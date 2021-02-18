Catalyst Solutions Appoints Scott Martin As President
2021 Brings Changes at Catalyst Solutions
Feb 18, 2021, 15:48 ET
DENVER, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions, an industry leader in strategic consulting and business process outsourcing for health plans, announced today that Scott Martin has been promoted to President, effective January 4, 2021. In this new role, Scott has responsibility for leading all of Catalyst's core lines of business and further strengthening and expanding the company's future growth position. In his nearly four-year tenure, Scott Martin has held several executive roles within Catalyst, each with expanding responsibilities, including roles in Advisory Services, Operations, and Channel Partnerships.
"Scott's vision and drive has been instrumental in helping Catalyst to achieve amazing milestones," said Rachel Spilo, Chief Executive Officer. "I am delighted that he has accepted the role and I am excited for what is to come under his guidance."
Scott has over 20 years of healthcare experience with a proven track record in business and growth strategy. He is a trusted partner to c-suite executives, helping them maximize their position in the marketplace while ensuring their plans deliver innovative and high-quality service to members and providers. With a deep understanding of the operational and clinical functions within the healthcare plan, Scott's experience includes: Technology, Healthcare Plan Operations, Organizational Strategy, Medical Management, Informatics/Analytics and Regulatory/Compliance.
"I am deeply grateful to be a part of Catalyst Solutions," said Scott Martin. "The team is comprised of amazing industry talent with heart. This places us in a unique position to fulfill our business mission of providing health plans with innovative business and technology solutions, and also enables us to expand our commitment to our social mission of serving those less fortunate and making a positive change in lives and healthcare outcomes."
About Catalyst Solutions
For over two decades, Catalyst Solutions has partnered with health plans that range from start-up health plans to the largest payers in the country and serve all lines of business. Catalyst provides these plans with strategic, operational, and technical consulting, as well as, business process outsourcing services. Catalyst's mission is to help plans gain efficiencies, drive down costs, and improve healthcare outcomes.
SOURCE Catalyst Solutions
Share this article