Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
Achieved Record First-Quarter Profit Per Share on Higher Sales and Revenues
Apr 24, 2019, 07:30 ET
- First-quarter sales and revenues increased 5%
- Record first-quarter profit per share
- Profit per share outlook now $12.06 to $13.06 due to a first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $0.31 per share
- Repurchased $751 million in company stock
|
First Quarter
|
($ in billions except profit per share)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Sales and Revenues
|
$13.5
|
$12.9
|
Profit Per Share
|
$3.25
|
$2.74
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $13.5 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018, a 5% increase. First-quarter 2019 profit of $3.25 per share was a first-quarter record. This was a 19% increase compared with the previous record first-quarter profit per share of $2.74 in 2018.
Profit per share in the first quarter of 2019 included a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform of $178 million, or $0.31 per share. Profit per share in the first quarter of 2018 included restructuring costs of $0.08 per share.
During the first quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $860 million. In the first quarter of 2019, the company repurchased $751 million of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $494 million. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $7.1 billion.
"The global Caterpillar team delivered record first-quarter profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We are executing our strategy for profitable growth by investing in services, expanding our offerings and improving operational excellence."
2019 Outlook
The company continues to have confidence in the fundamentals of its diverse end markets, and expectations for 2019 performance are unchanged. However, due to a $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit, Caterpillar is revising its profit per share outlook to a range of $12.06 to $13.06, compared with the previous outlook range of $11.75 to $12.75. The first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $178 million, or $0.31 per share, is related to U.S. tax reform as a result of final regulations recently issued by the U.S. Treasury. The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018
Total sales and revenues of $13.466 billion in the first quarter of 2019, increased $607 million, or 5%, compared with $12.859 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by improved demand for both equipment and services, with the most significant increase in Resource Industries. Sales volume also increased in Construction Industries, while Energy & Transportation was about flat. Sales grew in all regions except for EAME, with the largest gains in North America and Asia/Pacific. Favorable price realization, primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, also contributed to the sales improvement. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar.
|
Sales and Revenues by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
First
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
First
|
$
|
%
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
5,677
|
$
|
164
|
$
|
156
|
$
|
(127)
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
5,873
|
$
|
196
|
3%
|
Resource Industries
|
2,309
|
371
|
110
|
(42)
|
(21)
|
2,727
|
418
|
18%
|
Energy & Transportation
|
5,219
|
21
|
27
|
(91)
|
34
|
5,210
|
(9)
|
—%
|
All Other Segment
|
116
|
1
|
—
|
(1)
|
5
|
121
|
5
|
4%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(1,171)
|
(14)
|
(1)
|
—
|
(21)
|
(1,207)
|
(36)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$
|
12,150
|
$
|
543
|
$
|
292
|
$
|
(261)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
12,724
|
$
|
574
|
5%
|
Financial Products Segment
|
$
|
793
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
850
|
$
|
57
|
7%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(84)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(24)
|
(108)
|
(24)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
$
|
709
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
742
|
$
|
33
|
5%
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$
|
12,859
|
$
|
543
|
$
|
292
|
$
|
(261)
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
13,466
|
$
|
607
|
5%
|
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
|
North America
|
Latin America
|
EAME
|
Asia/Pacific
|
External Sales
|
Inter-Segment
|
Total Sales
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
First Quarter 2019
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
2,965
|
13%
|
$
|
319
|
(7%)
|
$
|
1,006
|
(6%)
|
$
|
1,562
|
(4%)
|
$
|
5,852
|
3%
|
$
|
21
|
17%
|
$
|
5,873
|
3%
|
Resource Industries
|
951
|
19%
|
423
|
18%
|
468
|
(10%)
|
805
|
52%
|
2,647
|
20%
|
80
|
(21%)
|
2,727
|
18%
|
Energy & Transportation
|
2,151
|
(3%)
|
332
|
19%
|
1,032
|
(5%)
|
718
|
6%
|
4,233
|
(1%)
|
977
|
4%
|
5,210
|
—%
|
All Other Segment
|
8
|
(47%)
|
—
|
—%
|
11
|
175%
|
18
|
—%
|
37
|
—%
|
84
|
6%
|
121
|
4%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(41)
|
1
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(45)
|
(1,162)
|
(1,207)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
6,034
|
7%
|
1,075
|
9%
|
2,514
|
(6%)
|
3,101
|
9%
|
12,724
|
5%
|
—
|
—%
|
12,724
|
5%
|
Financial Products Segment
|
558
|
9%
|
70
|
(5%)
|
102
|
1%
|
120
|
13%
|
850
|
7%
|
—
|
—%
|
850
|
7%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(69)
|
(11)
|
(9)
|
(19)
|
(108)
|
—
|
(108)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
489
|
6%
|
59
|
(3%)
|
93
|
(3%)
|
101
|
13%
|
742
|
5%
|
—
|
—%
|
742
|
5%
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$
|
6,523
|
7%
|
$
|
1,134
|
8%
|
$
|
2,607
|
(6%)
|
$
|
3,202
|
9%
|
$
|
13,466
|
5%
|
$
|
—
|
—%
|
$
|
13,466
|
5%
|
First Quarter 2018
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
2,620
|
$
|
344
|
$
|
1,067
|
$
|
1,628
|
$
|
5,659
|
$
|
18
|
$
|
5,677
|
Resource Industries
|
798
|
360
|
520
|
530
|
2,208
|
101
|
2,309
|
Energy & Transportation
|
2,225
|
280
|
1,092
|
679
|
4,276
|
943
|
5,219
|
All Other Segment
|
15
|
—
|
4
|
18
|
37
|
79
|
116
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(28)
|
1
|
(3)
|
—
|
(30)
|
(1,141)
|
(1,171)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
5,630
|
985
|
2,680
|
2,855
|
12,150
|
—
|
12,150
|
Financial Products Segment
|
512
|
74
|
101
|
106
|
793
|
—
|
793
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(49)
|
(13)
|
(5)
|
(17)
|
(84)
|
—
|
(84)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
463
|
61
|
96
|
89
|
709
|
—
|
709
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$
|
6,093
|
$
|
1,046
|
$
|
2,776
|
$
|
2,944
|
$
|
12,859
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
12,859
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.207 billion, compared with $2.108 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase of $99 million was mostly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and increased selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher variable labor and burden, including freight costs, and material costs, including tariffs. SG&A/R&D expenses were higher primarily due to increased targeted investments and timing of corporate-level expenses, partially offset by lower short-term incentive compensation expense.
