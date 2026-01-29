Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth-quarter 2025 sales and revenues were $19.1 billion; full-year sales and revenues were $67.6 billion

Fourth-quarter 2025 profit per share of $5.12; adjusted profit per share of $5.16

Full-year profit per share of $18.81; adjusted profit per share of $19.06

Strong full-year enterprise operating cash flow of $11.7 billion; ended 2025 with $10.0 billion of enterprise cash

Deployed $7.9 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in 2025





Fourth Quarter

Full Year ($ in billions except profit per share)

2025 2024

2025 2024 Sales and Revenues

$19.1 $16.2

$67.6 $64.8 Profit Per Share

$5.12 $5.78

$18.81 $22.05 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.16 $5.14

$19.06 $21.90

Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2025.

"Our centennial year marked a significant milestone, underscored by the highest full-year sales and revenues in Caterpillar's history and a single-quarter record of $19.1 billion," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "These results demonstrate the strength of our end markets and our disciplined execution. With a record backlog, we enter the new year with strong momentum and a continued focus on delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $19.1 billion, an 18% increase compared with $16.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth-quarter 2025 profit per share was $5.12, compared with $5.78 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.16, compared with fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.14.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2025 were $67.6 billion, up 4% compared with $64.8 billion in 2024. The increase reflected higher sales volume of $3.4 billion, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $0.8 billion. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users. Operating profit margin was 16.5% in 2025, compared with 20.2% in 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.2% in 2025, compared with 20.7% in 2024. Full-year profit was $18.81 per share in 2025, compared with profit of $22.05 per share in 2024. Adjusted profit per share in 2025 was $19.06, compared with adjusted profit per share of $21.90 in 2024.

In 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin excluded restructuring costs. 2025 and 2024 adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2024, adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.

For the full year 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $11.7 billion, and the company ended the fourth quarter with $10.0 billion of enterprise cash. During the year, the company deployed $5.2 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $2.7 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $19.133 billion, an increase of $2.918 billion, or 18%, compared with $16.215 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.708 billion. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Total dealer inventory remained about flat during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease of $1.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Machine dealer inventory decreased $500 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth

Quarter

2024

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Fourth

Quarter

2025

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,003

$ 903

$ (60)

$ 44

$ 36

$ 6,926

$ 923

15 % Resource Industries 2,980

459

(67)

7

(26)

3,353

373

13 % Power & Energy 7,649

1,380

166

64

141

9,400

1,751

23 % All Other Segment 98

3

1

—

(3)

99

1

1 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,398)

(37)

(2)

9

(148)

(1,576)

(178)



Machinery, Power & Energy 15,332

2,708

38

124

—

18,202

2,870

19 %































Financial Products Segment 1,024

—

—

—

71

1,095

71

7 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (141)

—

—

—

(23)

(164)

(23)



Financial Products Revenues 883

—

—

—

48

931

48

5 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 16,215

$ 2,708

$ 38

$ 124

$ 48

$ 19,133

$ 2,918

18 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Fourth Quarter 2025





















































Construction Industries $ 3,879

23 %

$ 660

6 %

$ 1,326

18 %

$ 981

(7 %)

$ 6,846

15 %

$ 80

82 %

$ 6,926

15 % Resource Industries 1,280

32 %

647

12 %

610

34 %

747

(15 %)

3,284

14 %

69

(27 %)

3,353

13 % Power & Energy 4,595

30 %

563

21 %

1,834

16 %

1,134

22 %

8,126

25 %

1,274

12 %

9,400

23 % All Other Segment 7

— %

—

— %

2

100 %

3

— %

12

50 %

87

(3 %)

99

1 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (61)





2





(3)





(4)





(66)





(1,510)





(1,576)



Machinery, Power & Energy 9,700

27 %

1,872

12 %

3,769

19 %

2,861

— %

18,202

19 %

—

— %

18,202

19 %























































Financial Products Segment 734

8 %

120

17 %

133

4 %

108

(4 %)

1,095

7 %

—

— %

1,095

7 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (95)





(25)





(26)





(18)





(164)





—





(164)



Financial Products Revenues 639

6 %

95

16 %

107

1 %

90

(2 %)

