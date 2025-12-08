RXBAR Expands Beyond the Bar with New Protein Energy Bites

News provided by

Kellanova

Dec 08, 2025, 08:00 ET

A craveable, bite-sized innovation delivering protein, fiber, and fueling energy — now available nationwide

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RXBAR, a brand known for its transparency and No B.S. promise, believes that simple and nutritious food should also taste great. That belief inspired the brand's latest innovation: RXBAR Protein Energy Bites — a delicious, multi-layer snacking option that takes RXBAR beyond the bar and into an entirely new format.

While "bites" currently account for just 1% of the protein and wellness snack category*, consumers are increasingly seeking smaller, texture-rich snacks made with simple, nutrient-dense ingredients that provide real energy without added sugar or fillers. RXBAR Protein Energy Bites were created to meet that demand, delivering 8–10 grams of protein per serving and a good source of fiber — an important nutrient most Americans fall short on** — to help power busy lifestyles with fueling energy.

Each RXBAR Protein Energy Bite features a chewy outer layer and creamy peanut butter filling, offering a satisfying, multi-textural experience that's as delicious as it is functional. They are made with just a handful of recognizable ingredients, including peanut butter, egg whites, dates, and apples, and are available in two delectable flavors:

  • Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter – A rich, chocolatey shell with roasted peanuts and a smooth peanut butter center.

  • Strawberry Peanut Butter – A chewy, fruit-forward bite with bright strawberry notes and smooth peanut butter.

"RXBAR Protein Energy Bites are a natural next step for the brand," said Eileen Flaherty-Yao, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Kellanova. "People want convenient, bite-sized snacks made with simple ingredients and great flavor, and this innovation delivers exactly that. By pairing protein with a good source of fiber in a novel format, we're offering an easy way to stay energized no matter what the day looks like, and a whole new way to enjoy RXBAR."

Each portable pouch includes two perfectly portioned bites for easy snacking on the go — easy to pack for lunches, toss in a work bag, or keep on hand for quick, pick-me-up moments throughout the day.

RXBAR Protein Energy Bites are available at retailers nationwide and online at RXBAR.com.

For updates, product information, or to follow along, head to @rxbar on social media or visit RXBAR.com.

*NielsenIQ PWS Database, 52 weeks ending March 8, 2025
**Cleveland Clinic, "How Much Fiber Per Day?" Health Essentials, reviewed February 2024

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Media Contacts

Kellanova Media Hotline
[email protected]

Tombras
Jenna Gerbino Kaplan
[email protected]

SOURCE Kellanova

