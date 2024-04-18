Catalyst Welcomes Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden as New Board Chair

Three New Members from Deloitte, SAIC and Genpact Also Join the Catalyst Board

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst, a global nonprofit promoting gender equity and workplace inclusion, has named Kathy Warden, CEO of Northrop Grumman Corporation, Chair of its Board. She succeeds Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and is the fourth woman to chair the Board.

"Stepping into this important role and building on Catalyst's more than 60-year history of strengthening gender equity in the workplace is truly a privilege," said Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO and President, Northrop Grumman. "Incredible progress has been made to elevate career opportunities for women, but there is still significant work to be done. Building better workplaces for people of all backgrounds, including women, benefits us all. Alongside CEO Jennifer McCollum, the Catalyst team, and our distinguished Board, I look forward to making an even greater impact, together."

Warden, who has served on the Catalyst Board for five years, was elected Chair effective April 1. She became Chair, CEO and President of Northrop Grumman in 2019 after more than a decade at the company. Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, she held leadership roles at General Dynamics and General Electric. Warden currently serves on the Board of Directors of Merck & Co., Inc. and as Chair of the Greater Washington Partnership. She is also an active member of the Aerospace Industries Association.

Warden was named recipient of the prestigious Deming Cup for Operational Excellence, has been named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women and has been recognized as a champion for inclusive workplaces as Northrop Grumman is consistently rated a top employer in diversity, disability, and inclusion.

From September 2023 to March 2024, the Catalyst Board also appointed three new members who bring a wide range of expertise to the organization:

Stacy Janiak is global deputy CEO of Deloitte.

is global deputy CEO of Deloitte. BK Kalra is President and CEO of Genpact.

is President and CEO of Genpact. Toni Townes-Whitley is CEO of SAIC.

"It is a privilege to work with Kathy, Stacy, BK and Toni in their new roles on the Catalyst Board," said Jennifer McCollum, Catalyst president and CEO. "With their perspectives and contributions and Kathy's leadership, we are poised to accelerate the pace of change to build workplaces that work for women. I would also like to extend Catalyst's deep gratitude to Julie Sweet for her four-year tenure as Board Chair. Her vision, energy and expertise helped us expand our reach and impact to drive workplace equity from the front line to the C-suite."

Sweet, who was elected Board Chair in 2021, will continue to serve as a Board member.

The Catalyst Board of Directors works collaboratively with a Board of Advisors to guide the organization's strategy and with advisory boards for operations in Canada and Europe.

