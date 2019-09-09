Catapult PR Celebrates 20 Years Positioning B2B Tech, DevOps and Agile Software Organizations as Industry Leaders

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a high-tech public relations and Strategic Narrative Marketing agency, today announced its 20-year anniversary as a leading PR firm in the B2B tech space. Nestled in an unassuming office in north Boulder, Catapult has shaped high-impact PR strategies for dozens of clients and is today recognized as a leader in Agile and DevOps markets. Through the years Catapult has helped clients across the B2B tech spectrum move into leadership positions and win in the market, despite the constantly changing technology landscape.

"Catapult PR has been instrumental in helping DevOps Institute advance the Humans of DevOps since they understand our space and are always offering up new ideas to serve the market," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "They are an integral part of our team and a pleasure to work with."

"As Editor-in-chief for DevOps.com, Security Boulevard and Container Journal I interact with just about every PR agency in the business. Catapult is always at the top of the list in terms of professionalism, competence and business-friendly interactions. Whenever I am asked to recommend a PR agency Catapult is at the top of my list. Happy Anniversary Terri, Guy and the Catapult team, here is to 20 more years of greatness," said Alan Shimel, Founder and CEO at MediaOps.

Catapult's co-founders, Terri Douglas and Guy Murrel, are the heart of the company and offer a unique service by remaining actively involved in day-to-day client engagement. With Douglas and Murrel leading the agency, Catapult grew from a two-person PR shop in 1999 to a dynamic integrated communications agency. The average employee tenure at Catapult is nine years, which has cultivated the firm's deep knowledge of the tech industry. Catapult also boasts long-term client relationships, several working with Catapult for more than 10 years.

"Catapult played a pivotal role in positioning Electric Cloud as an industry leader and helping it move into the forefront of DevOps," said Sam Fell, former Vice President of Marketing at Electric Cloud. "Their ability to drive results through PR and advise on messaging strategy played a critical role in helping Electric Cloud own the application release automation space, a position that set the company up for eventual acquisition. I'm honored to have partnered with them."

"We've been working with Catapult PR since we launched (also 20 years ago!), and have found Terri, Guy and their staff to be among the best at what they do," said David Rubinstein, Editor-in-Chief, SD Times. "They understand our needs, don't fill our inbox with inappropriate story ideas, and do an excellent job of putting us together with the folks in the industry with the most unique and interesting stories to tell. Kudos to them for 20 years! Hope we BOTH see another 20!"

With a customer portfolio that includes companies like Rally, Agile Alliance, Applitools, Electric Cloud, IT Revolution (producers of the DevOps Enterprise Summit), DevOps Institute, and CollabNet VersionOne, Catapult has risen as an established and highly sought after PR firm in the software delivery space.

Catapult also created an entirely new approach to positioning and messaging called Strategic Narrative Marketing. The firm offers a Strategic Narrative practice for companies across the globe who want to become industry drivers by reigning in their positioning and messaging strategy and creating a cohesive narrative that is relevant and unique in the constantly changing tech world.

"It has been a wild journey and I feel overwhelmed with gratitude looking back at the incredible experiences, successes, challenges - and most importantly, the people who have had a role in Catapult's journey to 20 years," said Terri Douglas, co-founder of Catapult PR. "We wouldn't be here without our amazing employees and clients who have become true partners over the years. When you achieve that level of collaboration you build the industry leaders, empower the thought leaders, and own the market. It's a beautiful thing. We look forward to launching many more companies and equipping them with the narratives and PR strategy for market success in the years ahead."

To learn more about Catapult's services please contact: gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

About Catapult PR-IR

Since 1999, Catapult has helped b-to-b tech firms grow and prosper through its blend of strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing services. Its new Narrative Practice includes a service offering that leverages Strategic Narrative Marketing, a new approach to positioning and messaging that helps organizations define and lead new or existing categories to stand out, say something compelling and win markets. For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com .

Media Contact:

Christin Jeffers

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Catapult PR-IR

Related Links

http://www.catapultpr-ir.com