931

5 %

—

— %

931

5 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 10,339

26 %

$ 1,967

12 %

$ 3,876

19 %

$ 2,951

— %

$ 19,133

18 %

$ —

— %

$ 19,133

18 %























































Fourth Quarter 2024





















































Construction Industries $ 3,157





$ 623





$ 1,122





$ 1,057





$ 5,959





$ 44





$ 6,003



Resource Industries 967





580





455





883





2,885





95





2,980



Power & Energy 3,532





467





1,586





931





6,516





1,133





7,649



All Other Segment 7





—





1





—





8





90





98



Corporate Items and Eliminations (30)





—





(2)





(4)





(36)





(1,362)





(1,398)



Machinery, Power & Energy 7,633





1,670





3,162





2,867





15,332





—





15,332



























































Financial Products Segment 680





103





128





113





1,024





—





1,024



Corporate Items and Eliminations (77)





(21)





(22)





(21)





(141)





—





(141)



Financial Products Revenues 603





82





106





92





883





—





883



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,236





$ 1,752





$ 3,268





$ 2,959





$ 16,215





$ —





$ 16,215





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.660 billion, a decrease of $264 million, or 9%, compared with $2.924 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $1.030 billion and higher restructuring costs of $282 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $1.072 billion. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs. Higher restructuring costs were mainly related to write-downs in the value of inventory in the Rail division.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter

2025

Fourth Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,030

$ 1,174

$ (144)

(12 %) Resource Industries 360

471

(111)

(24 %) Power & Energy 1,841

1,477

364

25 % All Other Segment 17

11

6

55 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (676)

(198)

(478)



Machinery, Power & Energy 2,572

2,935

(363)

(12 %)















Financial Products Segment 262

166

96

58 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (14)

(29)

15



Financial Products 248

137

111

81 %















Consolidating Adjustments (160)

(148)

(12)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,660

$ 2,924

$ (264)

(9 %)

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was income of $493 million, compared with income of $426 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by higher mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans (please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13 to 15) and favorable impacts from total return swap contracts, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.





The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 23.5% compared to 14.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global annual effective tax rate was 24.1% compared with 22.2% for 2024. The increase from 2024 was primarily due to changes in U.S. tax incentives.



The company recorded an $8 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a $33 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the change in the estimated global annual effective tax rate through the first nine months. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $22 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with an $8 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company also recorded a tax charge of $68 million related to $294 million of mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a tax charge of $43 million related to $154 million of mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $224 million for a tax law change related to currency translation.



Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,003

$ 903

$ (60)

$ 44

$ 36

$ 6,926

$ 923

15 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,879

$ 3,157

$ 722

23 %















Latin America

660

623

37

6 %















EAME

1,326

1,122

204

18 %















Asia/Pacific

981

1,057

(76)

(7 %)















External Sales

6,846

5,959

887

15 %















Inter-segment

80

44

36

82 %















Total Sales

$ 6,926

$ 6,003

$ 923

15 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,030

$ 1,174

$ (144)

(12 %)















Segment Profit Margin

14.9 %

19.6 %

(4.7 pts)























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.926 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $923 million, or 15%, compared with $6.003 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.

In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Brazilian real. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024.

In EAME, sales increased mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro. Higher sales volume was mainly due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.030 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $144 million, or 12%, compared with $1.174 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $420 million and unfavorable price realization of $60 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $322 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,980

$ 459

$ (67)

$ 7

$ (26)

$ 3,353

$ 373

13 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,280

$ 967

$ 313

32 %















Latin America

647

580

67

12 %















EAME

610

455

155

34 %















Asia/Pacific

747

883

(136)

(15 %)















External Sales

3,284

2,885

399

14 %















Inter-segment

69

95

(26)

(27 %)















Total Sales

$ 3,353

$ 2,980

$ 373

13 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 360

$ 471

$ (111)

(24 %)















Segment Profit Margin

10.7 %

15.8 %

(5.1 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.353 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $373 million, or 13%, compared with $2.980 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $459 million, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $67 million. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $360 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $111 million, or 24%, compared with $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $204 million and unfavorable price realization of $67 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $169 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

