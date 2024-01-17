Catalyst Power Launches Cleaner Energy Services for New Jersey Commercial & Industrial Businesses

News provided by

Catalyst Power

17 Jan, 2024, 12:30 ET

New Jersey Commercial & Industrial Businesses Can Realize Significant Savings and Revenue with Clean Energy Solutions

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching its services in New Jersey. Catalyst Power offers a range of cleaner energy solutions for New Jersey businesses, including custom-priced retail energy service, Connected Microgrids, energy storage, demand response, and more. Each service allows businesses to earn immediate savings, generate revenue, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience without any upfront costs. Catalyst Power's services will initially be available to customers in the Atlantic City Electric, Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), and Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) service areas.

"New Jersey businesses have a fantastic opportunity to significantly reduce their energy costs and generate new sources of revenue with clean energy solutions. We're thrilled to be entering the New Jersey market to help businesses save while building their long-term sustainability and reducing their exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "New Jersey's middle market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of New Jersey's economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy–we're here to help them."

Catalyst Power develops and provides innovative cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy and efficiency projects for its retail energy clients.

New Jersey businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:
Web: https://catalystpower.com/about-us/
Phone: 1-888-789-7250
Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low-carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

SOURCE Catalyst Power

Also from this source

Catalyst Power Launches Demand Response Solutions for New York Commercial & Industrial Businesses

Catalyst Power Launches Demand Response Solutions for New York Commercial & Industrial Businesses

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is...
LynOaken Farms Partners with Catalyst Power on Major Clean Energy Projects

LynOaken Farms Partners with Catalyst Power on Major Clean Energy Projects

Lynoaken Farms and Leonard Oakes Estate Winery, an Orleans County orchard and winery, is supporting the growth of renewable energy and improving...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.