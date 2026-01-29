Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

News provided byCaterpillar Inc.
Jan 29, 2026, 06:30 ET
- Fourth-quarter 2025 sales and revenues were $19.1 billion; full-year sales and revenues were $67.6 billion
- Fourth-quarter 2025 profit per share of $5.12; adjusted profit per share of $5.16
- Full-year profit per share of $18.81; adjusted profit per share of $19.06
- Strong full-year enterprise operating cash flow of $11.7 billion; ended 2025 with $10.0 billion of enterprise cash
- Deployed $7.9 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in 2025
|
Fourth Quarter
|
Full Year
|
($ in billions except profit per share)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Sales and Revenues
|
$19.1
|
$16.2
|
$67.6
|
$64.8
|
Profit Per Share
|
$5.12
|
$5.78
|
$18.81
|
$22.05
|
Adjusted Profit Per Share
|
$5.16
|
$5.14
|
$19.06
|
$21.90
|
IRVING, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2025.
"Our centennial year marked a significant milestone, underscored by the highest full-year sales and revenues in Caterpillar's history and a single-quarter record of $19.1 billion," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "These results demonstrate the strength of our end markets and our disciplined execution. With a record backlog, we enter the new year with strong momentum and a continued focus on delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."
Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $19.1 billion, an 18% increase compared with $16.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth-quarter 2025 profit per share was $5.12, compared with $5.78 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.16, compared with fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.14.
Full-year sales and revenues in 2025 were $67.6 billion, up 4% compared with $64.8 billion in 2024. The increase reflected higher sales volume of $3.4 billion, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $0.8 billion. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users. Operating profit margin was 16.5% in 2025, compared with 20.2% in 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.2% in 2025, compared with 20.7% in 2024. Full-year profit was $18.81 per share in 2025, compared with profit of $22.05 per share in 2024. Adjusted profit per share in 2025 was $19.06, compared with adjusted profit per share of $21.90 in 2024.
In 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin excluded restructuring costs. 2025 and 2024 adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2024, adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.
For the full year 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $11.7 billion, and the company ended the fourth quarter with $10.0 billion of enterprise cash. During the year, the company deployed $5.2 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $2.7 billion of cash for dividends.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024
Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $19.133 billion, an increase of $2.918 billion, or 18%, compared with $16.215 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.708 billion. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Total dealer inventory remained about flat during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease of $1.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Machine dealer inventory decreased $500 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
|
Sales and Revenues by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Fourth
|
Sales
Volume
|
Price
Realization
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 6,003
|
$ 903
|
$ (60)
|
$ 44
|
$ 36
|
$ 6,926
|
$ 923
|
15 %
|
Resource Industries
|
2,980
|
459
|
(67)
|
7
|
(26)
|
3,353
|
373
|
13 %
|
Power & Energy
|
7,649
|
1,380
|
166
|
64
|
141
|
9,400
|
1,751
|
23 %
|
All Other Segment
|
98
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
(3)
|
99
|
1
|
1 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(1,398)
|
(37)
|
(2)
|
9
|
(148)
|
(1,576)
|
(178)
|
Machinery, Power & Energy
|
15,332
|
2,708
|
38
|
124
|
—
|
18,202
|
2,870
|
19 %
|
Financial Products Segment
|
1,024
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71
|
1,095
|
71
|
7 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(141)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(23)
|
(164)
|
(23)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
883
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
48
|
931
|
48
|
5 %
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$ 16,215
|
$ 2,708
|
$ 38
|
$ 124
|
$ 48
|
$ 19,133
|
$ 2,918
|
18 %
|
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
|
North America
|
Latin America
|
EAME
|
Asia/Pacific
|
External Sales
|
Inter-Segment
|
Total Sales
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
Fourth Quarter 2025
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 3,879
|
23 %
|
$ 660
|
6 %
|
$ 1,326
|
18 %
|
$ 981
|
(7 %)
|
$ 6,846
|
15 %
|
$ 80
|
82 %
|
$ 6,926
|
15 %
|
Resource Industries
|
1,280
|
32 %
|
647
|
12 %
|
610
|
34 %
|
747
|
(15 %)
|
3,284
|
14 %
|
69
|
(27 %)
|
3,353
|
13 %
|
Power & Energy
|
4,595
|
30 %
|
563
|
21 %
|
1,834
|
16 %
|
1,134
|
22 %
|
8,126
|
25 %
|
1,274
|
12 %
|
9,400
|
23 %
|
All Other Segment
|
7
|
— %
|
—
|
— %
|
