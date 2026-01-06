Caterpillar Introduces Cat AI Assistant

Information-rich AI client helps industry turn insights into action, transforms worksite experience for customers, operators and technicians

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has unveiled Cat AI Assistant, an AI-based solution that allows Cat customers to engage with Caterpillar's equipment and portfolio of digital applications in new, powerful ways. With Cat AI Assistant, Caterpillar is making it easier for customers to buy, maintain, manage and operate their equipment — no matter where they are. The launch marks a major step forward for Industrial AI, redefining how work gets done by combining data, AI and heavy equipment to help customers improve productivity, efficiency and safety.

Cat AI Assistant is an AI-based solution that allows Cat customers to engage with Caterpillar’s equipment and portfolio of digital applications in new, powerful ways.

Built on more than a century of Caterpillar innovation, Cat AI Assistant unifies Caterpillar's diverse portfolio of digital applications and vast amounts of high-quality data into one simple, conversational experience. It operates against the entire Caterpillar knowledge base and serves as a proactive partner for customers, providing personalized data and insights and enabling faster, smarter decisions.

"Caterpillar's strong digital foundation, including our Helios data platform that manages over 16 petabytes of data, is helping us move fast and deploy new AI capabilities to help our customers succeed," said Ogi Redzic, Caterpillar Chief Digital Officer. "Cat AI Assistant is a major leap forward in how Caterpillar supports customer success through best-in-class digital solutions, whether they're working from corporate headquarters or at a remote jobsite."

For fleet managers & owners

For business owners, Cat AI Assistant is an extra set of eyes on their equipment — evolving alongside their operations, continually refining insights and recommendations to help turn unplanned incidents into planned maintenance and to match the pace of their growing businesses.

For technicians

For a technician, Cat AI Assistant is a dependable partner that can, with a simple voice command, and without interrupting the task at hand, quickly access the right section from a library of thousands of instruction manuals. It provides step-by-step guidance on repairs, highlights common issues and suggests additional parts needed to complete the job, saving valuable time and resources.

For machine operators

For an operator, Cat AI Assistant connects every step of the workday — from machine startup to shift handoff. It's a coach in the cab, providing operators with information to work smarter and safer without switching screens, returning to the yard or losing focus. Cat AI Assistant leverages the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform to run speech recognition and advanced AI models and can even assist with directing the machine — at the edge, where work is done.

With industries facing talent and skills gaps, and customers managing increasing jobsite complexity, Cat AI Assistant can help a less experienced operator improve productivity – or help a Cat dealer provide better, more tailored insights to customers. The goal is to keep Caterpillar customers one step ahead.

Caterpillar plans to bring the off-board Cat AI Assistant live in the first quarter of this year and is in the final stages of validation for in-cab applications, which will help machine operators work more safely and efficiently. Caterpillar will demonstrate these capabilities on the mainstage of CES 2026.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Power & Energy – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.