Catalyst Power Partners with Gates Historical Society to Provide Solar to Local Residents and Businesses

Rochester Residents and Businesses Can Save Money on their Utility Bills while Supporting Regional Solar Growth: 1.4MW Community Solar Farm to Be Built in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is partnering with the Gates Historical Society for a new 1.4MW community solar farm in Rochester. Once complete, the community solar farm will provide local residents and businesses affordable clean energy while supporting local jobs and economic development. The new community solar farm will be built on approximately 13 acres on Howard Road in Rochester.

"We are proud to partner with the Gates Historical Society to help make the benefits of solar accessible to Rochester residents and businesses," said Gabe Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power. "Community solar makes it easy for residents and businesses to save money with clean energy."

"Our partnership with Catalyst Power provides us with increased revenue and allows us to support the local community by hosting clean solar energy," said Garth Brokaw, President, of the Gates Historical Society."

In addition to community solar, Catalyst Power provides its commercial and industrial customers with a full suite of cleaner energy solutions, including a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with back-up generators, as well as retail power and gas supply. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

People and businesses interested in supporting the Gates Historical Society can become a member or make a donation at: https://gateshistory.org/membership .

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