2
|
100 %
|
3
|
— %
|
12
|
50 %
|
87
|
(3 %)
|
99
|
1 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(61)
|
2
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(66)
|
(1,510)
|
(1,576)
|
Machinery, Power & Energy
|
9,700
|
27 %
|
1,872
|
12 %
|
3,769
|
19 %
|
2,861
|
— %
|
18,202
|
19 %
|
—
|
— %
|
18,202
|
19 %
|
Financial Products Segment
|
734
|
8 %
|
120
|
17 %
|
133
|
4 %
|
108
|
(4 %)
|
1,095
|
7 %
|
—
|
— %
|
1,095
|
7 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(95)
|
(25)
|
(26)
|
(18)
|
(164)
|
—
|
(164)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
639
|
6 %
|
95
|
16 %
|
107
|
1 %
|
90
|
(2 %)
|
931
|
5 %
|
—
|
— %
|
931
|
5 %
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$ 10,339
|
26 %
|
$ 1,967
|
12 %
|
$ 3,876
|
19 %
|
$ 2,951
|
— %
|
$ 19,133
|
18 %
|
$ —
|
— %
|
$ 19,133
|
18 %
|
Fourth Quarter 2024
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 3,157
|
$ 623
|
$ 1,122
|
$ 1,057
|
$ 5,959
|
$ 44
|
$ 6,003
|
Resource Industries
|
967
|
580
|
455
|
883
|
2,885
|
95
|
2,980
|
Power & Energy
|
3,532
|
467
|
1,586
|
931
|
6,516
|
1,133
|
7,649
|
All Other Segment
|
7
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
90
|
98
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(30)
|
—
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(36)
|
(1,362)
|
(1,398)
|
Machinery, Power & Energy
|
7,633
|
1,670
|
3,162
|
2,867
|
15,332
|
—
|
15,332
|
Financial Products Segment
|
680
|
103
|
128
|
113
|
1,024
|
—
|
1,024
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(77)
|
(21)
|
(22)
|
(21)
|
(141)
|
—
|
(141)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
603
|
82
|
106
|
92
|
883
|
—
|
883
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$ 8,236
|
$ 1,752
|
$ 3,268
|
$ 2,959
|
$ 16,215
|
$ —
|
$ 16,215
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024
Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.660 billion, a decrease of $264 million, or 9%, compared with $2.924 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $1.030 billion and higher restructuring costs of $282 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $1.072 billion. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs. Higher restructuring costs were mainly related to write-downs in the value of inventory in the Rail division.
Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
|
Profit (Loss) by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Fourth Quarter
|
Fourth Quarter
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 1,030
|
$ 1,174
|
$ (144)
|
(12 %)
|
Resource Industries
|
360
|
471
|
(111)
|
(24 %)
|
Power & Energy
|
1,841
|
1,477
|
364
|
25 %
|
All Other Segment
|
17
|
11
|
6
|
55 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(676)
|
(198)
|
(478)
|
Machinery, Power & Energy
|
2,572
|
2,935
|
(363)
|
(12 %)
|
Financial Products Segment
|
262
|
166
|
96
|
58 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(14)
|
(29)
|
15
|
Financial Products
|
248
|
137
|
111
|
81 %
|
Consolidating Adjustments
|
(160)
|
(148)
|
(12)
|
Consolidated Operating Profit
|
$ 2,660
|
$ 2,924
|
$ (264)
|
(9 %)
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was income of $493 million, compared with income of $426 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by higher mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans (please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13 to 15) and favorable impacts from total return swap contracts, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.
- The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 23.5% compared to 14.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global annual effective tax rate was 24.1% compared with 22.2% for 2024. The increase from 2024 was primarily due to changes in U.S. tax incentives.
The company recorded an $8 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a $33 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the change in the estimated global annual effective tax rate through the first nine months. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $22 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with an $8 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company also recorded a tax charge of $68 million related to $294 million of mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a tax charge of $43 million related to $154 million of mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $224 million for a tax law change related to currency translation.
|
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Fourth
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$ 6,003
|
$ 903
|
$ (60)
|
$ 44
|
$ 36
|
$ 6,926
|
$ 923
|
15 %
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$ 3,879
|
$ 3,157
|
$ 722
|
23 %
|
Latin America
|
660
|
623
|
37
|
6 %
|
EAME
|
1,326
|
1,122
|
204
|
18 %
|
Asia/Pacific
|
981
|
1,057
|
(76)
|
(7 %)
|
External Sales
|
6,846
|
5,959
|
887
|
15 %
|
Inter-segment
|
80
|
44
|
36
|
82 %
|
Total Sales
|
$ 6,926
|
$ 6,003
|
$ 923
|
15 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 1,030
|
$ 1,174
|
$ (144)
|
(12 %)
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
14.9 %
|
19.6 %
|
(4.7 pts)
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.926 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $923 million, or 15%, compared with $6.003 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.
- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Brazilian real. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024.
- In EAME, sales increased mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro. Higher sales volume was mainly due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.030 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $144 million, or 12%, compared with $1.174 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $420 million and unfavorable price realization of $60 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $322 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.
|
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Fourth
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$ 2,980
|
$ 459
|
$ (67)
|
$ 7
|
$ (26)
|
$ 3,353
|
$ 373
|
13 %
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$ 1,280
|
$ 967
|
$ 313
|
32 %
|
Latin America
|
647
|
580
|
67
|
12 %
|
EAME
|
610
|
455
|
155
|
34 %
|
Asia/Pacific
|
747
|
883
|
(136)
|
(15 %)
|
External Sales
|
3,284
|
2,885
|
399
|
14 %
|
Inter-segment
|
69
|
95
|
(26)
|
(27 %)
|
Total Sales
|
$ 3,353
|
$ 2,980
|
$ 373
|
13 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 360
|
$ 471
|
$ (111)
|
(24 %)
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
10.7 %
|
15.8 %
|
(5.1 pts)
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.353 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $373 million, or 13%, compared with $2.980 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $459 million, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $67 million. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Resource Industries' segment profit was $360 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $111 million, or 24%, compared with $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $204 million and unfavorable price realization of $67 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $169 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.
|
POWER & ENERGY
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Fourth
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$ 7,649
|
$ 1,380
|
$ 166
|
$ 64
|
$ 141
|
$ 9,400
|
$ 1,751
|
23 %
|
Sales by Application
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Oil and Gas
|
$ 2,398
|
$ 1,927
|
$ 471
|
24 %
|
Power Generation
|
3,238
|
2,242
|
996
|
44 %
|
Industrial
|
967
|
928
|
39
|
4 %
|
Transportation
|
1,523
|
1,419
|
104
|
7 %
|
External Sales
|
8,126
|
6,516
|
1,610
|
25 %
|
Inter-segment
|
1,274
|
1,133
|
141
|
12 %
|
Total Sales
|
$ 9,400
|
$ 7,649
|
$ 1,751
|
23 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 1,841
|
$ 1,477
|
$ 364
|
25 %
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
19.6 %
|
19.3 %
|
0.3 pts
Power & Energy's total sales were $9.400 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.751 billion, or 23%, compared with $7.649 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $1.380 billion and favorable price realization of $166 million.
- Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services.
- Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
- Industrial – Sales increased primarily in EAME.
- Transportation – Sales increased in rail services.
Power & Energy's segment profit was $1.841 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $364 million, or 25%, compared with $1.477 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $666 million and favorable price realization of $166 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $438 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected the impact of higher tariffs.
|
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Revenues by Geographic Region
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$ 734
|
$ 680
|
$ 54
|
8 %
|
Latin America
|
120
|
103
|
17
|
17 %
|
EAME
|
133
|
128
|
5
|
4 %
|
Asia/Pacific
|
108
|
113
|
(5)
|
(4 %)
|
Total Revenues
|
$ 1,095
|
$ 1,024
|
$ 71
|
7 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Fourth
|
Fourth
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 262
|
$ 166
|
$ 96
|
58 %
Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.095 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $71 million, or 7%, compared with $1.024 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $89 million across all regions, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $18 million across all regions except Latin America.
Financial Products' segment profit was $262 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $96 million, or 58%, compared with $166 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from higher margins at Insurance Services of $37 million, a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $34 million and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $19 million.
At the end of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.37%, compared with 1.56% at the end of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $101 million for 2025, compared with $115 million for 2024. As of December 31, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables, compared with $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2024.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $690 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $463 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher restructuring costs and increased expenses due to timing differences. Higher restructuring costs were mainly related to write-downs in the value of inventory in the Rail division.
