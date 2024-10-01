Catalyst Power Expands New York Presence with Latest Acquisition

ESCO Acquisition Expands Catalyst's Commercial and Industrial Customer Base in Putnam & Westchester County

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an independent integrated provider of retail power and cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, acquired Robison Energy, LLC, a NY ESCO focused in the ConEd footprint. The acquisition expands Catalyst Power's customer base in Putnam and Westchester Counties. Catalyst Power's retail power services can be augmented with a suite of complementary clean energy solutions for businesses, including Connected Microgrid® solutions, energy storage, rooftop solar, demand response, EV charging, and more.

"This is a tremendous fit. We're excited to be able to expand the mix of commercial and industrial customers that have access to Catalyst Power's revenue-positive decarbonizing solutions," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "By growing our customer base and channel partner relationships, we broaden access to our cleaner energy options including community solar, energy storage, and proprietary Connected Microgrid solutions."

"Catalyst Power's acquisition expands their retail energy market presence in a critical market for the company," says Billy Bailey, Principal at BPEP. "Combining Robison Energy's assets with their existing portfolio accelerates Catalyst Power's ability to reach scale."

Catalyst Power is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail electricity with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs, generate revenue, and decarbonize their operations, all with no upfront investment. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy and efficiency projects for its retail energy clients. Catalyst Power continues to pursue additional strategic REP acquisition opportunities.

Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web: https://catalystpower.com/about-us/

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail electricity with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of cleaner energy solutions includes customized Connected Microgrid solutions, rooftop solar, energy storage, EV Charging, and community solar. Catalyst Power specializes in serving the middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com .

About BP Energy Partners:

BP Energy Partners is a Dallas, Texas based lower-middle market private equity firm that invests alongside entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and companies through growth equity and buyout transactions. The firm focuses on energy and energy-intensive industries and companies that generate returns and reduce emissions. Investment themes include Value-Add Infrastructure, the Natural Gas Value Chain, Electrification, and Environmental Management. Founded in 2013 and initially sponsored by T. Boone Pickens, BPEP manages over $600 million in committed capital.

For more information, visit www.bpenergypartners.com.

SOURCE Catalyst Power