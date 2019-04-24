Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

First-quarter sales and revenues increased 5%

Record first-quarter profit per share

Profit per share outlook now $12.06 to $13.06 due to a first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $0.31 per share

to due to a first-quarter discrete tax benefit of per share Repurchased $751 million in company stock

Related Documents View PDF



First Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share) 2019 2018 Sales and Revenues $13.5 $12.9 Profit Per Share $3.25 $2.74

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $13.5 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018, a 5% increase. First-quarter 2019 profit of $3.25 per share was a first-quarter record. This was a 19% increase compared with the previous record first-quarter profit per share of $2.74 in 2018.

Profit per share in the first quarter of 2019 included a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform of $178 million, or $0.31 per share. Profit per share in the first quarter of 2018 included restructuring costs of $0.08 per share.

During the first quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $860 million. In the first quarter of 2019, the company repurchased $751 million of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $494 million. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $7.1 billion.

"The global Caterpillar team delivered record first-quarter profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We are executing our strategy for profitable growth by investing in services, expanding our offerings and improving operational excellence."

2019 Outlook

The company continues to have confidence in the fundamentals of its diverse end markets, and expectations for 2019 performance are unchanged. However, due to a $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit, Caterpillar is revising its profit per share outlook to a range of $12.06 to $13.06, compared with the previous outlook range of $11.75 to $12.75. The first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $178 million, or $0.31 per share, is related to U.S. tax reform as a result of final regulations recently issued by the U.S. Treasury. The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018



To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2019 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Sales and Revenues between the first quarter of 2018 (at left) and the first quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues of $13.466 billion in the first quarter of 2019, increased $607 million, or 5%, compared with $12.859 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by improved demand for both equipment and services, with the most significant increase in Resource Industries. Sales volume also increased in Construction Industries, while Energy & Transportation was about flat. Sales grew in all regions except for EAME, with the largest gains in North America and Asia/Pacific. Favorable price realization, primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, also contributed to the sales improvement. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) First

Quarter

2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

First

Quarter

2019

$

Change

%

Change































Construction Industries $ 5,677



$ 164



$ 156



$ (127)



$ 3



$ 5,873



$ 196



3% Resource Industries 2,309



371



110



(42)



(21)



2,727



418



18% Energy & Transportation 5,219



21



27



(91)



34



5,210



(9)



—% All Other Segment 116



1



—



(1)



5



121



5



4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,171)



(14)



(1)



—



(21)



(1,207)



(36)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 12,150



$ 543



$ 292



$ (261)



$ —



$ 12,724



$ 574



5%































Financial Products Segment $ 793



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 57



$ 850



$ 57



7% Corporate Items and Eliminations (84)



—



—



—



(24)



(108)



(24)





Financial Products Revenues $ 709



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 33



$ 742



$ 33



5%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 12,859



$ 543



$ 292



$ (261)



$ 33



$ 13,466



$ 607



5%

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg First Quarter 2019





















































Construction Industries $ 2,965



13%

$ 319



(7%)

$ 1,006



(6%)

$ 1,562



(4%)

$ 5,852



3%

$ 21



17%

$ 5,873



3% Resource Industries 951



19%

423



18%

468



(10%)

805



52%

2,647



20%

80



(21%)

2,727



18% Energy & Transportation 2,151



(3%)

332



19%

1,032



(5%)

718



6%

4,233



(1%)

977



4%

5,210



—% All Other Segment 8



(47%)

—



—%

11



175%

18



—%

37



—%

84



6%

121



4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (41)







1







(3)







(2)







(45)







(1,162)







(1,207)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,034



7%

1,075



9%

2,514



(6%)

3,101



9%

12,724



5%

—



—%

12,724



5%























































Financial Products Segment 558



9%

70



(5%)

102



1%

120



13%

850



7%

—



—%

850



7% Corporate Items and Eliminations (69)







(11)







(9)







(19)







(108)







—







(108)





Financial Products Revenues 489



6%

59



(3%)

93



(3%)

101



13%

742



5%

—



—%

742



5%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,523



7%

$ 1,134



8%

$ 2,607



(6%)

$ 3,202



9%

$ 13,466



5%

$ —



—%

$ 13,466



5%























































First Quarter 2018





















































Construction Industries $ 2,620







$ 344







$ 1,067







$ 1,628







$ 5,659







$ 18







$ 5,677





Resource Industries 798







360







520







530







2,208







101







2,309





Energy & Transportation 2,225







280







1,092







679







4,276







943







5,219





All Other Segment 15







—







4







18







37







79







116





Corporate Items and Eliminations (28)