Notes
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of four significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) other restructuring income/costs, (ii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iii) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024 and (iv) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
|
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Profit
|
Provision
|
Profit
|
Profit per
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 2,660
|
13.9 %
|
$ 3,026
|
$ 712
|
$ 2,402
|
$ 5.12
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
319
|
1.7 %
|
319
|
73
|
246
|
0.52
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
—
|
— %
|
(294)
|
(68)
|
(226)
|
(0.48)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted
|
$ 2,979
|
15.6 %
|
$ 3,051
|
$ 717
|
$ 2,422
|
$ 5.16
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 2,924
|
18.0 %
|
$ 3,243
|
$ 463
|
$ 2,791
|
$ 5.78
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
37
|
0.3 %
|
37
|
10
|
27
|
0.05
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
—
|
— %
|
(154)
|
(43)
|
(111)
|
(0.23)
|
Tax law change related to currency translation
|
—
|
— %
|
—
|
224
|
(224)
|
(0.46)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted
|
$ 2,961
|
18.3 %
|
$ 3,126
|
$ 654
|
$ 2,483
|
$ 5.14
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 11,151
|
16.5 %
|
$ 11,541
|
$ 2,768
|
$ 8,884
|
$ 18.81
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
444
|
0.7 %
|
445
|
102
|
346
|
0.73
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
—
|
— %
|
(294)
|
(68)
|
(226)
|
(0.48)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted
|
$ 11,595
|
17.2 %
|
$ 11,692
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 9,004
|
$ 19.06
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 13,072
|
20.2 %
|
$ 13,373
|
$ 2,629
|
$ 10,792
|
$ 22.05
|
Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities
|
164
|
0.2 %
|
164
|
54
|
110
|
0.22
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
195
|
0.3 %
|
195
|
46
|
149
|
0.32
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
—
|
— %
|
(154)
|
(43)
|
(111)
|
(0.23)
|
Tax law change related to currency translation
|
—
|
— %
|
—
|
224
|
(224)
|
(0.46)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted
|
$ 13,431
|
20.7 %
|
$ 13,578
|
$ 2,910
|
$ 10,716
|
$ 21.90
The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, these items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years, (iii) the change in the annual effective tax rate, (iv) a settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (v) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024 and (vi) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Profit Before
|
Provision
|
Effective Tax
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 3,026
|
$ 712
|
23.5 %
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
(294)
|
(68)
|
Change in annual effective tax rate
|
—
|
(8)
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
22
|
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
|
$ 2,732
|
$ 658
|
24.1 %
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
319
|
73
|
Change in annual effective tax rate
|
—
|
8
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
(22)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted
|
$ 3,051
|
$ 717
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 3,243
|
$ 463
|
14.3 %
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
(154)
|
(43)
|
Tax law change related to currency translation
|
—
|
224
|
Change in annual effective tax rate
|
—
|
33
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
8
|
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
|
$ 3,089
|
$ 685
|
22.2 %
|
Change in annual effective tax rate
|
—
|
(33)
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
(8)
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
37
|
10
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted
|
$ 3,126
|
$ 654
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 11,541
|
$ 2,768
|
24.0 %
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
(294)
|
(68)
|
Changes in estimates related to prior years
|
—
|
(41)
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
50
|
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
|
$ 11,247
|
$ 2,709
|
24.1 %
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
445
|
102
|
Changes in estimates related to prior years
|
—
|
41
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
(50)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted
|
$ 11,692
|
$ 2,802
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 13,373
|
$ 2,629
|
19.7 %
|
Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities
|
164
|
54
|
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
|
(154)
|
(43)
|
Tax law change related to currency translation
|
—
|
224
|
Changes in estimates related to prior years
|
—
|
47
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
57
|
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
|
$ 13,383
|
$ 2,968
|
22.2 %
|
Changes in estimates related to prior years
|
—
|
(47)
|
Excess stock-based compensation
|
—
|
(57)
|
Other restructuring (income) costs
|
195
|
46
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted
|
$ 13,578
|
$ 2,910
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) – The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.
