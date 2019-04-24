Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

Achieved Record First-Quarter Profit Per Share on Higher Sales and Revenues

News provided by

Caterpillar Inc.

Apr 24, 2019, 07:30 ET

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

  • First-quarter sales and revenues increased 5%
  • Record first-quarter profit per share
  • Profit per share outlook now $12.06 to $13.06 due to a first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $0.31 per share
  • Repurchased $751 million in company stock
Continue Reading

Related Documents

View PDF


First Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)

2019

2018

Sales and Revenues

$13.5

$12.9

Profit Per Share

$3.25

$2.74

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $13.5 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018, a 5% increase. First-quarter 2019 profit of $3.25 per share was a first-quarter record. This was a 19% increase compared with the previous record first-quarter profit per share of $2.74 in 2018.

Profit per share in the first quarter of 2019 included a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform of $178 million, or $0.31 per share. Profit per share in the first quarter of 2018 included restructuring costs of $0.08 per share.

During the first quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $860 million. In the first quarter of 2019, the company repurchased $751 million of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $494 million. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $7.1 billion.

"The global Caterpillar team delivered record first-quarter profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We are executing our strategy for profitable growth by investing in services, expanding our offerings and improving operational excellence."

2019 Outlook

The company continues to have confidence in the fundamentals of its diverse end markets, and expectations for 2019 performance are unchanged. However, due to a $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit, Caterpillar is revising its profit per share outlook to a range of $12.06 to $13.06, compared with the previous outlook range of $11.75 to $12.75. The first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $178 million, or $0.31 per share, is related to U.S. tax reform as a result of final regulations recently issued by the U.S. Treasury. The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018

To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2019 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Sales and Revenues between the first quarter of 2018 (at left) and the first quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues of $13.466 billion in the first quarter of 2019, increased $607 million, or 5%, compared with $12.859 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by improved demand for both equipment and services, with the most significant increase in Resource Industries. Sales volume also increased in Construction Industries, while Energy & Transportation was about flat. Sales grew in all regions except for EAME, with the largest gains in North America and Asia/Pacific. Favorable price realization, primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, also contributed to the sales improvement. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

First
Quarter
2018

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment /
Other

First
Quarter
2019

$
Change

%
Change
















Construction Industries

$

5,677

$

164

$

156

$

(127)

$

3

$

5,873

$

196

3%

Resource Industries

2,309

371

110

(42)

(21)

2,727

418

18%

Energy & Transportation

5,219

21

27

(91)

34

5,210

(9)

—%

All Other Segment

116

1



(1)

5

121

5

4%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,171)

(14)

(1)



(21)

(1,207)

(36)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

12,150

$

543

$

292

$

(261)

$



$

12,724

$

574

5%
















Financial Products Segment

$

793

$



$



$



$

57

$

850

$

57

7%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(84)







(24)

(108)

(24)


Financial Products Revenues

$

709

$



$



$



$

33

$

742

$

33

5%
















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

12,859

$

543

$

292

$

(261)

$

33

$

13,466

$

607

5%
















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales
and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

First Quarter 2019


























Construction Industries

$

2,965

13%

$

319

(7%)

$

1,006

(6%)

$

1,562

(4%)

$

5,852

3%

$

21

17%

$

5,873

3%

Resource Industries

951

19%

423

18%

468

(10%)

805

52%

2,647

20%

80

(21%)

2,727

18%

Energy & Transportation

2,151

(3%)

332

19%

1,032

(5%)

718

6%

4,233

(1%)

977

4%

5,210

—%

All Other Segment

8

(47%)



—%

11

175%

18

—%

37

—%

84

6%

121

4%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(41)



1



(3)



(2)



(45)



(1,162)



(1,207)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

6,034

7%

1,075

9%

2,514

(6%)

3,101

9%

12,724

5%



—%

12,724

5%




























Financial Products Segment

558

9%

70

(5%)

102

1%

120

13%

850

7%



—%

850

7%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(69)



(11)



(9)



(19)



(108)







(108)


Financial Products Revenues

489

6%

59

(3%)

93

(3%)

101

13%

742

5%



—%

742

5%




























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

6,523

7%

$

1,134

8%

$

2,607

(6%)

$

3,202

9%

$

13,466

5%

$



—%

$

13,466

5%




























First Quarter 2018


























Construction Industries

$

2,620



$

344



$

1,067



$

1,628



$

5,659



$

18



$

5,677


Resource Industries

798



360



520



530



2,208



101



2,309


Energy & Transportation

2,225



280



1,092



679



4,276



943



5,219


All Other Segment

15







4



18



37



79



116


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(28)



1



(3)







(30)



(1,141)



(1,171)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

5,630



985



2,680



2,855



12,150







12,150






























Financial Products Segment

512



74



101



106



793







793


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(49)



(13)



(5)



(17)



(84)







(84)


Financial Products Revenues

463



61



96



89



709







709






























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

6,093



$

1,046



$

2,776



$

2,944



$

12,859



$





$

12,859






























Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018

To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2019 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Operating Profit between the first quarter of 2018 (at left) and the first quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.207 billion, compared with $2.108 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase of $99 million was mostly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and increased selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher variable labor and burden, including freight costs, and material costs, including tariffs. SG&A/R&D expenses were higher primarily due to increased targeted investments and timing of corporate-level expenses, partially offset by lower short-term incentive compensation expense.

