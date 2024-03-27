Catalyst Power Partners with Inovis Energy to Provide EV Charging for Commercial and Industrial Businesses in the Northeast

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst", "Company"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is partnering with Inovis Energy , a leading provider of energy solutions for the commercial, industrial, and municipal sectors, to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging for commercial and industrial businesses in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Inovis Energy provides exceptional turn-key EV charging solutions for commercial industrial businesses. The partnership further expands Catalyst Power's suite of clean energy solutions which also includes custom-priced energy service, Connected Microgrids, Free Onsite Solar Viability Assessments, Demand Response, and Community Solar. Catalyst Power's cleaner energy solutions allow companies to reduce energy costs, monetize their roof, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Inovis Energy to offer our commercial and industrial customers a simple, effective, onsite EV charging solution," said Gabe Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power. "Providing EV charging is a great business opportunity for all sizes and types of businesses. Charging can attract customers, serve as an employee perk, and generate revenue."

"This partnership represents a milestone in our mission to drive sustainability and innovation in the energy sector," says Tony Parente, Director of EV and Business Development of Inovis Energy. "Together with Catalyst Power, we're set to deliver unparalleled EV charging solutions that not only support businesses in their transition to greener operations but also contribute significantly to the development of a robust EV infrastructure."

Catalyst Power works with small- to medium-sized businesses to provide access to cleaner energy through our network of Connected Microgrids, community solar subscriptions, retail clean energy, onsite solar, EV charging, and other customized solutions. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for their retail energy clients.

Inovis Energy will leverage its extensive experience in designing and implementing energy solutions to enhance the partnership's offerings, providing top-tier EV charging infrastructure that complements Catalyst Power's suite of clean energy solutions.

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About Inovis Energy

Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm. Their mission is to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to their expanding customer base. Their focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each customer's specific goals. Extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, renewable energy, and EV supply equipment, they also have vast experience with incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows them to provide their customers with the highest value possible.