The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 16 to 26 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
|
$ 18,202
|
$ 15,332
|
$ 63,980
|
$ 61,363
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
931
|
883
|
3,609
|
3,446
|
Total sales and revenues
|
19,133
|
16,215
|
67,589
|
64,809
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
13,307
|
10,321
|
44,752
|
40,199
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,876
|
1,769
|
6,985
|
6,667
|
Research and development expenses
|
562
|
519
|
2,148
|
2,107
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
351
|
338
|
1,359
|
1,286
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
377
|
344
|
1,194
|
1,478
|
Total operating costs
|
16,473
|
13,291
|
56,438
|
51,737
|
Operating profit
|
2,660
|
2,924
|
11,151
|
13,072
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
127
|
107
|
502
|
512
|
Other income (expense)
|
493
|
426
|
892
|
813
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
3,026
|
3,243
|
11,541
|
13,373
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
712
|
463
|
2,768
|
2,629
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
2,314
|
2,780
|
8,773
|
10,744
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
87
|
10
|
109
|
44
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
2,401
|
2,790
|
8,882
|
10,788
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
Profit 1
|
$ 2,402
|
$ 2,791
|
$ 8,884
|
$ 10,792
|
Profit per common share
|
$ 5.15
|
$ 5.81
|
$ 18.90
|
$ 22.17
|
Profit per common share — diluted 2
|
$ 5.12
|
$ 5.78
|
$ 18.81
|
$ 22.05
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
|
– Basic
|
466.5
|
480.0
|
470.0
|
486.7
|
– Diluted 2
|
469.0
|
482.6
|
472.3
|
489.4
|
1
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
2
|
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 9,980
|
$ 6,889
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
10,920
|
9,282
|
Receivables – finance
|
10,649
|
9,565
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
2,801
|
3,119
|
Inventories
|
18,135
|
16,827
|
Total current assets
|
52,485
|
45,682
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
15,140
|
13,361
|
Long-term receivables – trade and other
|
2,142
|
1,225
|
Long-term receivables – finance
|
14,272
|
13,242
|
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
|
2,882
|
3,312
|
Intangible assets
|
241
|
399
|
Goodwill
|
5,321
|
5,241
|
Other assets
|
6,102
|
5,302
|
Total assets
|
$ 98,585
|
$ 87,764
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings:
|
-- Financial Products
|
$ 5,514
|
$ 4,393
|
Accounts payable
|
8,968
|
7,675
|
Accrued expenses
|
5,587
|
5,243
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
2,554
|
2,391
|
Customer advances
|
3,314
|
2,322
|
Dividends payable
|
703
|
674
|
Other current liabilities
|
2,798
|
2,909
|
Long-term debt due within one year:
|
-- Machinery, Power & Energy
|
35
|
46
|
-- Financial Products
|
7,085
|
6,619
|
Total current liabilities
|
36,558
|
32,272
|
Long-term debt due after one year:
|
-- Machinery, Power & Energy
|
10,678
|
8,564
|
-- Financial Products
|
20,018
|
18,787
|
Liability for postemployment benefits
|
3,838
|
3,757
|
Other liabilities
|
6,175
|
4,890
|
Total liabilities
|
77,267
|
68,270
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
7,181
|
6,941
|
Treasury stock
|
(49,539)
|
(44,331)
|
Profit employed in the business
|
65,448
|
59,352
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(1,772)
|
(2,471)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
3
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
21,318
|
19,494
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 98,585
|
$ 87,764
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
$ 8,882
|
$ 10,788
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,262
|
2,153
|
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
|
(294)
|
(154)
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
465
|
(621)
|
(Gain) loss on divestiture
|
30
|
164
|
Other
|
742
|
564
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
(2,138)
|
(160)
|
Inventories
|
(1,477)
|
(414)
|
Accounts payable
|
1,179
|
(282)
|
Accrued expenses
|
438
|
191
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
187
|
(363)
|
Customer advances
|
1,933
|
370
|
Other assets – net
|
(176)
|
(97)
|
Other liabilities – net
|
(294)
|
(104)
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
11,739
|
12,035
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
|
(2,821)
|
(1,988)
|
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
|
(1,465)
|
(1,227)
|
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
|
708
|
722
|
Additions to finance receivables
|
(15,329)
|
(15,409)
|
Collections of finance receivables
|
13,515
|
13,608
|
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
|
71
|
83
|
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
(47)
|
(34)
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
|
22
|
(61)
|
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
|
2,494
|
3,155
|
Investments in securities
|
(1,930)
|
(1,495)
|
Other – net
|
75
|
193
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
(4,707)
|
(2,453)
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(2,749)
|
(2,646)
|
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
|
(16)
|
20
|
Payments to purchase common stock
|
(5,190)
|
(7,697)
|
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
|
(73)
|
(40)
|
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
|
11,105
|
10,283
|
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
|
(8,081)
|
(9,316)
|
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
|
1,106
|
(168)
|
Other – net
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
(3,899)
|
(9,565)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(43)
|
(106)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
3,090
|
(89)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
6,896
|
6,985
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 9,986
|
$ 6,896
|
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery, Power
