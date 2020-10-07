Catapult PR Selected by Chili Piper as Public Relations Agency of Record

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced it has been selected by Chili Piper ( https://www.chilipiper.com/ ) as its public relations agency of record. As Chili Piper's public relations partner, Catapult will execute a strategic program aimed to build and strengthen its market positioning as the leader in Inbound Revenue Acceleration.

Chili Piper's mission is to reinvent the system of action for revenue teams - their calendar and inbox. Chili Piper automates the antiquated processes in scheduling and email that cause unnecessary friction and drop-off in the sales process – resulting in increased productivity and conversion rates throughout the funnel.

"We are looking forward to working with Catapult whose insights offer a competitive advantage in terms of how we differentiate ourselves from the competition," said Jim Ensell, Chief Marketing Officer at Chili Piper. "Catapult understands the dynamic and competitive tech market, especially when it comes to software and Cloud solutions. The team jumped in and proactively supported Chili Piper through our recent Series A funding announcement and we saw immediate results. We look forward to continuing this partnership with an official public relations program and strategy in place.""The Catapult team is honored to partner with Chili Piper," said Terri Douglas, co-founder at Catapult PR. "We are dedicated to helping Chili Piper achieve its goals through a targeted, narrative-driven PR strategy activated by a thought leadership program, digital content and analyst relations. Our collaborative efforts are designed to elevate Chili Piper above the 'noise' and help it gain recognition by the industry's foremost influencers and decision makers."

Catapult offers a unique blend of strategy, industry knowledge, execution and narrative building to deliver PR results that drive business value. For more information about Catapult visit: http://www.catapultpr-ir.com

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com .

