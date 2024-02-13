Catalyst Solutions announces Aneesh Kumar as Chief Digital Innovation Officer

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions, a leader in healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO), technology, and consulting services, announces the appointment of Aneesh Kumar as Chief Digital Innovation Officer. Kumar's appointment marks an exciting step in Catalyst's growth journey, bringing his extensive managed care and digital platform experience to help Catalyst transform its offerings. Rachel Spilo, Catalyst Solutions CEO & Founder, said "Aneesh's unique experience and leadership spans managed care, care delivery, and digital technology. This combination is exactly what Catalyst needs to define, develop, and deploy its next-generation solutions."

Aneesh Kumar said, "As managed care companies grapple with cost pressures and the threat of new competitors, they need a partner to provide key business processes as a service. The ability to overcome integration challenges and provide an outcomes-based offering is the holy grail for managed care. At Catalyst, the combination of managed care domain expertise and our next-generation digital platform positions us well for future success. For over 25 years, Catalyst has proven to be a reliable and highly regarded partner for hundreds of managed care organizations. We are ready to scale our solutions, providing transformational outcomes through omnichannel digital experiences, AI powered solutions, customized BPO, technology consulting and predictive analytics."

Kumar joins Catalyst with a 25-year record of driving transformative changes in healthcare for companies like Apple, Elevance Health, Gainwell Technologies, Cigna and Accenture. He also founded, built, and sold startups in care delivery (AzulCare) and in digital health (Sheen Health).

"Our AI-first business solutions are already helping many of our customers with cost containment and accelerated revenue growth. Aneesh is joining us at a pivotal time, as we continue to scale those solutions and amplify process optimization for health plans," said Sas Mukherjee, President of Catalyst Solutions.