POWER & ENERGY (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 7,649

$ 1,380

$ 166

$ 64

$ 141

$ 9,400

$ 1,751

23 %

































Sales by Application



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 2,398

$ 1,927

$ 471

24 %















Power Generation

3,238

2,242

996

44 %















Industrial

967

928

39

4 %















Transportation

1,523

1,419

104

7 %















External Sales

8,126

6,516

1,610

25 %















Inter-segment

1,274

1,133

141

12 %















Total Sales

$ 9,400

$ 7,649

$ 1,751

23 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,841

$ 1,477

$ 364

25 %















Segment Profit Margin

19.6 %

19.3 %

0.3 pts























































Power & Energy's total sales were $9.400 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.751 billion, or 23%, compared with $7.649 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $1.380 billion and favorable price realization of $166 million.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.

Industrial – Sales increased primarily in EAME.

Transportation – Sales increased in rail services.

Power & Energy's segment profit was $1.841 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $364 million, or 25%, compared with $1.477 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $666 million and favorable price realization of $166 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $438 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 734

$ 680

$ 54

8 %















Latin America

120

103

17

17 %















EAME

133

128

5

4 %















Asia/Pacific

108

113

(5)

(4 %)















Total Revenues

$ 1,095

$ 1,024

$ 71

7 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2025

Fourth

Quarter 2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 262

$ 166

$ 96

58 %



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.095 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $71 million, or 7%, compared with $1.024 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $89 million across all regions, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $18 million across all regions except Latin America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $262 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $96 million, or 58%, compared with $166 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from higher margins at Insurance Services of $37 million, a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $34 million and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $19 million.

At the end of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.37%, compared with 1.56% at the end of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $101 million for 2025, compared with $115 million for 2024. As of December 31, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables, compared with $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2024.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $690 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $463 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher restructuring costs and increased expenses due to timing differences. Higher restructuring costs were mainly related to write-downs in the value of inventory in the Rail division.

Notes

Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.

iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, to discuss its 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has helped build a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of four significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) other restructuring income/costs, (ii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iii) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024 and (iv) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Profit

Profit per

Share

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,660

13.9 %

$ 3,026

$ 712

$ 2,402

$ 5.12 Other restructuring (income) costs

319

1.7 %

319

73

246

0.52 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(294)

(68)

(226)

(0.48) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 2,979

15.6 %

$ 3,051

$ 717

$ 2,422

$ 5.16

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,924

18.0 %

$ 3,243

$ 463

$ 2,791

$ 5.78 Other restructuring (income) costs

37

0.3 %

37

10

27

0.05 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(154)

(43)

(111)

(0.23) Tax law change related to currency translation

—

— %

—

224

(224)

(0.46) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 2,961

18.3 %

$ 3,126

$ 654

$ 2,483

$ 5.14

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 11,151

16.5 %

$ 11,541

$ 2,768

$ 8,884

$ 18.81 Other restructuring (income) costs

444

0.7 %

445

102

346

0.73 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(294)

(68)

(226)

(0.48) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 11,595

17.2 %

$ 11,692

$ 2,802

$ 9,004

$ 19.06

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 13,072

20.2 %

$ 13,373

$ 2,629

$ 10,792

$ 22.05 Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities

164

0.2 %

164

54

110

0.22 Other restructuring (income) costs

195

0.3 %

195

46

149

0.32 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(154)

(43)

(111)

(0.23) Tax law change related to currency translation

—

— %

—

224

(224)

(0.46) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 13,431

20.7 %

$ 13,578

$ 2,910

$ 10,716

$ 21.90

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, these items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years, (iii) the change in the annual effective tax rate, (iv) a settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (v) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024 and (vi) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes

Effective Tax

Rate













Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,026

$ 712

23.5 % Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(294)

(68)



Change in annual effective tax rate

—

(8)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

22



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 2,732

$ 658

24.1 % Other restructuring (income) costs

319

73



Change in annual effective tax rate

—

8



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(22)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 3,051

$ 717

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,243

$ 463

14.3 % Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(154)

(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation

—

224



Change in annual effective tax rate

—

33



Excess stock-based compensation

—

8



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,089

$ 685

22.2 % Change in annual effective tax rate

—

(33)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(8)



