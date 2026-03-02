Caterpillar Transforms the Construction Worksite with Advanced Technology, Services and Solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Expands AI and autonomy capabilities across the jobsite

Launches Cat Rentals and Cat Compact to meet evolving customer needs

Strengthens digital and connected fleet solutions to drive operational and cost efficiency

Celebrates the industry's most skilled operators and technicians in global competitions

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will showcase how it is helping customers solve their toughest challenges through advanced technology, service solutions and new products that improve productivity, enhance safety and address labor shortages.

Operator Stadium at the Festival Grounds showcases Caterpillar’s newest machines and technologies. In the West Hall, Caterpillar highlights solutions built for small and growing customers. The South Hall exhibit features Caterpillar’s latest power systems, including new engines.

"As jobsites become more complex, we're rapidly innovating to simplify how our customers operate and grow — at any scale," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "This week, we're demonstrating how a single platform connects the entire operation — empowering customers with AI and autonomy, redefining service and investing in the people doing the work every day."

Ground Breakers Keynote

Construction Industries Group President Rod Shurman, Chief Technology Officer Jaime Mineart and Chief Digital Officer Ogi Redzic will spotlight how Caterpillar is tackling the industry's toughest challenges head-on, pushing boundaries and shaping the future of construction.

"Caterpillar is focused on the challenges customers are dealing with right now: labor, safety and productivity," said Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President Rod Shurman. "From AI and autonomy in action to full-fleet connectivity to services commitments, everything we're showing is built to work where and when customers need it most whether it's on the job, in the shop or at the office." [Watch the keynote on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. PST in West Hall 108-110, or live stream here.]

Caterpillar Exhibits

Operator Stadium: Technology in Action

Caterpillar will transform 70,000 square feet of CONEXPO's Festival Grounds into an outdoor Operator Stadium, where customers can see some of the world's best operators put the latest technologies to the test in real-world jobsite scenarios. The stadium will also offer hands-on experiences with technology, service and Cat Rentals. Demonstrations run daily at 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. [View live demonstrations here.]

West Hall: Fast, Convenient Support for Small Contractors and Growing Customers

Debuting at CONEXPO, Cat Compact is a streamlined customer experience built for small contractors and growing businesses who value simplicity and speed. It brings everything together in one destination — allowing customers to buy, rent and service compact equipment with ease. By blending digital discovery and online research with the trusted, in-person expertise of Cat dealers, Cat Compact reduces complexity at every step. Designed to support customers where they are, it expands Caterpillar's relevance in the compact equipment industry and helps contractors stay productive and focused on getting the job done.

South Hall: Powering the Jobsite

Designed to support reliable, around-the-clock jobsite performance, the power solutions on display include new high-horsepower C3.6 and C13D engines. Engines and aftermarket offerings, such as condition monitoring, connectivity tools, and parts options, help customers protect uptime and get more from their equipment.

Physical AI and Autonomy Highlights

Building on momentum from CES 2026, Caterpillar will showcase how Cat® AI Assistant™ helps customers interact more easily with Cat equipment and digital tools. By reducing complexity and delivering timely answers and recommendations, Cat AI Assistant helps teams make faster, smarter decisions from the office to the jobsite.

Caterpillar will also highlight its collaboration with Geotab Inc., which integrates on-highway data into VisionLink™, enabling customers to manage their entire fleet through one platform. VisionLink™ improves uptime, productivity, safety, compliance and cost efficiency across on- and off-highway equipment for both Cat and non-Cat assets. [Learn more about Caterpillar's advanced technology here.]

Attendees at Operator Stadium can watch Caterpillar's first autonomous soil compactor — the Cat® CS12 — in action, in addition to Collision Mitigation, the newest solution in the Cat Detect portfolio. Live demonstrations from across the United States will showcase the latest advancements in remote operation and construction autonomy.

Enhanced Customer Programs and Rental Solutions

Caterpillar is enhancing its rewards, financing and service programs through Cat Rewards, the Cat Commercial Account and an upgraded Services Commitment that offers next-day parts, two-day repairs and Cat Credits when commitments aren't met. A refreshed Cat Rentals brand and digital solution will make it easier for customers to search for, manage and monitor equipment as they scale their operations.

Celebrating Skilled Labor

Caterpillar is elevating the skill and expertise of the world's top equipment operators and technicians — the professionals who drive productivity, safety and quality on jobsites every day.

Nine finalists from around the world will compete live in Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge Finals at Operator Stadium on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m. Following the competition, Caterpillar will also recognize the critical role dealer technicians serve by crowning the winner of its inaugural Global Dealer Technician Challenge. The awards ceremony for both challenges will begin at 3 p.m. [Watch the Global Operator Challenge and award ceremony live here.]

As previously announced, Creed and Shurman will participate in a fireside chat with Jefferies at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 5. Streaming information can be found here.

Visit Caterpillar's displays:

Festival Grounds F29029

West Hall W40416

South Hall S80229

For more information on Caterpillar's CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 presence, visit www.cat.com/conexpo2026.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has helped build a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.