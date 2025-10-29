Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

Third-quarter 2025 sales and revenues increased 10% to $17.6 billion

Third-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.88; adjusted profit per share of $4.95

Deployed $1.1 billion of cash for dividends and share repurchases in the third quarter





Third Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2025 2024 Sales and Revenues

$17.6 $16.1 Profit Per Share

$4.88 $5.06 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$4.95 $5.17









Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2025 results.

"Solid performance from our team generated strong results this quarter, driven by resilient demand and focused execution across our three primary segments," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "Our team's continued discipline in a dynamic environment, coupled with a growing backlog, positions us for sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth."

Sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $17.6 billion, a 10% increase compared with $16.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Operating profit margin was 17.3% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 19.5% for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.5% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 20.0% for the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter 2025 profit per share was $4.88, compared with third-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.06. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.95, compared with third-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.17. Third-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.88 reflected an increase in the estimated global annual effective tax rate to 24.0%, and a net discrete tax charge in the quarter. For the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.

For the third quarter of 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $3.7 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $7.5 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $0.7 billion of cash for dividends and $0.4 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $17.638 billion, an increase of $1.532 billion, or 10%, compared with $16.106 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $1.554 billion. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Third

Quarter

2024

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-Segment /

Other

Third

Quarter

2025

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,345

$ 568

$ (262)

$ 69

$ 40

$ 6,760

$ 415

7 % Resource Industries 3,048

138

(61)

4

(19)

3,110

62

2 % Energy & Transportation 7,187

870

132

52

156

8,397

1,210

17 % All Other Segment 72

2

—

—

(1)

73

1

1 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,421)

(24)

—

7

(176)

(1,614)

(193)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 15,231

1,554

(191)

132

—

16,726

1,495

10 %































Financial Products Segment 1,034

—

—

—

42

1,076

42

4 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (159)

—

—

—

(5)

(164)

(5)



Financial Products Revenues 875

—

—

—

37

912

37

4 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 16,106

$ 1,554

$ (191)

$ 132

$ 37

$ 17,638

$ 1,532

10 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Third Quarter 2025





















































Construction Industries $ 3,912

8 %

$ 654

(1 %)

$ 1,217

6 %

$ 904

3 %

$ 6,687

6 %

$ 73

121 %

$ 6,760

7 % Resource Industries 1,152

1 %

543

9 %

541

22 %

799

(8 %)

3,035

3 %

75

(20 %)

3,110

2 % Energy & Transportation 4,045

26 %

559

24 %

1,367

(8 %)

1,088

27 %

7,059

18 %

1,338

13 %

8,397

17 % All Other Segment 5

400 %

—

100 %

2

100 %

3

(57 %)

10

25 %

63

(2 %)

73

1 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (59)





2





(3)





(5)





(65)





(1,549)





(1,614)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,055

14 %

1,758

10 %

3,124

1 %

2,789

7 %

16,726

10 %

—

— %

16,726

10 %























































Financial Products Segment 722

4 %

118

22 %

130

— %

106

(5 %)

1,076

4 %

—

— %

1,076

4 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (96)





(26)





(23)





(19)





(164)





—





(164)



Financial Products Revenues 626

4 %

92

21 %

107

(2 %)

87

(1 %)

912

4 %

—

— %

912

4 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 9,681

13 %

$ 1,850

10 %

$ 3,231

1 %

$ 2,876

7 %

$ 17,638

10 %

$ —

— %

$ 17,638

10 %























































Third Quarter 2024





















































Construction Industries $ 3,629





$ 658





$ 1,150





$ 875





$ 6,312





$ 33





$ 6,345



Resource Industries 1,141





499





444





870





2,954





94





3,048



Energy & Transportation 3,214





449





1,486





856





6,005





1,182





7,187



All Other Segment 1





(1)





1





7





8





64





72



Corporate Items and Eliminations (42)





(3)





9





(12)





(48)





(1,373)