Other restructuring (income) costs

37

10



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,126

$ 654

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 11,541

$ 2,768

24.0 % Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(294)

(68)



Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

(41)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

50



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 11,247

$ 2,709

24.1 % Other restructuring (income) costs

445

102



Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

41



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(50)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 11,692

$ 2,802

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 13,373

$ 2,629

19.7 % Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities

164

54



Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(154)

(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation

—

224



Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

47



Excess stock-based compensation

—

57



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 13,383

$ 2,968

22.2 % Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

(47)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(57)



Other restructuring (income) costs

195

46



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 13,578

$ 2,910





Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) – The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.

The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 18,202

$ 15,332

$ 63,980

$ 61,363 Revenues of Financial Products 931

883

3,609

3,446 Total sales and revenues 19,133

16,215

67,589

64,809















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 13,307

10,321

44,752

40,199 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,876

1,769

6,985

6,667 Research and development expenses 562

519

2,148

2,107 Interest expense of Financial Products 351

338

1,359

1,286 Other operating (income) expenses 377

344

1,194

1,478 Total operating costs 16,473

13,291

56,438

51,737















Operating profit 2,660

2,924

11,151

13,072















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 127

107

502

512 Other income (expense) 493

426

892

813















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,026

3,243

11,541

13,373















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 712

463

2,768

2,629 Profit of consolidated companies 2,314

2,780

8,773

10,744















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 87

10

109

44















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,401

2,790

8,882

10,788















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

(2)

(4)















Profit 1 $ 2,402

$ 2,791

$ 8,884

$ 10,792































Profit per common share $ 5.15

$ 5.81

$ 18.90

$ 22.17 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 5.12

$ 5.78

$ 18.81

$ 22.05















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 466.5

480.0

470.0

486.7 – Diluted 2 469.0

482.6

472.3

489.4





















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,980

$ 6,889 Receivables – trade and other 10,920

9,282 Receivables – finance 10,649

9,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,801

3,119 Inventories 18,135

16,827 Total current assets 52,485

45,682







Property, plant and equipment – net 15,140

13,361 Long-term receivables – trade and other 2,142

1,225 Long-term receivables – finance 14,272

13,242 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,882

3,312 Intangible assets 241

399 Goodwill 5,321

5,241 Other assets 6,102

5,302 Total assets $ 98,585

$ 87,764







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Financial Products $ 5,514

$ 4,393 Accounts payable 8,968

7,675 Accrued expenses 5,587

5,243 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,554

2,391 Customer advances 3,314

2,322 Dividends payable 703

674 Other current liabilities 2,798

2,909 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Power & Energy 35

46 -- Financial Products 7,085

6,619 Total current liabilities 36,558

32,272







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Power & Energy 10,678

8,564 -- Financial Products 20,018

18,787 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,838

3,757 Other liabilities 6,175

4,890 Total liabilities 77,267

68,270







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 7,181

6,941 Treasury stock (49,539)

(44,331) Profit employed in the business 65,448

59,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,772)

(2,471) Noncontrolling interests —

3 Total shareholders' equity 21,318

19,494 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 98,585

$ 87,764

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 8,882

$ 10,788 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,262

2,153 Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (294)

(154) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 465

(621) (Gain) loss on divestiture 30

164 Other 742

564 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (2,138)

(160) Inventories (1,477)

(414) Accounts payable 1,179

(282) Accrued expenses 438

191 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 187

(363) Customer advances 1,933

370 Other assets – net (176)

(97) Other liabilities – net (294)

(104) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 11,739

12,035 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (2,821)

(1,988) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,465)

(1,227) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 708

722 Additions to finance receivables (15,329)

(15,409) Collections of finance receivables 13,515

13,608 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 71

83 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (47)

(34) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 22

(61) Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 2,494

3,155 Investments in securities (1,930)

(1,495) Other – net 75

193 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (4,707)

(2,453) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (2,749)

(2,646) Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net (16)

20 Payments to purchase common stock (5,190)

(7,697) Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (73)

(40) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 11,105

10,283 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (8,081)

(9,316) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) 1,106

(168) Other – net (1)

(1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899)

(9,565) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (43)