Operating profit margin was 16.4% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.
|
Profit by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
First Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
$
|
%
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
1,085
|
$
|
1,117
|
$
|
(32)
|
(3%)
|
Resource Industries
|
576
|
378
|
198
|
52%
|
Energy & Transportation
|
838
|
874
|
(36)
|
(4%)
|
All Other Segment
|
25
|
57
|
(32)
|
(56%)
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(375)
|
(371)
|
(4)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$
|
2,149
|
$
|
2,055
|
$
|
94
|
5%
|
Financial Products Segment
|
$
|
211
|
$
|
141
|
$
|
70
|
50%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(46)
|
(2)
|
(44)
|
Financial Products
|
$
|
165
|
$
|
139
|
$
|
26
|
19%
|
Consolidating Adjustments
|
(107)
|
(86)
|
(21)
|
Consolidated Operating Profit
|
$
|
2,207
|
$
|
2,108
|
$
|
99
|
5%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
The provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the first quarter of 2018, excluding the discrete items discussed in the following paragraph. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.
As a result of final regulations received in January 2019 related to the mandatory deemed repatriation of non-U.S. earnings due to U.S. tax reform, Caterpillar recorded a discrete tax benefit of $178 million in the first quarter of 2019. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $23 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $40 million in the first quarter of 2018, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.
|
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
First Quarter
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
First Quarter
|
$
|
%
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
5,677
|
$
|
164
|
$
|
156
|
$
|
(127)
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
5,873
|
$
|
196
|
3%
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
First Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
$
|
%
|
North America
|
$
|
2,965
|
$
|
2,620
|
$
|
345
|
13%
|
Latin America
|
319
|
344
|
(25)
|
(7%)
|
EAME
|
1,006
|
1,067
|
(61)
|
(6%)
|
Asia/Pacific
|
1,562
|
1,628
|
(66)
|
(4%)
|
External Sales
|
5,852
|
5,659
|
193
|
3%
|
Inter-segment
|
21
|
18
|
3
|
17%
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
5,873
|
$
|
5,677
|
$
|
196
|
3%
|
Segment Profit
|
First Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
Change
|
%
|
Segment Profit
|
$
|
1,085
|
$
|
1,117
|
$
|
(32)
|
(3%)
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
18.5%
|
19.7%
|
(1.2pts)
Construction Industries' total sales were $5.873 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $5.677 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was mostly due to higher end-user demand for construction equipment, partially offset by a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar.
- In North America, the sales increase was driven by higher demand for new equipment, primarily to support road construction activities. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.
- Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America.
- In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018, and a weaker euro, partially offset by favorable price realization.
- Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to unfavorable currency impacts.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.085 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $1.117 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in profit was a result of higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable price realization. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher material, labor and freight costs.
|
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
First Quarter
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
First Quarter
|
$
|
%
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
2,309
|
$
|
371
|
$
|
110
|
$
|
(42)
|
$
|
(21)
|
$
|
2,727
|
$
|
418
|
18%
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
First Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
$
|
%
|
North America
|
$
|
951
|
$
|
798
|
$
|
153
|
19%
|
Latin America
|
423
|
360
|
63
|
18%
|
EAME
|
468
|
520
|
(52)
|
(10%)
|
Asia/Pacific
|
805
|
530
|
275
|
52%
|
External Sales
|
2,647
|
2,208
|
439
|
20%
|
Inter-segment
|
80
|
101
|
(21)
|
(21%)
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
2,727
|
$
|
2,309
|
$
|
418
|
18%
|
Segment Profit
|
First Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
Change
|
%
|
Segment Profit
|
$
|
576
|
$
|
378
|
$
|
198
|
52%
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
21.1%
|
16.4%
|
4.7pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.727 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $418 million from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand, favorable price realization and services. Mining production levels and commodity market fundamentals remained positive, which supported higher sales. Higher demand levels for non-residential construction activities and quarry and aggregate operations also drove higher sales.
Resource Industries' profit was $576 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $378 million in the first quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs, including increased material and freight costs and slightly higher warranty expense.
|
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
First Quarter
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
First Quarter
|
$
|
%
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
5,219
|
$
|
21
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
(91)
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
5,210
|
$
|
(9)
|
—%
|
Sales by Application
|
First Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
$
|
%
|
Oil and Gas
|
$
|
1,131
|
$
|
1,215
|
$
|
(84)
|
(7%)
|
Power Generation
|
1,036
|
969
|
67
|
7%
|
Industrial
|
904
|
906
|
(2)
|
—%
|
Transportation
|
1,162
|
1,186
|
(24)
|
(2%)
|
External Sales
|
4,233
|
4,276