(1,421)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,943





1,602





3,090





2,596





15,231





—





15,231



























































Financial Products Segment 695





97





130





112





1,034





—





1,034



Corporate Items and Eliminations (93)





(21)





(21)





(24)





(159)





—





(159)



Financial Products Revenues 602





76





109





88





875





—





875



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,545





$ 1,678





$ 3,199





$ 2,684





$ 16,106





$ —





$ 16,106





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.052 billion, a decrease of $95 million, or 3%, compared with $3.147 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $686 million, unfavorable price realization of $191 million and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses of $129 million. This was partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $700 million, favorable other operating income/expense of $180 million and lower restructuring costs of $33 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher compensation expenses, including higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Favorable other operating income/expense included proceeds from an insurance claim.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Third Quarter

2025

Third Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,377

$ 1,486

$ (109)

(7 %) Resource Industries 499

619

(120)

(19 %) Energy & Transportation 1,678

1,433

245

17 % All Other Segment (6)

(13)

7

54 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (546)

(427)

(119)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,002

3,098

(96)

(3 %)















Financial Products Segment 241

246

(5)

(2 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (38)

(30)

(8)



Financial Products 203

216

(13)

(6 %)















Consolidating Adjustments (153)

(167)

14



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 3,052

$ 3,147

$ (95)

(3 %)

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2025 was income of $208 million, compared with income of $76 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by favorable foreign currency impacts.





The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 26.7% compared to 20.7% for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the third-quarter 2025 estimated global annual effective tax rate was 24.0% compared with 22.5% for the third quarter of 2024.



The company recorded a $54 million charge in the third quarter of 2025 for an increase in the estimated global annual effective tax rate through the first six months, primarily due to a change in tax incentives driven by U.S. tax legislation enacted on July 4, 2025, which reinstated 100 percent bonus depreciation and full expensing of U.S. research and development expenditures. The company also recorded a discrete tax charge of $41 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to discrete tax benefits of $47 million in the third quarter of 2024, to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $10 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a $7 million benefit in the third quarter of 2024, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.



Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,345

$ 568

$ (262)

$ 69

$ 40

$ 6,760

$ 415

7 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,912

$ 3,629

$ 283

8 %















Latin America

654

658

(4)

(1 %)















EAME

1,217

1,150

67

6 %















Asia/Pacific

904

875

29

3 %















External Sales

6,687

6,312

375

6 %















Inter-segment

73

33

40

121 %















Total Sales

$ 6,760

$ 6,345

$ 415

7 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,377

$ 1,486

$ (109)

(7 %)















Segment Profit Margin

20.4 %

23.4 %

(3.0 pts)























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.760 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $415 million, or 7%, compared with $6.345 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in sales was mainly due to higher sales volume of $568 million and favorable currency impacts of $69 million, primarily related to the euro, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $262 million. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales decreased in Latin America due to unfavorable price realization, partially offset by higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Brazilian real. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

In EAME, sales increased mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales increased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2024.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.377 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $109 million, or 7%, compared with $1.486 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization of $262 million and unfavorable manufacturing costs of $174 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $313 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 3,048

$ 138

$ (61)

$ 4

$ (19)

$ 3,110

$ 62

2 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,152

$ 1,141

$ 11

1 %















Latin America

543

499

44

9 %















EAME

541

444

97

22 %















Asia/Pacific

799

870

(71)

(8 %)















External Sales

3,035

2,954

81

3 %















Inter-segment

75

94

(19)

(20 %)















Total Sales

$ 3,110

$ 3,048

$ 62

2 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 499

$ 619

$ (120)

(19 %)















Segment Profit Margin

16.0 %

20.3 %

(4.3 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.110 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $62 million, or 2%, compared with $3.048 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $138 million, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $61 million. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $499 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $120 million, or 19%, compared with $619 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $92 million and unfavorable price realization of $61 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $49 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 7,187