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
|
$ 18,202
|
$ 18,202
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
931
|
—
|
1,138
|
(207)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
19,133
|
18,202
|
1,138
|
(207)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
13,307
|
13,310
|
—
|
(3)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,876
|
1,670
|
219
|
(13)
|
2
|
Research and development expenses
|
562
|
562
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
351
|
—
|
363
|
(12)
|
2
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
377
|
88
|
308
|
(19)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
16,473
|
15,630
|
890
|
(47)
|
Operating profit
|
2,660
|
2,572
|
248
|
(160)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
127
|
131
|
—
|
(4)
|
3
|
Other income (expense)
|
493
|
806
|
20
|
(333)
|
4
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
3,026
|
3,247
|
268
|
(489)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
712
|
647
|
65
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
2,314
|
2,600
|
203
|
(489)
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
87
|
87
|
—
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
2,401
|
2,687
|
203
|
(489)
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
Profit 5
|
$ 2,402
|
$ 2,688
|
$ 203
|
$ (489)
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
|
4
|
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
|
5
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery, Power
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
|
$ 15,332
|
$ 15,332
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
883
|
—
|
1,062
|
(179)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
16,215
|
15,332
|
1,062
|
(179)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
10,321
|
10,323
|
—
|
(2)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,769
|
1,535
|
226
|
8
|
2
|
Research and development expenses
|
519
|
519
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
338
|
—
|
338
|
—
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
344
|
20
|
361
|
(37)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
13,291
|
12,397
|
925
|
(31)
|
Operating profit
|
2,924
|
2,935
|
137
|
(148)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
107
|
111
|
—
|
(4)
|
3
|
Other income (expense)
|
426
|
891
|
16
|
(481)
|
4
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
3,243
|
3,715
|
153
|
(625)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
463
|
680
|
(217)
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
2,780
|
3,035
|
370
|
(625)
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
10
|
10
|
—
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
2,790
|
3,045
|
370
|
(625)
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
Profit 5
|
$ 2,791
|
$ 3,046
|
$ 370
|
$ (625)
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E paid to Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
|
4
|
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
|
5
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery, Power
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
|
$ 63,980
|
$ 63,980
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
3,609
|
—
|
4,382
|
(773)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
67,589
|
63,980
|
4,382
|
(773)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
44,752
|
44,761
|
—
|
(9)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
6,985
|
6,183
|
842
|
(40)
|
2
|
Research and development expenses
|
2,148
|
2,148
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
1,359
|
—
|
1,389
|
(30)
|
2
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
1,194
|
4
|
1,287
|
(97)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
56,438
|
53,096
|
3,518
|
(176)
|
Operating profit
|
11,151
|
10,884
|
864
|
(597)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
502
|
516
|
—
|
(14)
|
3
|
Other income (expense)
|
892
|
685
|
113
|
94
|
4
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
11,541
|
11,053
|
977
|
(489)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
2,768
|
2,525
|
243
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
8,773
|
8,528
|
734
|
(489)
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
109
|
109
|
—
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
8,882
|
8,637
|
734
|
(489)
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
1
|
—
|
Profit 5
|
$ 8,884
|
$ 8,640
|
$ 733
|
$ (489)
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
|
4
|
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
|
5
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery, Power
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
|
$ 61,363
|
$ 61,363
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
3,446
|
—
|
4,212
|
(766)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
64,809
|
61,363
|
4,212
|
(766)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
40,199
|
40,206
|
—
|
(7)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
6,667
|
5,881
|
786
|
—
|
Research and development expenses
|
2,107
|
2,107
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
1,286
|
—
|
1,286
|
—
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
1,478
|
71
|
1,535
|
(128)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
51,737
|
48,265
|
3,607
|
(135)
|
Operating profit
|
13,072
|
13,098
|
605
|
(631)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
512
|
518
|
—
|
(6)
|
3
|
Other income (expense)
|
813
|
728
|
85
|
—
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
13,373
|
13,308
|
690
|
(625)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
2,629
|
2,663
|
(34)
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
10,744
|
10,645
|
724
|
(625)
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
44
|
44
|
—
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
10,788
|
10,689
|
724
|
(625)
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
1
|
—
|
Profit 4
|
$ 10,792
|
$ 10,694
|
$ 723
|
$ (625)
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
|
4
