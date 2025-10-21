Caterpillar Invests in U.S. Manufacturing and Future Workforce Skills Training

"The future workforce will need skills for what comes next," said Caterpillar Chief Human Resources Officer Christy Pambianchi. "We have our experts working on innovative training and resources to help skill and inform the next generation on how to navigate the worksite of tomorrow, and we're excited to be starting here in Indiana to enable U.S. workers to enter high-quality jobs in the American manufacturing industry."

Caterpillar will announce future workforce pledges in other states soon.

"Indiana is proud to be among the first states selected for Caterpillar's workforce investment, which is a testament to our pro-growth policies, world-class workforce, and reputation as one of the best states in America to start and grow a business," said Governor Braun. "Caterpillar's continued commitment to Indiana demonstrates the strength of our business climate and our shared vision for the future of American manufacturing. We look forward to working together to prepare more Hoosiers for the high-quality careers of tomorrow."

Caterpillar made the future workforce announcement at the company's large engine facility in Lafayette, Indiana, which recently announced a $725 million capital expansion – one of the largest single manufacturing investments in the company's global history – to greatly increase engine production and help meet the nation's growing power needs.

"The demand for energy is increasing like never before," said Jason Kaiser, Caterpillar Energy & Transportation Group President. "Many of the engines manufactured here in Lafayette will support power generation customers by providing reliable power – keeping operations running during outages and helping meet the growing energy needs driven by AI, data centers and other critical infrastructure across America and around the world."

One of America's oldest manufacturers, Caterpillar is a part of the country's infrastructure, with more than 65 primary locations across 25 states and independent dealers from coast to coast. As a net exporter, Caterpillar workers in the United States build products that are shipped around the world, growing U.S. exports by 75% since 2016.

Caterpillar employs 51,000 people in the United States, including over 4,100 workers at 12 facilities across Indiana.

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