(106) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,090

(89) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,896

6,985 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,986

$ 6,896



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 18,202

$ 18,202

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 931

—

1,138

(207) 1 Total sales and revenues 19,133

18,202

1,138

(207)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 13,307

13,310

—

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,876

1,670

219

(13) 2 Research and development expenses 562

562

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 351

—

363

(12) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 377

88

308

(19) 2 Total operating costs 16,473

15,630

890

(47)



















Operating profit 2,660

2,572

248

(160)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 127

131

—

(4) 3 Other income (expense) 493

806

20

(333) 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,026

3,247

268

(489)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 712

647

65

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,314

2,600

203

(489)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 87

87

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,401

2,687

203

(489)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

—

—



















Profit 5 $ 2,402

$ 2,688

$ 203

$ (489)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 15,332

$ 15,332

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 883

—

1,062

(179) 1 Total sales and revenues 16,215

15,332

1,062

(179)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,321

10,323

—

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,769

1,535

226

8 2 Research and development expenses 519

519

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 338

—

338

—

Other operating (income) expenses 344

20

361

(37) 2 Total operating costs 13,291

12,397

925

(31)



















Operating profit 2,924

2,935

137

(148)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 107

111

—

(4) 3 Other income (expense) 426

891

16

(481) 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,243

3,715

153

(625)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 463

680

(217)

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,780

3,035

370

(625)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 10

10

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,790

3,045

370

(625)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

—

—



















Profit 5 $ 2,791

$ 3,046

$ 370

$ (625)





















1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 63,980

$ 63,980

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 3,609

—

4,382

(773) 1 Total sales and revenues 67,589

63,980

4,382

(773)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 44,752

44,761

—

(9) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,985

6,183

842

(40) 2 Research and development expenses 2,148

2,148

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,359

—

1,389

(30) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 1,194

4

1,287

(97) 2 Total operating costs 56,438

53,096

3,518

(176)



















Operating profit 11,151

10,884

864

(597)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 502

516

—

(14) 3 Other income (expense) 892

685

113

94 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 11,541

11,053

977

(489)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,768

2,525

243

—

Profit of consolidated companies 8,773

8,528

734

(489)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 109

109

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 8,882

8,637

734

(489)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(3)

1

—



















Profit 5 $ 8,884

$ 8,640

$ 733

$ (489)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 61,363

$ 61,363

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 3,446

—

4,212

(766) 1 Total sales and revenues 64,809

61,363

4,212

(766)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 40,199

40,206

—

(7) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,667

5,881

786

—

Research and development expenses 2,107

2,107

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,286

—

1,286

—

Other operating (income) expenses 1,478

71

1,535

(128) 2 Total operating costs 51,737

48,265

3,607

(135)



















Operating profit 13,072

13,098

605

(631)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 512

518

—

(6) 3 Other income (expense) 813

728

85

—



















Consolidated profit before taxes 13,373

13,308

690

(625)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,629

2,663

(34)

—

Profit of consolidated companies 10,744

10,645

724

(625)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 44

44

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 10,788

10,689

724

(625)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)

(5)

1

—



















Profit 4 $ 10,792

$ 10,694

$ 723

$ (625)





















1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power & Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,980

$ 9,333

$ 647

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 10,920

3,883

657

6,380 1,2 Receivables – finance 10,649

—

17,325

(6,676) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,801

2,448

441

(88) 3 Inventories 18,135

18,135

—

—

Total current assets 52,485

33,799

19,070

(384)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 15,140

10,985

4,106

49 4 Long-term receivables – trade and other 2,142

1,982

163

(3) 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 14,272

—

15,538

(1,266) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,882

3,208

133

(459) 5 Intangible assets 241

241

—

—

Goodwill 5,321

5,321

—

—

Other assets 6,102

4,525

2,651

(1,074) 6 Total assets $ 98,585

$ 60,061

$ 41,661

$ (3,137)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,514

$ —

$ 5,514

$ —

Accounts payable 8,968

8,988

268

(288) 7,8 Accrued expenses 5,587

4,877

710

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,554

2,494

60

—

Customer advances 3,314

3,311

3

—

Dividends payable 703

703

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,798

2,259

645

(106) 5,9 Long-term debt due within one year 7,120

35

7,085

—

Total current liabilities 36,558

22,667

14,285

(394)



















