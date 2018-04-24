Catapult PR to Host 'Narrative and Category Building Workshop for Startups' at Galvanize Boulder

Register for the workshop: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galvanize-workshop-narrative-and-category-building-for-startups-tickets-45030181485

"We're excited to share the Strategic Narrative Marketing approach with the local startup community," said Murrel. "These emerging companies have an opportunity to own a category despite the challenges created by disruption and competition. By following the approach, they will learn how to develop a unique voice and offer a clear vision for the industry."

About Strategic Narrative Marketing

Strategic Narrative Marketing is an approach that helps organizations create industry-level messaging that focuses on defining and creating a vision for new or existing market categories. It provides a proven process to develop a compelling and unique strategic narrative that helps companies of all types and sizes differentiate from competitors and align around a common purpose. It also helps the organization shift from being a "me-too-market-leader" to a visionary organization that is leading the advancement of its industry.

About Catapult PR-IR

Since 1999, Catapult has helped b-to-b tech firms grow and prosper through its blend of strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing services. It is the creator of Strategic Narrative Marketing, a new, much-needed approach that helps organizations define and lead new or existing categories as a strategy to stand out, say something compelling and differentiate from competitors. For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's web site at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com.

