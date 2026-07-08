Sony Electronics Launches High Noise Isolation In-Ear Monitor Earphones to Elevate Stage Performance Experiences

The IER-M500 In-ear Monitor earphones fill a gap in Sony's professional audio line up, strengthening its end-to-end creator ecosystem. Sony supports creators at every stage of the audio journey, from recording with its professional microphone lineup to mixing and mastering with studio headphones such as the MDR-M1, and delivering immersive listening experiences through technologies like 360 Reality Audio. With the addition of the affordable IER-M500, Sony now extends that support to live performance monitoring on stage.

A Secure Fit for Every Performance

The IER-M500 are designed for comfort and stability, with careful consideration to shape and weight balance. The earphones feature Sony's original fitting supporters alongside noise-isolating earpieces to ensure a secure, personalized fit. Four sizes of noise-isolating eartips are included, allowing listeners to find their ideal fit, while a thin polyurethane wall enhances noise isolation, delivering clearer audio and increased wearability during extended monitoring sessions.

To further enhance stability, flexible ear supporters are also provided.

Designed by engineers

Designed using Sony's decades of engineering expertise, IER-M500 compact in-ear monitors meet the unique demands of the stage, delivering excellent sound isolation, and dependable monitoring.

The fully sealed structure, combined with a large acoustic chamber offers outstanding sound isolation, even in noisy live environments. The dynamic driver and a large acoustic chamber, produce deep, controlled bass, while the optimized internal structure refines high-frequency reproduction, to help nail every cue and harmony.

These in-ear monitors are fully high-resolution compatible and reproduce low to very high frequencies, wide enough for high-resolution definition.

High passive isolation helps block external stage noise, reducing the need to increase monitoring volume in loud environments.

Durable, stage-ready design

Designed for active use, the IER-M500 In-ear Monitor Earphones help performers move confidently on stage. Sony's unique ear fit supporters help lock in the IERM500's to prevent them from falling out even during the most active stage performances...

The approximately 1.6m detachable cable is engineered for frequent use, including repeated connecting and disconnecting, supporting reliable performance on stage and in the studio.

Available in three transparent color options—clear, black, and a red & blue combination—the earphones are designed to complement a variety of stage setups. Clearly marked left and right earpieces further support quick and easy use.

Pricing and availability

IER-M500 is available for pre-sale today in Clear, Black, Red & Blue with a suggested retail price of $119.99 USD / $169.99 CAN.

For more information, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/professional-audio/professional-headphones/p/ierm500-b.

About Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.