Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

Sales and revenues increased 12%

First-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.77 ; adjusted profit per share of $2.87

; adjusted profit per share of Strong balance sheet with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash on hand





First Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2021 2020 Sales and Revenues

$11.9 $10.6 Profit Per Share

$2.77 $1.98 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.87 $1.65

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $11.9 billion, a 12% increase compared with $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased their inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 13.2% for the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.77, compared with $1.98 profit per share in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.87, compared with first-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.65. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the first quarter of 2020 also excluded a remeasurement gain of $0.38 per share resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.9 billion. Caterpillar ended the first quarter with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash.

"I'm proud of our global team's strong performance as they continue to serve our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks. Our dedicated team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

First Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $11.887 billion, an increase of $1.252 billion, or 12%, compared with $10.635 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts related to the euro and the Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $100 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific, Latin America and EAME while sales in North America were about flat.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) First

Quarter

2020

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

First

Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 4,306



$ 1,006



$ (23)



$ 146



$ 24



$ 5,459



$ 1,153



27% Resource Industries 2,084



132



(47)



33



14



2,216



132



6% Energy & Transportation 4,349



(41)



7



74



118



4,507



158



4% All Other Segment 109



9



—



1



11



130



21



19% Corporate Items and Eliminations (934)



(19)



(1)



—



(167)



(1,121)



(187)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,914



1,087



(64)



254



—



11,191



1,277



13%































Financial Products Segment 814



—



—



—



(53)



761



(53)



(7%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (93)



—



—



—



28



(65)



28





Financial Products Revenues 721



—



—



—



(25)



696



(25)



(3%)































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 10,635



$ 1,087



$ (64)



$ 254



$ (25)



$ 11,887



$ 1,252



12%

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales and

Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg First Quarter 2021





















































Construction Industries $ 2,126



2%

$ 392



48%

$ 1,081



22%

$ 1,842



72%

$ 5,441



26%

$ 18



400%

$ 5,459



27% Resource Industries 657



(6%)

405



27%

474



20%

561



(1%)

2,097



6%

119



13%

2,216



6% Energy & Transportation 1,782



3%

256



3%

1,093



4%

527



(9%)

3,658



1%

849



16%

4,507



4% All Other Segment 13



160%

—



(100%)

3



(73%)

22



120%

38



36%

92



14%

130



19% Corporate Items and Eliminations (39)







—







—







(4)







(43)







(1,078)







(1,121)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,539



1%

1,053



26%

2,651



13%

2,948



32%

11,191



13%

—



—%

11,191



13%























































Financial Products Segment 476



(9%)

62



(11%)

100



(2%)

123



5%

761



(7%)

—



—%

761



(7%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (24)







(11)







(8)







(22)







(65)







—







(65)





Financial Products Revenues 452



(4%)

51



(12%)

92



(1%)

101



2%

696



(3%)

—



—%

696



(3%)























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,991



—%

$ 1,104



24%

$ 2,743



13%

$ 3,049



31%

$ 11,887



12%

$ —



—%

$ 11,887



12%























































First Quarter 2020





















































Construction Industries $ 2,085







$ 265







$ 889







$ 1,073







$ 4,312







$ (6)







$ 4,306





Resource Industries 696







320







395







568







1,979







105







2,084





Energy & Transportation 1,738







249







1,053







578







3,618







731







4,349





All Other Segment 5







2







11







10







28







81







109





Corporate Items and Eliminations (15)







(2)







(4)







(2)







(23)







(911)







(934)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,509







834







2,344







2,227







9,914







—







9,914





























































Financial Products Segment 525







70







102







117







814







—







814





Corporate Items and Eliminations (54)







(12)







(9)







(18)







(93)







—







(93)





Financial Products Revenues 471







58







93







99







721







—







721





























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,980







$ 892







$ 2,437







$ 2,326







$ 10,635







$ —







$ 10,635































































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

First Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.814 billion, an increase of $410 million, or 29%, compared with $1.404 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher profit from Financial Products, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, unfavorable price realization and higher manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by favorable material costs and lower warranty expense.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,035



