Catapult PR to Host 'Narrative and Category Building Workshop for Startups' at Galvanize Boulder

BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR (www.catapultpr-ir.com), a strategic narrative communications agency, today announced that it will host a Narrative and Category Building Workshop for Startups at Galvanize Boulder. The workshop takes place on April 26, at 12 p.m. MDT and will be hosted by Guy Murrel, Catapult co-founder and author of the book, "A Practical Guide to Strategic Narrative Marketing." The one-hour workshop introduces Strategic Narrative Marketing - a new way of thinking for brand positioning and messaging. The workshop will outline practical steps to develop a strategic narrative focused on category creation.
Register for the workshop: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galvanize-workshop-narrative-and-category-building-for-startups-tickets-45030181485
"We're excited to share the Strategic Narrative Marketing approach with the local startup community," said Murrel. "These emerging companies have an opportunity to own a category despite the challenges created by disruption and competition. By following the approach, they will learn how to develop a unique voice and offer a clear vision for the industry."
About Strategic Narrative Marketing
Strategic Narrative Marketing is an approach that helps organizations create industry-level messaging that focuses on defining and creating a vision for new or existing market categories. It provides a proven process to develop a compelling and unique strategic narrative that helps companies of all types and sizes differentiate from competitors and align around a common purpose. It also helps the organization shift from being a "me-too-market-leader" to a visionary organization that is leading the advancement of its industry.
About Catapult PR-IR
Since 1999, Catapult has helped b-to-b tech firms grow and prosper through its blend of strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing services. It is the creator of Strategic Narrative Marketing, a new, much-needed approach that helps organizations define and lead new or existing categories as a strategy to stand out, say something compelling and differentiate from competitors. For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's web site at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com.