$ 870

$ 132

$ 52

$ 156

$ 8,397

$ 1,210

17 %

































Sales by Application



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,979

$ 1,656

$ 323

20 %















Power Generation

2,634

2,011

623

31 %















Industrial

1,077

1,028

49

5 %















Transportation

1,369

1,310

59

5 %















External Sales

7,059

6,005

1,054

18 %















Inter-segment

1,338

1,182

156

13 %















Total Sales

$ 8,397

$ 7,187

$ 1,210

17 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,678

$ 1,433

$ 245

17 %















Segment Profit Margin

20.0 %

19.9 %

0.1 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $8.397 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.210 billion, or 17%, compared with $7.187 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $870 million and higher inter-segment sales of $156 million.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.

Industrial – Sales increased in EAME, partially offset by decreased sales in Asia/Pacific.

Transportation – Sales increased in rail services.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.678 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $245 million, or 17%, compared with $1.433 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $357 million and favorable price realization of $132 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $287 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 722

$ 695

$ 27

4 %















Latin America

118

97

21

22 %















EAME

130

130

—

— %















Asia/Pacific

106

112

(6)

(5 %)















Total Revenues

$ 1,076

$ 1,034

$ 42

4 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2025

Third

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 241

$ 246

$ (5)

(2 %)



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.076 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $42 million, or 4%, compared with $1.034 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $56 million driven by North America, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $15 million across all regions except Latin America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $241 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $5 million, or 2%, compared with $246 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $15 million, higher SG&A expenses of $7 million and an unfavorable impact from equity securities at Insurance Services of $6 million, partially offset by a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $23 million.

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.47%, compared with 1.74% at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $40 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $27 million for the third quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $283 million, or 0.89% of finance receivables, compared with $290 million, or 0.94% of finance receivables at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2024 was $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $584 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $127 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher corporate costs, including higher short-term incentive compensation expense, and increased expenses due to timing differences, partially offset by proceeds from an insurance claim and favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, to discuss its 2025 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx .

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring income/costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit Margin

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes



Profit

Profit per

Share



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,052

17.3 %

$ 3,127

$ 836



$ 2,300

$ 4.88 Restructuring (income) costs

37

0.2 %

37

9



28

0.07 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 3,089

17.5 %

$ 3,164

$ 845



$ 2,328

$ 4.95



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,147

19.5 %

$ 3,098

$ 642



$ 2,464

$ 5.06 Restructuring (income) costs

70

0.5 %

70

16



54

0.11 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,217

20.0 %

$ 3,168

$ 658



$ 2,518

$ 5.17

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, these items consist of (i) the increase in the annual effective tax rate in 2025, (ii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years and (iii) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes

Effective Tax

Rate













Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,127

836

26.7 % Increase in annual effective tax rate

—

(54)



Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

(41)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

10



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,127

$ 751

24.0 % Increase in annual effective tax rate

—

54



Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

41



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(10)



Restructuring (income) costs

37

9

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 3,164

$ 845





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,098

$ 642

20.7 % Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

47



Excess stock-based compensation

—

7



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,098

$ 696

22.5 %













Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

(47)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(7)



Restructuring (income) costs

70

16

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,168

$ 658





Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 16,726

$ 15,231

$ 45,778

$ 46,031 Revenues of Financial Products 912

875

2,678

2,563 Total sales and revenues 17,638

16,106

48,456

48,594















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 11,673

10,066

31,445

29,878 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,822

1,669

5,109

4,898 Research and development expenses 555

533

1,586

1,588 Interest expense of Financial Products 346

336

1,008

948 Other operating (income) expenses 190

355

817

1,134 Total operating costs 14,586

12,959

39,965

38,446















Operating profit 3,052

3,147

8,491

10,148















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 133

125

375

405 Other income (expense) 208

76

399

387















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,127

3,098

8,515

10,130















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 836

642

2,056

2,166 Profit of consolidated companies 2,291

2,456

6,459

7,964















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 8

7

22

34















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,299

2,463

6,481

7,998















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

(1)