$ 640



$ 395



62% Resource Industries 328



304



24



8% Energy & Transportation 666



602



64



11% All Other Segment 3



7



(4)



(57%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (368)



(212)



(156)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,664



1,341



323



24%















Financial Products Segment 244



105



139



132% Corporate Items and Eliminations (19)



47



(66)





Financial Products 225



152



73



48%















Consolidating Adjustments (75)



(89)



14





















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,814



$ 1,404



$ 410



29%

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2021 was income of $325 million , compared with income of $222 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was due to the absence of a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which was more than offset by the favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities at Insurance Services, gains (losses) on commodity hedges and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs.



The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the first quarter of 2021 across several currencies, compared with net losses in the first quarter of 2020. The favorable impact of unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities was due to unrealized losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared with unrealized gains in the first quarter of 2021. The company experienced net losses in commodity hedges in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net gains in the first quarter of 2021.





, compared with income of in the first quarter of 2020. The change was due to the absence of a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which was more than offset by the favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities at Insurance Services, gains (losses) on commodity hedges and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs. The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the first quarter of 2021 across several currencies, compared with net losses in the first quarter of 2020. The favorable impact of unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities was due to unrealized losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared with unrealized gains in the first quarter of 2021. The company experienced net losses in commodity hedges in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net gains in the first quarter of 2021. The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 31% for the first quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 is primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.



In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $43 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an $8 million benefit in the first quarter of 2020, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $43 million tax charge was also recorded in the first quarter of 2020 related to the $254 million remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 4,306



$ 1,006



$ (23)



$ 146



$ 24



$ 5,459



$ 1,153



27%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 2,126



$ 2,085



$ 41



2%

















Latin America

392



265



127



48%

















EAME

1,081



889



192



22%

















Asia/Pacific

1,842



1,073



769



72%

















External Sales

5,441



4,312



1,129



26%

















Inter-segment

18



(6)



24



400%

















Total Sales

$ 5,459



$ 4,306



$ 1,153



27%



















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,035



$ 640



$ 395



62%

















Segment Profit Margin

19.0%



14.9%



4.1 pts

























































































































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.459 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.153 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.306 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

In North America , sales increased slightly due to higher end-user demand partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization. The higher end-user demand was driven primarily by residential construction. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2020 than during the first quarter of 2021.

, sales increased slightly due to higher end-user demand partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization. The higher end-user demand was driven primarily by residential construction. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2020 than during the first quarter of 2021. Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2021.

mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2021. In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger Chinese yuan. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher end-user demand across the region driven mainly by China , reflecting the impact of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the first quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the first quarter of 2020 due to the timing of Chinese New Year.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.035 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $395 million, or 62%, compared with $640 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,084



$ 132



$ (47)



$ 33



$ 14



$ 2,216



$ 132



6%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 657



$ 696



$ (39)



(6%)

















Latin America

405



320



85



27%

















EAME

474



395



79



20%

















Asia/Pacific

561



568



(7)



(1%)

















External Sales

2,097



1,979



118



6%

















Inter-segment

119



105



14



13%

















Total Sales

$ 2,216



$ 2,084



$ 132



6%



















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 328



$ 304



$ 24



8%

















Segment Profit Margin

14.8%



14.6%



0.2 pts

























































































































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.216 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $132 million, or 6%, compared with $2.084 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by the impacts of changes in dealer inventories, higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and favorable currency impact from the Australian dollar, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the first quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in mining, offset by lower end-user demand in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Resource Industries' profit was $328 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $24 million, or 8%, compared with $304 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs reflected favorable cost absorption, lower warranty expense and favorable variable labor and burden. Cost absorption was favorable as company inventory increased more in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by other cost-reduction actions.



ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 4,349



$ (41)



$ 7



$ 74



$ 118



$ 4,507



$ 158



4%

































Sales by Application



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 915



$ 861



$ 54



6%

















Power Generation

963



854



109



13%

















Industrial

813



801



12



1%

















Transportation

967



1,102



(135)



(12%)

















External Sales

3,658



3,618



40



1%

















Inter-segment

849



731



118



16%

















Total Sales

$ 4,507



$ 4,349



$ 158



4%



















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 666



$ 602



$ 64



11%

















Segment Profit Margin

14.8%



13.8%



1.0 pts

























































































































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 4%, compared with $4.349 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth was driven by Power Generation and Oil and Gas, partially offset by a decrease in Transportation. Inter-segment sales also increased.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts primarily driven by North America and EAME.

and EAME. Power Generation – Sales increased due to turbines, turbine-related services and large reciprocating engine applications, including data centers.

Industrial – Sales were about flat.

Transportation – Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in North America , and in marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $666 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $64 million, or 11%, compared with $602 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume including inter-segment sales and favorable variable manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable variable manufacturing costs reflected lower material costs and variable labor and burden. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term compensation expense, partially offset by other cost reduction actions.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 476



$ 525



$ (49)



(9%)

















Latin America

62



70



(8)



(11%)

















EAME

100



102



(2)



(2%)

















Asia/Pacific

123



117



6



5%

















Total Revenues

$ 761



$ 814



$ (53)



(7%)



















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 244



$ 105



$ 139



132%





















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $761 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $53 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $244 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $105 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher incentive compensation. The impact of lower average financing rates was offset by lower interest expense.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.90%, compared with 4.13% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $24 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million for the first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $387 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $222 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

ii. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.

iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss its 2021 first-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx .

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media .

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation in the first quarter of 2020 and (ii) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit)

for Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - US GAAP

$ 1,814



15.3%



$ 1,997



$ 475



23.8%



$ 1,530



$ 2.77

Restructuring costs

64



0.5%



64



10



15.0%



54



$ 0.10

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - Adjusted

$ 1,878



15.8%



$ 2,061



$ 485



23.5%



$ 1,584



$ 2.87































Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - US GAAP

$ 1,404



13.2%



$ 1,513



$ 425



28.1%



$ 1,092



$ 1.98

Remeasurement gain of a non-U.S. pension obligation

—



—%



(254)



(43)



17.0%



(211)



$ (0.38)

Restructuring costs

37



0.3%



37



7



19.0%



30



$ 0.05

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - Adjusted

$ 1,441



13.5%



$ 1,296



$ 389



30.0%



$ 911



$ 1.65

































Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Sales and revenues:





Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 11,191



$ 9,914

Revenues of Financial Products 696



721

Total sales and revenues 11,887



10,635









Operating costs:





Cost of goods sold 8,012



7,266

Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,239



1,121

Research and development expenses 374



356

Interest expense of Financial Products 125



175

Other operating (income) expenses 323



313

Total operating costs 10,073



9,231









Operating profit 1,814



1,404









Interest expense excluding Financial Products 142



113

Other income (expense) 325



222









Consolidated profit before taxes 1,997



1,513









Provision (benefit) for income taxes 475



425

Profit of consolidated companies 1,522



1,088









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9



5









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,531



1,093









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



1









Profit 1 $ 1,530



$ 1,092

















Profit per common share $ 2.80



$ 2.00

Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 2.77



$ 1.98









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)





– Basic 546.4



546.8

– Diluted 2 551.4



551.1







1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and short-term investments $ 11,342



$ 9,352

Receivables – trade and other 7,955



7,317

Receivables – finance 9,333



9,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,802



1,930

Inventories 12,149



11,402

Total current assets 42,581



39,464









Property, plant and equipment – net 12,132



12,401

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,115



1,185

Long-term receivables – finance 11,966



12,222

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,391



1,523

Intangible assets 1,246



1,308

Goodwill 6,343



6,394

Other assets 3,955



3,827

Total assets $ 80,729



$ 78,324









Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ —



$ 10

-- Financial Products 3,625



2,005

Accounts payable 6,694



6,128

Accrued expenses 3,574



3,642

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,283



1,096

Customer advances 1,168



1,108

Dividends payable —



562

Other current liabilities 2,035



2,017

Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,301



1,420

-- Financial Products 6,898



7,729

Total current liabilities 26,578



25,717









Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,751



9,749

-- Financial Products 16,605



16,250

Liability for postemployment benefits 6,698



6,872

Other liabilities 4,480



4,358

Total liabilities 64,112



62,946









Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,215



6,230

Treasury stock (25,049)



