RXBAR Expands Beyond the Bar with New Protein Energy Bites

While "bites" currently account for just 1% of the protein and wellness snack category*, consumers are increasingly seeking smaller, texture-rich snacks made with simple, nutrient-dense ingredients that provide real energy without added sugar or fillers. RXBAR Protein Energy Bites were created to meet that demand, delivering 8–10 grams of protein per serving and a good source of fiber — an important nutrient most Americans fall short on** — to help power busy lifestyles with fueling energy.

Each RXBAR Protein Energy Bite features a chewy outer layer and creamy peanut butter filling, offering a satisfying, multi-textural experience that's as delicious as it is functional. They are made with just a handful of recognizable ingredients, including peanut butter, egg whites, dates, and apples, and are available in two delectable flavors:

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter – A rich, chocolatey shell with roasted peanuts and a smooth peanut butter center.





– A rich, chocolatey shell with roasted peanuts and a smooth peanut butter center. Strawberry Peanut Butter – A chewy, fruit-forward bite with bright strawberry notes and smooth peanut butter.

"RXBAR Protein Energy Bites are a natural next step for the brand," said Eileen Flaherty-Yao, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Kellanova. "People want convenient, bite-sized snacks made with simple ingredients and great flavor, and this innovation delivers exactly that. By pairing protein with a good source of fiber in a novel format, we're offering an easy way to stay energized no matter what the day looks like, and a whole new way to enjoy RXBAR."

Each portable pouch includes two perfectly portioned bites for easy snacking on the go — easy to pack for lunches, toss in a work bag, or keep on hand for quick, pick-me-up moments throughout the day.

RXBAR Protein Energy Bites are available at retailers nationwide and online at RXBAR.com.

For updates, product information, or to follow along, head to @rxbar on social media or visit RXBAR.com.