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
Power &
Energy
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 9,980
|
$ 9,333
|
$ 647
|
$ —
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
10,920
|
3,883
|
657
|
6,380
|
1,2
|
Receivables – finance
|
10,649
|
—
|
17,325
|
(6,676)
|
2
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
2,801
|
2,448
|
441
|
(88)
|
3
|
Inventories
|
18,135
|
18,135
|
—
|
—
|
Total current assets
|
52,485
|
33,799
|
19,070
|
(384)
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
15,140
|
10,985
|
4,106
|
49
|
4
|
Long-term receivables – trade and other
|
2,142
|
1,982
|
163
|
(3)
|
1,2
|
Long-term receivables – finance
|
14,272
|
—
|
15,538
|
(1,266)
|
2
|
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
|
2,882
|
3,208
|
133
|
(459)
|
5
|
Intangible assets
|
241
|
241
|
—
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
5,321
|
5,321
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
6,102
|
4,525
|
2,651
|
(1,074)
|
6
|
Total assets
|
$ 98,585
|
$ 60,061
|
$ 41,661
|
$ (3,137)
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 5,514
|
$ —
|
$ 5,514
|
$ —
|
Accounts payable
|
8,968
|
8,988
|
268
|
(288)
|
7,8
|
Accrued expenses
|
5,587
|
4,877
|
710
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
2,554
|
2,494
|
60
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
3,314
|
3,311
|
3
|
—
|
Dividends payable
|
703
|
703
|
—
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
2,798
|
2,259
|
645
|
(106)
|
5,9
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
7,120
|
35
|
7,085
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
36,558
|
22,667
|
14,285
|
(394)
|
Long-term debt due after one year
|
30,696
|
10,955
|
21,018
|
(1,277)
|
10
|
Liability for postemployment benefits
|
3,838
|
3,837
|
1
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
6,175
|
5,162
|
1,516
|
(503)
|
5
|
Total liabilities
|
77,267
|
42,621
|
36,820
|
(2,174)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
7,181
|
7,181
|
905
|
(905)
|
11
|
Treasury stock
|
(49,539)
|
(49,539)
|
—
|
—
|
Profit employed in the business
|
65,448
|
60,639
|
4,799
|
10
|
11
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(1,772)
|
(843)
|
(929)
|
—
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
2
|
66
|
(68)
|
11
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
21,318
|
17,440
|
4,841
|
(963)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 98,585
|
$ 60,061
|
$ 41,661
|
$ (3,137)
|
1
|
Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
2
|
Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
|
3
|
Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
|
4
|
Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.
|
5
|
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
|
6
|
Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
7
|
Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
8
|
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.
|
9
|
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
|
10
|
Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
11
|
Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
Power &
Energy
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 6,889
|
$ 6,165
|
$ 724
|
$ —
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
9,282
|
3,463
|
688
|
5,131
|
1,2
|
Receivables – finance
|
9,565
|
—
|
14,957
|
(5,392)
|
2
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,119
|
2,872
|
401
|
(154)
|
3
|
Inventories
|
16,827
|
16,827
|
—
|
—
|
Total current assets
|
45,682
|
29,327
|
16,770
|
(415)
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
13,361
|
9,531
|
3,830
|
—
|
Long-term receivables – trade and other
|
1,225
|
500
|
86
|
639
|
1,2
|
Long-term receivables – finance
|
13,242
|
—
|
14,048
|
(806)
|
2
|
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
|
3,312
|
3,594
|
118
|
(400)
|
4
|
Intangible assets
|
399
|
399
|
—
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
5,241
|
5,241
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
5,302
|
4,050
|
2,277
|
(1,025)
|
5
|
Total assets
|
$ 87,764
|
$ 52,642
|
$ 37,129
|
$ (2,007)
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 4,393
|
$ —
|
$ 4,393
|
$ —
|
Accounts payable
|
7,675
|
7,619
|
331
|
(275)
|
6,7
|
Accrued expenses
|
5,243
|
4,589
|
654
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
2,391
|
2,335
|
56
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
2,322
|
2,305
|
3
|
14
|
7
|
Dividends payable
|
674
|
674
|
—
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
2,909
|
2,388
|
696
|
(175)
|
4,8
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
6,665
|
46
|
6,619
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
32,272
|
19,956
|
12,752
|
(436)
|
Long-term debt due after one year
|
27,351
|
8,731
|
18,787
|
(167)
|
9
|
Liability for postemployment benefits
|
3,757
|
3,757
|
—
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
4,890
|
3,977
|
1,344
|
(431)
|
4
|
Total liabilities
|
68,270
|
36,421
|
32,883
|
(1,034)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
6,941
|
6,941
|
905
|
(905)
|
10
|
Treasury stock
|
(44,331)
|
(44,331)
|
—
|
—
|
Profit employed in the business
|
59,352
|
54,787
|
4,555
|
10
|
10
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(2,471)
|
(1,182)
|
(1,289)
|
—
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
3
|
6
|
75
|
(78)
|
10
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
19,494
|
16,221
|
4,246
|
(973)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 87,764
|
$ 52,642
|
$ 37,129
|
$ (2,007)
|
1
|
Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
2
|
Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
|
3
|
Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
|
4
|
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
|
5
|
Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
6
|
Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
7
|
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.
|
8
|
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
|
9
|
Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.