(3)















Profit 1 $ 2,300

$ 2,464

$ 6,482

$ 8,001































Profit per common share $ 4.91

$ 5.09

$ 13.76

$ 16.36 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 4.88

$ 5.06

$ 13.69

$ 16.27















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 468.6

484.2

471.3

489.0 – Diluted 2 470.8

486.7

473.4

491.7





















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,538

$ 6,889 Receivables – trade and other 10,146

9,282 Receivables – finance 10,315

9,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,861

3,119 Inventories 18,958

16,827 Total current assets 49,818

45,682







Property, plant and equipment – net 14,310

13,361 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,618

1,225 Long-term receivables – finance 13,985

13,242 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,000

3,312 Intangible assets 281

399 Goodwill 5,329

5,241 Other assets 5,381

5,302 Total assets $ 93,722

$ 87,764







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Financial Products $ 4,509

$ 4,393 Accounts payable 8,729

7,675 Accrued expenses 5,187

5,243 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,126

2,391 Customer advances 3,391

2,322 Dividends payable —

674 Other current liabilities 2,760

2,909 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 32

46 -- Financial Products 9,257

6,619 Total current liabilities 35,991

32,272







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 10,669

8,564 -- Financial Products 17,067

18,787 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,664

3,757 Other liabilities 5,672

4,890 Total liabilities 73,063

68,270







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,223

6,941 Treasury stock (48,302)

(44,331) Profit employed in the business 64,460

59,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,723)

(2,471) Noncontrolling interests 1

3 Total shareholders' equity 20,659

19,494 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 93,722

$ 87,764

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,481

$ 7,998 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,664

1,598 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 300

(329) (Gain) loss on divestiture —

164 Other 509

221 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (788)

(30) Inventories (2,015)

(781) Accounts payable 1,086

(96) Accrued expenses 51

9 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (296)

(671) Customer advances 1,649

476 Other assets – net (138)

120 Other liabilities – net (355)

(37) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,148

8,642 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,923)

(1,285) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,021)

(893) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 544

541 Additions to finance receivables (10,964)

(11,457) Collections of finance receivables 9,890

10,234 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 26

69 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (26)

(32) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 12

(67) Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,945

2,841 Investments in securities (1,291)

(892) Other – net (19)

137 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,827)

(804) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (2,043)

(1,966) Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net (39)

15 Payments to purchase common stock (4,850)

(7,057) Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (73)

— Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 8,454

7,579 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (6,205)

(6,862) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) 106

(848) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,650)

(9,139) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (23)

(39) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 648

(1,340) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,896

6,985 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,544

$ 5,645



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 16,726

$ 16,726

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 912

—

1,115

(203) 1 Total sales and revenues 17,638

16,726

1,115

(203)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 11,673

11,675

—

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,822

1,608

218

(4) 2 Research and development expenses 555

555

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 346

—

358

(12) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 190

(114)

336

(32) 2 Total operating costs 14,586

13,724

912

(50)



















Operating profit 3,052

3,002

203

(153)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 133

136

—

(3) 3 Other income (expense) 208

25

33

150 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,127

2,891

236

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 836

773

63

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,291

2,118

173

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 8

8

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,299

2,126

173

—



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

—

—



















Profit 5 $ 2,300

$ 2,127

$ 173

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 15,231

$ 15,231

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 875

—

1,078

(203) 1 Total sales and revenues 16,106

15,231

1,078

(203)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,066

10,067

—

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,669

1,484

197

(12) 2 Research and development expenses 533

533

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 336

—

336

—

Other operating (income) expenses 355

49

329

(23) 2 Total operating costs 12,959

12,133

862

(36)



















Operating profit 3,147

3,098

216

(167)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 125

127

—

(2)

Other income (expense) 76

(122)