1







(3)







—







(30)







(1,141)







(1,171)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,630







985







2,680







2,855







12,150







—







12,150





























































Financial Products Segment 512







74







101







106







793







—







793





Corporate Items and Eliminations (49)







(13)







(5)







(17)







(84)







—







(84)





Financial Products Revenues 463







61







96







89







709







—







709





























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,093







$ 1,046







$ 2,776







$ 2,944







$ 12,859







$ —







$ 12,859































































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018



To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2019 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Operating Profit between the first quarter of 2018 (at left) and the first quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.207 billion, compared with $2.108 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase of $99 million was mostly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and increased selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher variable labor and burden, including freight costs, and material costs, including tariffs. SG&A/R&D expenses were higher primarily due to increased targeted investments and timing of corporate-level expenses, partially offset by lower short-term incentive compensation expense.

Operating profit margin was 16.4% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Profit by Segment (Millions of dollars) First Quarter

2019

First Quarter

2018

$

Change

%

Change Construction Industries $ 1,085



$ 1,117



$ (32)



(3%) Resource Industries 576



378



198



52% Energy & Transportation 838



874



(36)



(4%) All Other Segment 25



57



(32)



(56%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (375)



(371)



(4)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 2,149



$ 2,055



$ 94



5%















Financial Products Segment $ 211



$ 141



$ 70



50% Corporate Items and Eliminations (46)



(2)



(44)





Financial Products $ 165



$ 139



$ 26



19%















Consolidating Adjustments (107)



(86)



(21)





















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,207



$ 2,108



$ 99



5%

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

The provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the first quarter of 2018, excluding the discrete items discussed in the following paragraph. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.

As a result of final regulations received in January 2019 related to the mandatory deemed repatriation of non-U.S. earnings due to U.S. tax reform, Caterpillar recorded a discrete tax benefit of $178 million in the first quarter of 2019. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $23 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $40 million in the first quarter of 2018, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)





























Segment Sales





























First Quarter

2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2019

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales $ 5,677



$ 164



$ 156



$ (127)



$ 3



$ 5,873



$ 196



3%































Sales by Geographic Region

















First Quarter

2019

First Quarter

2018

$

Change

%

Change















North America $ 2,965



$ 2,620



$ 345



13%

















Latin America 319



344



(25)



(7%)

















EAME 1,006



1,067



(61)



(6%)

















Asia/Pacific 1,562



1,628



(66)



(4%)

















External Sales 5,852



5,659



193



3%

















Inter-segment 21



18



3



17%

















Total Sales $ 5,873



$ 5,677



$ 196



3%

















































Segment Profit

















First Quarter

2019

First Quarter

2018

Change

%

Change















Segment Profit $ 1,085



$ 1,117



$ (32)



(3%)

















Segment Profit Margin 18.5%



19.7%



(1.2pts)





















































































































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.873 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $5.677 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was mostly due to higher end-user demand for construction equipment, partially offset by a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar.

In North America , the sales increase was driven by higher demand for new equipment, primarily to support road construction activities. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.

, the sales increase was driven by higher demand for new equipment, primarily to support road construction activities. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement. Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America .

. In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018, and a weaker euro, partially offset by favorable price realization.

Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to unfavorable currency impacts.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.085 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $1.117 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in profit was a result of higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable price realization. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher material, labor and freight costs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)





























Segment Sales





























First Quarter

2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2019

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales $ 2,309



$ 371



$ 110



$ (42)



$ (21)



$ 2,727



$ 418



18%































Sales by Geographic Region

















First Quarter

2019

First Quarter

2018

$

Change

%

Change















North America $ 951



$ 798



$ 153



19%

















Latin America 423



360



63



18%

















EAME 468



520



(52)



(10%)

















Asia/Pacific 805



530



275



52%

















External Sales 2,647



2,208



439



20%

















Inter-segment 80



101



(21)



(21%)

















Total Sales $ 2,727



$ 2,309



$ 418



18%

















































Segment Profit

















First Quarter

2019

First Quarter

2018

Change

%

Change















Segment Profit $ 576



$ 378



$ 198



52%

















Segment Profit Margin 21.1%



16.4%



4.7pts





















































































































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.727 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $418 million from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand, favorable price realization and services. Mining production levels and commodity market fundamentals remained positive, which supported higher sales. Higher demand levels for non-residential construction activities and quarry and aggregate operations also drove higher sales.

Resource Industries' profit was $576 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $378 million in the first quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs, including increased material and freight costs and slightly higher warranty expense.