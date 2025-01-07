Caterpillar Celebrates the Next 100 Years of Innovation at CES 2025

Innovation, automation and technology take center stage as Caterpillar re-imagines durable work of the future

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today kicked off its year-long centennial celebration at CES® 2025, demonstrating how the company's leadership in driving innovation and new technologies will continue to shape the future of industry and empower customers. Caterpillar will be showcasing its investment in the core technologies of autonomy, connectivity and digital, alternative fuels and electrification to show how they will help customers tackle the energy transition and build the jobsite of the future.

Caterpillar's CES 2025 exhibit highlights innovation, automation and technology of the future and features a Centennial Hub showcasing 10 decades of technology advancements.

"The technology we are bringing to CES is a culmination of how Caterpillar has continued innovating to make industry safer, smarter, more sustainable and more powerful," said Rob Hoenes, Caterpillar senior vice president of the Electrification and Energy Solutions Division. "We have created an immersive, interactive experience for attendees that highlights the durable customer solutions that Caterpillar is known for, underscored by data and executed with cutting-edge technology."

The Caterpillar Experience

Visitors at CES will experience innovation in action, including the 55,000-pound Cat® 972 Wheel Loader featuring an Extended Range Electrified Machine (EREM) technical demonstrator of a hybrid retrofit – which was built in just 12 weeks by a small group of engineers. The battery-electric demonstrator maintains impressive performance similar to a diesel machine and does not require DC charging, offering a new, sustainable solution without the need for additional electrical infrastructure on the jobsite.

Caterpillar's exhibit will feature additional opportunities to see innovation in practice, including:

Sustainable solutions on the jobsite – Experience a 24-hour electrified jobsite simulation, demonstrating the data insights and energy flows real-world customers are already using at jobsites thanks to Caterpillar's ecosystem of electric innovations.

– Experience a 24-hour electrified jobsite simulation, demonstrating the data insights and energy flows real-world customers are already using at jobsites thanks to Caterpillar's ecosystem of electric innovations. Tools for the next 100 years – On-site attendees will see innovation on display through a Centennial Hub showcasing 10 decades of technology advancements with a heavy focus on sustainability-related innovations.

– On-site attendees will see innovation on display through a Centennial Hub showcasing 10 decades of technology advancements with a heavy focus on sustainability-related innovations. Cat® Command technologies – Feel what it's like to harness the power of Cat in the palm of your hand. This remote-control technology enables autonomous control of machines, enhancing safety and efficiency for our customers.

At Caterpillar, continuous innovation has always been driven by one thing: what the company's customers need. And what they need right now are options that solve today's problems while taking them to the next step in their own digital and energy transition journeys.

Join Caterpillar at LVCC West Hall, booth #6416 at CES from Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10, in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information on the Caterpillar CES experience can be found here: www.cat.com/ces.

About Caterpillar

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

