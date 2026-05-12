Caterpillar Inc. Releases 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports

Reports highlight strong 2025 performance, refreshed strategy for profitable growth

IRVING, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today released its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports, detailing the company's strong business performance and refreshed strategy for profitable growth.

"Our centennial year was a significant milestone, marked by the highest full-year sales and revenues in Caterpillar history," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed. "Our 2025 reports highlight how our employees, alongside the Cat® dealer network, are building on a strong foundation to deliver our mission: solving our customers' toughest challenges."

Caterpillar Inc. released its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports detailing the company's strong business performance and refreshed strategy for profitable growth.

Advancing Caterpillar's Strategy and Sustainability Priorities

Caterpillar's refreshed enterprise strategy for profitable growth, grounded in our purpose to build a better, more sustainable world, is organized around three pillars: Commercial Excellence, Advanced Technology Leader and Transform How We Work.

Progress toward Caterpillar's 2030 sustainability goals is also highlighted, including growth in remanufactured products and solutions and an ongoing commitment to employee safety, health and well–being.

Enabling Customer Success

The reports demonstrate how Caterpillar and its dealer network provide solutions to help customers as they work to improve efficiency, extend asset life and support their sustainability objectives.

"Our strategy starts with what our customers need to succeed," said Ebban Clause, chief sustainability and strategy officer. "By combining advanced technologies with integrated services and a broad range of power and equipment solutions, we're helping customers improve productivity, reduce emissions and create value across the full lifecycle of their operations."

Investing in Communities and People

The talent, dedication and different perspectives of Caterpillar employees are what fuels the company's ability to innovate, solve complex challenges and deliver on its purpose and mission. The reports detail how Caterpillar drives a culture of safety excellence and offers employees opportunities to develop skills and grow their careers. They also highlight how the company supports communities through corporate and philanthropic donations.

The reports highlight the company's ongoing commitment to its people, demonstrated through a $100 million pledge over five years to help equip the workforce of the future with the skills needed for tomorrow's manufacturing and industrial jobs.

Caterpillar and its employees are equally dedicated to improving the lives of others around the world through the Caterpillar Foundation. Through its ongoing work, the Caterpillar Foundation surpassed $1 billion in global giving in 2025 to help build stronger, more sustainable communities. This critical work is detailed in the reports.

Learn more and explore the reports at caterpillar.com/reports.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.