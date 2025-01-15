Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced Chief Human Resources Officer Cheryl H. Johnson will retire April 30 following an impactful eight-year career at the company.

"Cheryl's leadership and vision have transformed the Caterpillar HR function to align with the company's business strategy, sharpened our focus on talent development and cultivated a culture of continuous improvement," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "On behalf of the entire Caterpillar team, I thank Cheryl for her dedicated service."

The company has launched a search to fill the CHRO position.

Before joining Caterpillar in 2017, Johnson had a successful 20-year career with Textron, ultimately serving as a member of its executive leadership team. Johnson was responsible for leading Textron's worldwide human resources function, as well as corporate communications, corporate real estate, community affairs, and the company's aviation department.

Johnson is a board member of Flowserve Corporation, the HR Policy Association and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council. She completed the Caterpillar Senior Executive Leadership Program in Corporate Education at Duke University and holds a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's in operations management from Northern Illinois University.

About Caterpillar

