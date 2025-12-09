By Dr. Deepali Palta, VP Global R&D Innovation and Sustainability, Kellanova

Innovation isn't a buzzword—it's the engine of transformation.

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over nearly two decades working across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the United States, I've learned one universal truth: the most enduring innovations resonate deeply with people, deliver measurable business value, and are powered by intentional technology.

Catalyzing Growth by Innovating with Purpose

To innovate meaningfully, I rely on a simple but powerful lens: Consumer, Business, Technology (CBT) – a 3-lens framework used to design with Consumer-centricity, evaluated for Business merit, and enabled by Technology. It's not a framework I picked up from a textbook; it's one I've honed through years of experimentation, collaboration, and listening.

Think of it as a three-legged stool – remove one, and innovation wobbles. When these three lenses (CBT) work in harmony, purposeful innovation takes shape and delivers lasting impact.

Consumer: Understand What People Truly Need

Food goes beyond sustenance – it connects us to moments, memories, and meaning.

Growing up in India, I can still recall the comfort of my mom's aloo paranthas—flatbreads stuffed with spiced mashed potato—a reminder that food evokes emotion as much as flavor. That memory shapes how I approach product design today: we don't just create food; we create experiences.

Innovation begins with empathy. The key is to listen for both the emotional and functional "jobs" consumers hire your product to do—and move fast when the signals are clear.

A great example is the return of Pringles Dill Pickle. After a hiatus, it made a comeback fueled by undeniable consumer demand and the viral rise of #PickleTok. By translating social momentum into action, the relaunch turned cultural buzz into commercial success.

Business: Drive Value and Unlock Growth

Every innovation must do more than delight customers – it must drive value and open new doors for growth.

Take Pringles Hot Ones®, a partnership that captured the fast-growing spicy snack segment while building cultural relevance through authentic co-branding and viral engagement. It wasn't just a flavor—it became a platform for trial, conversation, and deeper category penetration.

Sustainable innovation requires clarity on the business case: What revenue lift or margin impact do you expect? Which new channels or consumer segments could it open? What trade-offs are acceptable? Purposeful innovation is as much about strategic discipline as creative spark.

Technology: Solve Real Problems with Purposeful Science

Technology matters most when it solves real problems.

Our Gluten-free Original Cheez-It crackers – hitting shelves in 2026 – show how food science can elevate wellness without compromising taste. With the help of technology, we worked to ensure our gluten-free crackers taste as close to the same iconic, cheesy, crunchy, salty, deliciousness fans love.

Digital and AI capabilities now amplify this impact. We use AI to decode consumer signals, accelerate formulation, and optimize packaging—but only when it meaningfully advances consumer and business goals. Our guiding principles are clear: transparency, explainability, and human oversight.

Sustainability: The New Foundation of Innovation

Sustainability is no longer an afterthought—it's the starting point of innovation.

Smarter resource use, material science, and circular design not only reduce environmental impact but also unlock new efficiencies and differentiation.

Consider the Pringles recyclable paper can, a major milestone in Kellanova's sustainability journey. First launched as a test in the UK in 2020 before expanding across Europe in 2023, it's proof that sustainability and innovation can power each other forward. Years of collaboration across global and regional R&D teams and external partners led to a recyclable paper can that maintains both the product's freshness and manufacturing efficiency.

Collaboration: The Multiplier of Innovation

No breakthrough happens in isolation. The most powerful innovations emerge from cross-functional partnerships that span R&D, engineering, supply chain, marketing, suppliers, and technology providers.

Whether it's a viral flavor, a new material, or a digital capability, collaboration doesn't just support innovation—it multiplies it.

The Future Is Ours to Build

Purposeful innovation begins with the consumer, delivers clear business value, and leverages technology to solve real-world problems. It's sustainable from the start and collaborative at its core. When these elements converge, we don't just create products – we shape the future of food.

If you're passionate about purposeful innovation and driving lasting impact, I invite you to reach out and join the conversation. Together, let's reimagine what's possible – one bite at a time!

SOURCE Kellanova