Research announces today that Nik Morton, the company's president and COO, assumed its CEO role on 12 February 2024. Mr. Morton joined Catalyst as its COO in 2022. Mr. Morton moved into his new position while Nick Dyer, Catalyst's former CEO, has shifted his focus to overseeing the strategic growth of the companies within Project Constellation Holdings, the parent company of Catalyst Clinical Research and Genpro Research.

Nik Morton, CEO and President, Catalyst Clinical Research

"Nik is an experienced clinical research executive and is uniquely qualified to assume this role," said Nick Dyer, Executive Chair for Project Constellation Holdings. "While working with Nik, I have seen a leader who values Catalyst and will build upon its industry-leading approaches while maintaining our caring and committed company culture."

"We are excited to continue our work with Nik as he takes on this new role as CEO," said QHP Capital Partners. "His previous position at Catalyst and the continued support from Nick Dyer as executive chair, ensures the strong continuity of focus for the Catalyst team, their clients and partners."

"This is an amazing opportunity to guide Catalyst Clinical Research through its next period of growth and expand on its strengths," Mr. Morton said. "My executive team and I will remain focused on delivering results for our clients and retaining the best employees in the clinical research industry."

Prior to Mr. Morton joining Catalyst, he held strategic roles at PPD, including global leaderships roles for biostatistics, programming, medical writing, including functional services delivery; hematology and oncology project management overseeing full-service delivery; site and patient access—accountable for selecting the best sites for enrolling and for activating in the shortest cycle times; and the design and implementation of digitally enabled and decentralized clinical trials.

ABOUT

Catalyst Clinical Research, a clinical research organization (CRO), provides highly customizable solutions to the global biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries through two established solutions: Catalyst Oncology and Catalyst Flex. Catalyst Oncology provides full-service specialty oncology CRO offerings while Catalyst Flex delivers multi-therapeutic customer- or Catalyst-managed functional (FSP) services. With more than 1,000 staff and several offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Catalyst's flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping customers advance their clinical studies by leveraging expert teams and innovative technologies. Visit Catalyst online at CatalystCR.com. Follow @CatalystCR on LinkedIn.

Genpro Research is a next-generation technology company serving customers in the life sciences industry. Genpro's flagship product, MAIA, is an advanced, intuitive platform that combines AI and human-in-the-loop technology to accelerate evidence synthesis and clinical document generation. MAIA is used by 2 of the world's top 5 pharmaceutical companies, where it is helping medical affairs, medical writers, epidemiologists, and drug safety professionals do life-changing work faster while ensuring rigorous quality. To learn more about Genpro Research and MAIA, visit www.genproresearch.com.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of QHP Capital, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Humphrey

[email protected]

+1 (984) 459-2090

SOURCE Catalyst Clinical Research