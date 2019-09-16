Catalyst Welcomes New Board Chair Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson And Historic Number Of Women To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst, the global expert in accelerating progress for women through workplace inclusion, welcomes Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson as its new Board Chair and four women to its Board of Directors – the largest number of women named to the Catalyst Board in the nonprofit's 57-year history. Their appointments increase the percentage of women serving on the Board to a record 42%.

Hewson, a current Board member, succeeds retired Deloitte CEO and newly appointed WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert as Chair of the Board, effective September 1. Engelbert made history as the first woman to serve as Catalyst Board Chair, and this is the first time a woman has succeeded another woman as Chair.

"I'm honored to serve as the new Chair of the Catalyst Board and to continue to work with such a dedicated and accomplished group of corporate leaders," Hewson said. "The experiences and perspectives of our new Board members will help us identify and expand opportunities to advance women in the workplace in companies around the world."

The new appointees to the Board bring varied experience to Catalyst:

Stacey Cunningham , President of the New York Stock Exchange, is the first woman to helm the exchange in its 227-year history and was named to the Crain's New York Business 50 Most Powerful Women in New York list in 2019.

, President of the New York Stock Exchange, is the first woman to helm the exchange in its 227-year history and was named to the 50 Most Powerful Women in list in 2019. Janet Foutty , US Board Chair, Deloitte, was named "One to Watch" by Fortune and previously served as the first woman CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP.

, US Board Chair, Deloitte, was named "One to Watch" by and previously served as the first woman CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP. Kelly Grier , EY US Chairman and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner, is a leading CEO voice advocating for cultivating a culture of innovation and belonging, focusing on equity, fairness and respect. She has been named among Fortune's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business and in the 2019 Crain's New York Business 50 Most Powerful Women in New York list. She's the first woman at EY to lead the US and Americas.

, EY US Chairman and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner, is a leading CEO voice advocating for cultivating a culture of innovation and belonging, focusing on equity, fairness and respect. She has been named among 50 Most Powerful Women in Business and in the 2019 50 Most Powerful Women in list. She's the first woman at EY to lead the US and Americas. Deanna Mulligan , President and CEO of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, has been named among Fortune's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business and in 2019 was once again recognized as one of Crain's New York Business 50 Most Powerful Women in New York .

During Engelbert's tenure as Board Chair, Catalyst named Lorraine Hariton as President and CEO, and she oversaw a refreshed strategy to enhance the impact the nonprofit organization is making toward the advancement of women in the workforce. Engelbert will remain on the Catalyst Board.

"It was a privilege to serve as Catalyst Board Chair and to oversee such a dynamic group that helps build inclusive workplaces for women. I look forward to working with Marillyn in her new role as Chair of the Board, and with the rest of the Board and management team as I continue my service as a Board member," said Engelbert.

"We are grateful for Cathy's leadership over the last two years as our Board Chair, and we're thrilled to have Marillyn stepping in to the role as our new Chair," Hariton said. "Having a diverse board enhances problem-solving, drives innovation, and provides a competitive edge only the full talent pool can bring."

Men continue to hold 80% of corporate board seats in the United States. The Catalyst Women On Board™ program works to improve gender diversity on boards as part of an organization's corporate strategy, and has facilitated more than 176 board appointments with roughly 67% of the program's alumnae appointed to corporate boards since 2013.

"Our success in helping companies increase gender diversity on their boards sets organizations up to succeed," Hariton said. "We're looking inward at Catalyst, and the record number of women on our own board is a testament to that."

Learn more at catalyst.org.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

