Catalyst Power Launches Energy Management Services for Generators and Retail Energy Suppliers

NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an independent integrated provider of retail power and cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching new energy management services for generators and retail energy suppliers within their service areas. The new energy management services include hedging and portfolio management, historical analysis, trading control, legislative tracking, and more. Catalyst Power's energy management services are designed to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and maximize overall performance for retail energy suppliers and generators. The company's new energy management services are now available in New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest.

"Today's energy markets are more complicated and offer more opportunities than ever before. The Catalyst Power team brings decades of experience helping generators and retail suppliers and can help our partners use the markets to meet their business needs whether it is energy price certainty, optimization opportunities or access to illiquid renewable energy credit markets" said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings."

Retail Energy Suppliers Management: Catalyst Power provides tailored electricity and gas management solutions designed to save retail suppliers money and simplify operations. Services include customized pricing, risk management, and streamlined billing, offering clarity and control over energy procurement. Catalyst Power also offers sustainable energy options to assist retail suppliers in easily meeting renewable goals.

Generation Energy Management: Catalyst Power offers energy management solutions for generators designed to maximize efficiency and revenue. Services include customized scheduling, risk management, and transparent billing to help generators optimize operations and navigate market complexities. Catalyst Power's tailored approach ensures smooth, profitable energy generation with clear insights and ongoing support.

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail electricity with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs, generate revenue, and decarbonize their operations, all with no upfront investment . Catalyst Power's suite cleaner energy solutions include customized Connected Microgrid solutions, rooftop solar, energy storage, EV Charging, and community solar. Catalyst Power specializes in serving the middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com .

About BP Energy Partners:

BP Energy Partners is a Dallas, Texas based lower-middle market private equity firm that invests alongside entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and companies through growth equity and buyout transactions. The firm focuses on energy and energy-intensive industries and companies that generate returns and reduce emissions. Investment themes include Value-Add Infrastructure, the Natural Gas Value Chain, Electrification, and Environmental Management. Founded in 2013 and initially sponsored by T. Boone Pickens, BPEP manages over $600 million in committed capital.

For more information, visit www.bpenergypartners.com.

