Caterpillar Elevates Skilled Trades Through Global Technician and Operator Challenges

Tom March from England Crowned Inaugural Global Dealer Technician Challenge Champion

Brian Hayden from the United States of America wins 3rd Global Operator Challenge

Building the Future Workforce Initiative to launch Spring 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is investing in the future of skilled trades through programs that highlight technical excellence, real-world expertise and the people who power the construction industry. These efforts reinforce Caterpillar's commitment to workforce development and prepare the next generation to support customers and build the world's infrastructure.

Tom March (right) from England won the inaugural Caterpillar Global Dealer Technician Challenge. Brian Hayden from the United States of America was named Caterpillar’s Global Operator Challenge Champion.

"As global infrastructure demand increases, access to skilled technicians and operators is a critical issue for our industry," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "By investing in training and upskilling, we're helping to build the workforce our industry depends on and staying true to our mission of solving our customers' toughest challenges."

Caterpillar crowned the winners of its two major global competitions — the Global Dealer Technician Challenge and the Global Operator Challenge — during CONEXPO/CON‑AGG. Both challenges highlighted the essential role technicians and machine operators play in powering progress around the world.

Celebrating the Heroes of the Trade

The Global Dealer Technician Challenge showcased the high-tech, high-impact nature of today's technician careers. The competition spotlighted the agility, diagnostic expertise and problem-solving skills required to keep customers' equipment running at peak performance through a series of challenges in which technicians had to accurately diagnose and make repairs under intense time pressure.

Cat dealers continue to experience strong demand for technicians. By the end of 2028, Cat dealers may need to hire more than 38,000 technicians globally. The challenge was designed to raise awareness of these opportunities and encourage individuals who are mechanically inclined, tech-savvy and eager to solve complex problems to consider a career with a Cat dealer.

Of the thousands of technicians who competed in events around the world, only 10 advanced to the finals. The 2026 Global Dealer Technician Challenge Champion is Tom March from England representing Finning UK. [Click here to see highlights from the Global Dealer Technician Challenge.]

The World's Most Skilled Machine Operators Forge Their Legacy

Since the spring of 2025, thousands of operators from more than 40 countries have competed in the Caterpillar Global Operator Challenge — one of the largest and most celebrated events for operators in the construction industry. The competition highlighted the mastery required to safely operate Cat machines with precision, efficiency and technological sophistication through a series of challenges that tested material loading, object handling, precision placement and advanced machine control using wheel loaders, excavators and dozers. Nine operators advanced to the finals in Las Vegas.

Caterpillar crowned Brian Hayden from the United States of America as the 2026 Global Operator Challenge World Champion. Hayden will receive either a $10,000 cash prize or an equivalent value trip. [Click here to see highlights from the Global Operator Challenge.]

Building a Stronger Workforce for the Future

Caterpillar's workforce development initiatives — including these global competitions — are designed to elevate skilled trades, expand training opportunities and inspire the next generation of technicians and operators. The company is committed to helping individuals build rewarding careers that support the world's growing infrastructure needs. Caterpillar announced a five-year, $25 million innovation challenge at CES in January. As part of the Caterpillar Building the Future Workforce Initiative, this innovation prize will identify, test and scale solutions that help workers develop the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and autonomous environment. The challenge launches in spring 2026 and is part of the $100 million commitment Caterpillar pledged last year.

Those interested in learning more about skilled trades can visit cat.com/dealertech or cat.com/operatortraining.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has helped build a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.