Operating profit margin was 16.4% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Profit by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

First Quarter
2019

First Quarter
2018

$
Change

%
 Change

Construction Industries

$

1,085

$

1,117

$

(32)

(3%)

Resource Industries

576

378

198

52%

Energy & Transportation

838

874

(36)

(4%)

All Other Segment

25

57

(32)

(56%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(375)

(371)

(4)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

2,149

$

2,055

$

94

5%








Financial Products Segment

$

211

$

141

$

70

50%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(46)

(2)

(44)


Financial Products

$

165

$

139

$

26

19%








Consolidating Adjustments

(107)

(86)

(21)










Consolidated Operating Profit

$

2,207

$

2,108

$

99

5%








Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

The provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the first quarter of 2018, excluding the discrete items discussed in the following paragraph. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.

As a result of final regulations received in January 2019 related to the mandatory deemed repatriation of non-U.S. earnings due to U.S. tax reform, Caterpillar recorded a discrete tax benefit of $178 million in the first quarter of 2019. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $23 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $40 million in the first quarter of 2018, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)














Segment Sales














First Quarter
2018

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

First Quarter
2019

$
 Change

%
Change

Total Sales

$

5,677

$

164

$

156

$

(127)

$

3

$

5,873

$

196

3%
















Sales by Geographic Region








First Quarter
2019

First Quarter
2018

$
Change

%
Change







North America

$

2,965

$

2,620

$

345

13%








Latin America

319

344

(25)

(7%)








EAME

1,006

1,067

(61)

(6%)








Asia/Pacific

1,562

1,628

(66)

(4%)








External Sales

5,852

5,659

193

3%








Inter-segment

21

18

3

17%








Total Sales

$

5,873

$

5,677

$

196

3%
























Segment Profit








First Quarter
2019

First Quarter
2018

 

Change

%
Change







Segment Profit

$

1,085

$

1,117

$

(32)

(3%)








Segment Profit Margin

18.5%

19.7%

(1.2pts)

























































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.873 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $5.677 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was mostly due to higher end-user demand for construction equipment, partially offset by a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar.

  • In North America, the sales increase was driven by higher demand for new equipment, primarily to support road construction activities. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.
  • Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America.
  • In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018, and a weaker euro, partially offset by favorable price realization.
  • Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to unfavorable currency impacts.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.085 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $1.117 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in profit was a result of higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable price realization. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher material, labor and freight costs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)














Segment Sales














First Quarter
2018

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

First Quarter
2019

$
 Change

%
 Change

Total Sales

$

2,309

$

371

$

110

$

(42)

$

(21)

$

2,727

$

418

18%
















Sales by Geographic Region








First Quarter
2019

First Quarter
2018

$
Change

%
Change







North America

$

951

$

798

$

153

19%








Latin America

423

360

63

18%








EAME

468

520

(52)

(10%)








Asia/Pacific

805

530

275

52%








External Sales

2,647

2,208

439

20%








Inter-segment

80

101

(21)

(21%)








Total Sales

$

2,727

$

2,309

$

418

18%
























Segment Profit








First Quarter
2019

First Quarter
2018

 

Change

%
Change







Segment Profit

$

576

$

378

$

198

52%








Segment Profit Margin

21.1%

16.4%

4.7pts

























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.727 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $418 million from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand, favorable price realization and services. Mining production levels and commodity market fundamentals remained positive, which supported higher sales. Higher demand levels for non-residential construction activities and quarry and aggregate operations also drove higher sales.

Resource Industries' profit was $576 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $378 million in the first quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs, including increased material and freight costs and slightly higher warranty expense.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)














Segment Sales














First Quarter
2018

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

First Quarter
2019

$
Change

%
Change

Total Sales

$

5,219

$

21

$

27

$

(91)

$

34

$

5,210

$

(9)

—%
















Sales by Application








First Quarter
2019

First Quarter
2018

$
Change

%
Change







Oil and Gas

$

1,131

$

1,215

$

(84)

(7%)








Power Generation

1,036

969

67

7%








Industrial

904

906

(2)

—%








Transportation

1,162

1,186

(24)

(2%)








External Sales

4,233

4,276