33

165 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,098

2,849

249

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 642

582

60

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,456

2,267

189

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 7

7

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,463

2,274

189

—



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

—

—



















Profit 4 $ 2,464

$ 2,275

$ 189

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 45,778

$ 45,778

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 2,678

—

3,244

(566) 1 Total sales and revenues 48,456

45,778

3,244

(566)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 31,445

31,451

—

(6) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,109

4,513

623

(27) 2 Research and development expenses 1,586

1,586

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,008

—

1,026

(18) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 817

(84)

979

(78) 2 Total operating costs 39,965

37,466

2,628

(129)



















Operating profit 8,491

8,312

616

(437)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 375

385

—

(10) 3 Other income (expense) 399

(121)

93

427 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 8,515

7,806

709

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,056

1,878

178

—

Profit of consolidated companies 6,459

5,928

531

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 22

22

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 6,481

5,950

531

—



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(2)

1

—



















Profit 5 $ 6,482

$ 5,952

$ 530

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 46,031

$ 46,031

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 2,563

—

3,150

(587) 1 Total sales and revenues 48,594

46,031

3,150

(587)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 29,878

29,883

—

(5) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,898

4,346

560

(8) 2 Research and development expenses 1,588

1,588

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 948

—

948

—

Other operating (income) expenses 1,134

51

1,174

(91) 2 Total operating costs 38,446

35,868

2,682

(104)



















Operating profit 10,148

10,163

468

(483)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 405

407

—

(2)

Other income (expense) 387

(163)

69

481 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 10,130

9,593

537

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,166

1,983

183

—

Profit of consolidated companies 7,964

7,610

354

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 34

34

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,998

7,644

354

—



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

(4)

1

—



















Profit 4 $ 8,001

$ 7,648

$ 353

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,538

$ 6,633

$ 905

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 10,146

3,531

542

6,073 1,2 Receivables – finance 10,315

—

16,665

(6,350) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,861

2,659

440

(238) 3 Inventories 18,958

18,958

—

—

Total current assets 49,818

31,781

18,552

(515)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 14,310

10,348

3,962

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,618

1,712

166

(260) 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 13,985

—

14,948

(963) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,000

3,264

130

(394) 4 Intangible assets 281

281

—

—

Goodwill 5,329

5,329

—

—

Other assets 5,381

3,923

2,468

(1,010) 5 Total assets $ 93,722

$ 56,638

$ 40,226

$ (3,142)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,509

$ —

$ 4,509

$ —

Accounts payable 8,729

8,636

391

(298) 6,7 Accrued expenses 5,187

4,558

629

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,126

2,081

45

—

Customer advances 3,391

3,359

3

29 7 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,760

2,209

806

(255) 4,5,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,289

32

9,257

—

Total current liabilities 35,991

20,875

15,640

(524)



















Long-term debt due after one year 27,736

10,899

18,067

(1,230) 7,9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,664

3,663

1

—

Other liabilities 5,672

4,679

1,407

(414) 4,5 Total liabilities 73,063

40,116

35,115

(2,168)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,223

6,223

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (48,302)

(48,302)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 64,460

59,365

5,085

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,723)

(768)

(955)

—

Noncontrolling interests 1

4

76

(79) 10 Total shareholders' equity 20,659

16,522

5,111

(974)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 93,722

$ 56,638

$ 40,226

$ (3,142)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,889

$ 6,165

$ 724

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 9,282

3,463

688

5,131 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,565

—

14,957

(5,392) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,119

2,872

401

(154) 3 Inventories 16,827

16,827

—

—

Total current assets 45,682

29,327

16,770

(415)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 13,361

9,531

3,830

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,225

500

86

639 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 13,242

—

14,048

(806) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,312

3,594

118

(400) 4 Intangible assets 399

399

—

—

Goodwill 5,241

5,241

—

—

Other assets 5,302

4,050

2,277

(1,025) 5 Total assets $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,393

