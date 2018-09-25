Catapult PR to Host 'Category Champions: The Role of an Industry Narrative' Webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. PST

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a high-tech public relations and Strategic Narrative Marketing agency, today announced it will host a webinar, "Category Champions: The Role of an Industry Narrative," on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. PST/12 p.m. MST. Guy Murrel, Chief Narrative Officer at Catapult, will share how an industry narrative helps tech companies become the category champion to stand out from competitors, win in the market and realize premium valuation for acquisition or IPO.

Register to attend the Webinar here: ( https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1315432763139/WN_wi3xt2m2QFCSwwSyj9t9JA )

"We help companies create strategies that win categories and are excited to share how to reshape messaging to become a true thought leader in 2019," said Murrel. "A strong industry narrative not only helps build awareness and catch the attention of the influencers, but it helps companies think differently and align around a single, common cause. We'll cover the practical steps to get marketing teams started with an industry narrative journey."

During the webinar, presenters will outline the benefits of becoming the category champion and share the basics of the Strategic Narrative Marketing approach, including steps for developing an industry narrative. Attendees will learn:

The anatomy of a category champion and why it matters in today's crowded content world

How to build a powerful industry narrative for your business

How to incorporate an industry narrative into your 2019 marketing strategy

Strategies for championing a category in 2019 and beyond

To learn more about Catapult PR's Narrative Practice visit: http://narrative.catapultpr-ir.com/narrative-practice/.

Tweet This: .@catapultpr to host a #webinar on Dec. 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. PST/12 p.m. MST. Join to learn about - Category Champions: The Role of an Industry Narrative. Register Now: ( https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2315423201770/WN_wi3xt2m2QFCSwwSyj9t9JA ) #marketing #PR #industrynarrative

About Catapult PR-IR

Since 1999, Catapult has helped b-to-b tech firms grow and prosper through its blend of strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing services. Its new Narrative Practice includes a service offering that leverages Strategic Narrative Marketing, a new approach to positioning and messaging that helps organizations define and lead new or existing categories to stand out, say something compelling and win markets. For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com .

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Catapult PR-IR

Related Links

http://www.catapultpr-ir.com