Long-term debt due after one year 30,696

10,955

21,018

(1,277) 10 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,838

3,837

1

—

Other liabilities 6,175

5,162

1,516

(503) 5 Total liabilities 77,267

42,621

36,820

(2,174)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 7,181

7,181

905

(905) 11 Treasury stock (49,539)

(49,539)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 65,448

60,639

4,799

10 11 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,772)

(843)

(929)

—

Noncontrolling interests —

2

66

(68) 11 Total shareholders' equity 21,318

17,440

4,841

(963)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 98,585

$ 60,061

$ 41,661

$ (3,137)





1 Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment. 5 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 6 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products. 8 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 9 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 10 Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products. 11 Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power & Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,889

$ 6,165

$ 724

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 9,282

3,463

688

5,131 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,565

—

14,957

(5,392) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,119

2,872

401

(154) 3 Inventories 16,827

16,827

—

—

Total current assets 45,682

29,327

16,770

(415)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 13,361

9,531

3,830

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,225

500

86

639 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 13,242

—

14,048

(806) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,312

3,594

118

(400) 4 Intangible assets 399

399

—

—

Goodwill 5,241

5,241

—

—

Other assets 5,302

4,050

2,277

(1,025) 5 Total assets $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,393

$ —

$ 4,393

$ —

Accounts payable 7,675

7,619

331

(275) 6,7 Accrued expenses 5,243

4,589

654

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,391

2,335

56

—

Customer advances 2,322

2,305

3

14 7 Dividends payable 674

674

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,909

2,388

696

(175) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 6,665

46

6,619

—

Total current liabilities 32,272

19,956

12,752

(436)



















Long-term debt due after one year 27,351

8,731

18,787

(167) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,757

3,757

—

—

Other liabilities 4,890

3,977

1,344

(431) 4 Total liabilities 68,270

36,421

32,883

(1,034)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,941

6,941

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (44,331)

(44,331)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 59,352

54,787

4,555

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,471)

(1,182)

(1,289)

—

Noncontrolling interests 3

6

75

(78) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,494

16,221

4,246

(973)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)























1 Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Power & Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 8,882

$ 8,637

$ 734

$ (489) 1,5 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 2,262

1,497

765

—

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (294)

(294)

—

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 465

395

70

—

(Gain) loss on divestiture 30

30

—

—

Other 742

658

(513)

597 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (2,138)

(503)

63

(1,698) 2,3 Inventories (1,477)

(1,473)

—

(4) 2 Accounts payable 1,179

1,217

(11)

(27) 2 Accrued expenses 438

486

(48)

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 187

185

2

—

Customer advances 1,933

1,933

—

—

Other assets – net (176)

(48)

(28)

(100) 2 Other liabilities – net (294)

(442)

40

108 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 11,739

12,278

1,074

(1,613)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (2,821)

(2,758)

(94)

31 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,465)

(36)

(1,438)

9 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 708

79

665

(36) 2 Additions to finance receivables (15,329)

—

(18,058)

2,729 3 Collections of finance receivables 13,515

—

15,664

(2,149) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

(529)

529 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 71

—

71

—

Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months) —

(1,000)

—

1,000 4 Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months) —

—

80

(80) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (47)

(47)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 22

22

—

—

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 2,494

1,541

953

—

Investments in securities (1,930)

(797)

(1,133)

—

Other – net 75

126

(51)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (4,707)

(2,870)

(3,870)

2,033

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,749)

(2,749)

(500)

500 5 Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net (16)

(16)

—

—

Payments to purchase common stock (5,190)

(5,190)

—

—

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (73)

(73)

—

—

Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months) —

—

1,000

(1,000) 4 Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months) —

(80)

—

80 4 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 11,105

1,976

9,129

—

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (8,081)

(51)

(8,030)

—

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) 1,106

—

1,106

—

Other – net (1)

(1)

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899)

(6,184)

2,705

(420)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (43)

(58)

15

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,090

3,166

(76)

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,896

6,170

726

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,986

$ 9,336

$ 650

$ —





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by MP&E subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and MP&E.