$ —

$ 4,393

$ —

Accounts payable 7,675

7,619

331

(275) 6,7 Accrued expenses 5,243

4,589

654

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,391

2,335

56

—

Customer advances 2,322

2,305

3

14 7 Dividends payable 674

674

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,909

2,388

696

(175) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 6,665

46

6,619

—

Total current liabilities 32,272

19,956

12,752

(436)



















Long-term debt due after one year 27,351

8,731

18,787

(167) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,757

3,757

—

—

Other liabilities 4,890

3,977

1,344

(431) 4 Total liabilities 68,270

36,421

32,883

(1,034)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,941

6,941

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (44,331)

(44,331)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 59,352

54,787

4,555

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,471)

(1,182)

(1,289)

—

Noncontrolling interests 3

6

75

(78) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,494

16,221

4,246

(973)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,481

$ 5,950

$ 531

$ —

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 1,664

1,096

568

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 300

308

(8)

—

Other 509

431

(412)

490 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (788)

89

102

(979) 1,2 Inventories (2,015)

(2,012)

—

(3) 1 Accounts payable 1,086

1,051

44

(9) 1 Accrued expenses 51

161

(110)

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (296)

(284)

(12)

—

Customer advances 1,649

1,649

—

—

Other assets – net (138)

(219)

15

66 1 Other liabilities – net (355)

(475)

176

(56) 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,148

7,745

894

(491)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,923)

(1,920)

(33)

30 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,021)

(24)

(1,004)

7 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 544

54

524

(34) 1 Additions to finance receivables (10,964)

—

(12,668)

1,704 2 Collections of finance receivables 9,890

—

11,347

(1,457) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

(241)

241 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 26

—

26

—

Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months) —

(1,000)

—

1,000 3 Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months) —

—

56

(56) 3 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (26)

(26)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 12

12

—

—

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,945

1,259

686

—

Investments in securities (1,291)

(510)

(781)

—

Other – net (19)

43

(62)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,827)

(2,112)

(2,150)

1,435

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,043)

(2,043)

—

—

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net (39)

(39)

—

—

Payments to purchase common stock (4,850)

(4,850)

—

—

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (73)

(73)

—

—

Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months) —

—

1,000

(1,000) 3 Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months) —

(56)

—

56 3 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 8,454

1,976

6,478

—

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (6,205)

(43)

(6,162)

—

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) 106

—

106

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,650)

(5,128)

1,422

(944)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (23)

(39)

16

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 648

466

182

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,896

6,170

726

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,544

$ 6,636

$ 908

$ —





1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 7,998

$ 7,644

$ 354

$ —

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 1,598

1,010

588

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (329)

(277)

(52)

—

(Gain) loss on divestiture 164

(46)

210

—

Other 221

236

(447)

432 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (30)

554

(17)

(567) 1,2 Inventories (781)

(770)

—

(11) 1 Accounts payable (96)

(79)

(40)

23 1 Accrued expenses 9

—

9

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (671)

(660)

(11)

—

Customer advances 476

475

1

—

Other assets – net 120

(226)

191

155 1 Other liabilities – net (37)

(135)

232

(134) 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,642

7,726

1,018

(102)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,285)

(1,264)

(25)

4 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (893)

(20)

(889)

16 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 541

25

525

(9) 1 Additions to finance receivables (11,457)

—

(12,271)

814 2 Collections of finance receivables 10,234

—

10,889

(655) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

68

(68) 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 69

—

69

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

15

(15) 3 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (32)

(32)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (67)

86

(153)

—

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 2,841

2,565

276

—

Investments in securities (892)

(469)

(423)

—

Other – net 137

118

19

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (804)

1,009

(1,900)

87

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,966)

(1,966)

—

—

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 15

15

—

—

Payments to purchase common stock (7,057)

(7,057)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(15)

—

15 3 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 7,579

—

7,579

—

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (6,862)

(1,021)

(5,841)

—

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (848)

—

(848)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (9,139)

(10,044)

890

15

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (39)

(37)

(2)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,340)

(1,346)

6

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

6,111

874

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,645

$ 4,765

$ 880

$ —





1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