|
10
|
Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
$ 8,882
|
$ 8,637
|
$ 734
|
$ (489)
|
1,5
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,262
|
1,497
|
765
|
—
|
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
|
(294)
|
(294)
|
—
|
—
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
465
|
395
|
70
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on divestiture
|
30
|
30
|
—
|
—
|
Other
|
742
|
658
|
(513)
|
597
|
2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
(2,138)
|
(503)
|
63
|
(1,698)
|
2,3
|
Inventories
|
(1,477)
|
(1,473)
|
—
|
(4)
|
2
|
Accounts payable
|
1,179
|
1,217
|
(11)
|
(27)
|
2
|
Accrued expenses
|
438
|
486
|
(48)
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
187
|
185
|
2
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
1,933
|
1,933
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets – net
|
(176)
|
(48)
|
(28)
|
(100)
|
2
|
Other liabilities – net
|
(294)
|
(442)
|
40
|
108
|
2
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
11,739
|
12,278
|
1,074
|
(1,613)
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
|
(2,821)
|
(2,758)
|
(94)
|
31
|
2
|
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
|
(1,465)
|
(36)
|
(1,438)
|
9
|
2
|
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
|
708
|
79
|
665
|
(36)
|
2
|
Additions to finance receivables
|
(15,329)
|
—
|
(18,058)
|
2,729
|
3
|
Collections of finance receivables
|
13,515
|
—
|
15,664
|
(2,149)
|
3
|
Net intercompany purchased receivables
|
—
|
—
|
(529)
|
529
|
3
|
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
|
71
|
—
|
71
|
—
|
Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
|
—
|
(1,000)
|
—
|
1,000
|
4
|
Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
|
—
|
—
|
80
|
(80)
|
4
|
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
(47)
|
(47)
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
|
22
|
22
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
|
2,494
|
1,541
|
953
|
—
|
Investments in securities
|
(1,930)
|
(797)
|
(1,133)
|
—
|
Other – net
|
75
|
126
|
(51)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
(4,707)
|
(2,870)
|
(3,870)
|
2,033
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(2,749)
|
(2,749)
|
(500)
|
500
|
5
|
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
|
(16)
|
(16)
|
—
|
—
|
Payments to purchase common stock
|
(5,190)
|
(5,190)
|
—
|
—
|
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
|
(73)
|
(73)
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
|
—
|
—
|
1,000
|
(1,000)
|
4
|
Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
|
—
|
(80)
|
—
|
80
|
4
|
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
|
11,105
|
1,976
|
9,129
|
—
|
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
|
(8,081)
|
(51)
|
(8,030)
|
—
|
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
|
1,106
|
—
|
1,106
|
—
|
Other – net
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
(3,899)
|
(6,184)
|
2,705
|
(420)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(43)
|
(58)
|
15
|
—
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
3,090
|
3,166
|
(76)
|
—
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
6,896
|
6,170
|
726
|
—
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 9,986
|
$ 9,336
|
$ 650
|
$ —
|
1
|
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by MP&E subsidiaries.
|
2
|
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
|
3
|
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
|
4
|
Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products
|
5
|
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and MP&E.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
$ 10,788
|
$ 10,689
|
$ 724
|
$ (625)
|
1,5
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,153
|
1,368
|
785
|
—
|
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
|
(154)
|
(154)
|
—
|
—
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
(621)
|
(327)
|
(294)
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on divestiture
|
164
|
(46)
|
210
|
—
|
Other
|
564
|
355
|
(388)
|
597
|
2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
(160)
|
413
|
207
|
(780)
|
2,3
|
Inventories
|
(414)
|
(400)
|
—
|
(14)
|
2
|
Accounts payable
|
(282)
|
(200)
|
(41)
|
(41)
|
2
|
Accrued expenses
|
191
|
78
|
113
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
(363)
|
(358)
|
(5)
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
370
|
369
|
1
|
—
|
Other assets – net
|
(97)
|
(188)
|
48
|
43
|
2
|
Other liabilities – net
|
(104)
|
(162)
|
85
|
(27)
|
2
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
12,035
|
11,437
|
1,445
|
(847)
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
|
(1,988)
|
(1,952)
|
(41)
|
5
|
2
|
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
|
(1,227)
|
(36)
|
(1,211)
|
20
|
2
|
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
|
722
|
35
|
698
|
(11)
|
2
|
Additions to finance receivables
|
(15,409)
|
—
|
(16,845)
|
1,436
|
3
|
Collections of finance receivables
|
13,608
|
—
|
14,707
|
(1,099)
|
3
|
Net intercompany purchased receivables
|
—
|
—
|
129
|
(129)
|
3
|
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
|
83
|
—
|
83
|
—
|
Net intercompany borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
21
|
(21)
|
4
|
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
(34)
|
(34)
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
|
(61)
|
92
|
(153)
|
—
|
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
|
3,155