(25,178)

Profit employed in the business 36,697



35,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,290)



(888)

Noncontrolling interests 44



47

Total shareholders' equity 16,617



15,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 80,729



$ 78,324



Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,531



$ 1,093

Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 586



614

Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation —



(254)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 109



20

Other (104)



534

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (543)



500

Inventories (657)



(541)

Accounts payable 733



90

Accrued expenses 84



(97)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 191



(722)

Customer advances 58



116

Other assets – net 56



(50)

Other liabilities – net (116)



(173)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,928



1,130

Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (252)



(305)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others (252)



(243)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 309



216

Additions to finance receivables (2,629)



(2,953)

Collections of finance receivables 2,770



3,153

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 5



31

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (386)



(35)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 28



—

Proceeds from sale of securities 126



68

Investments in securities (148)



(180)

Other – net (48)



35

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (477)



(213)

Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (562)



(567)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 65



(23)

Common shares repurchased —



(1,043)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 2,273



2,141

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (2,887)



(2,466)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) 1,659



(40)

Other – net (2)



(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 546



(1,999)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12)



(80)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,985



(1,162)

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366



8,292

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,351



$ 7,130





All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 11,191



$ 11,191



$ —



$ —



Revenues of Financial Products 696



—



788



(92)

1 Total sales and revenues 11,887



11,191



788



(92)





















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 8,012



8,013



—



(1)

2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,239



1,114



124



1

2 Research and development expenses 374



374



—



—



Interest expense of Financial Products 125



—



125



—



Other operating (income) expenses 323



26



314



(17)

2 Total operating costs 10,073



9,527



563



(17)





















Operating profit 1,814



1,664



225



(75)





















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 142



142



—



—



Other income (expense) 325



231



19



75

3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 1,997



1,753



244



—





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 475



412



63



—



Profit of consolidated companies 1,522



1,341



181



—





















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9



12



—



(3)

4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,531



1,353



181



(3)





















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



1



3



(3)

5

















Profit 6 $ 1,530



$ 1,352



$ 178



$ —







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 9,914



$ 9,914



$ —



$ —



Revenues of Financial Products 721



—



830



(109)

1 Total sales and revenues 10,635



9,914



830



(109)





















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 7,266



7,267



—



(1)

2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,121



940



182



(1)

2 Research and development expenses 356



356



—



—



Interest expense of Financial Products 175



—



176



(1)

3 Other operating (income) expenses 313



10



320



(17)

2 Total operating costs 9,231



8,573



678



(20)





















Operating profit 1,404



1,341



152



(89)





















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 113



112



—



1

3 Other income (expense) 222



179



(47)



90

4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 1,513



1,408



105



—





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 425



397



28



—



Profit of consolidated companies 1,088



1,011



77



—





















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 5



9



—



(4)

5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,093



1,020



77



(4)





















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



1



4



(4)

6

















Profit 7 $ 1,092



$ 1,019



$ 73



$ —







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and short-term investments $ 11,342



$ 10,492



$ 850



$ —



Receivables – trade and other 7,955



3,020



501



4,434

1,2 Receivables – finance 9,333



—



13,896



(4,563)

2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,802



1,399



544



(141)

3 Inventories 12,149



12,149



—



—



Total current assets 42,581



27,060



15,791



(270)





















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,132



8,185



3,947



—



Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,115



333



169



613

1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 11,966



—



12,604



(638)

2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,391



1,933



103



(645)

4 Intangible assets 1,246



1,246



—



—



Goodwill 6,343



6,343



—



—



Other assets 3,955



3,260



1,899



(1,204)

5 Total assets $ 80,729



$ 48,360



$ 34,513



$ (2,144)





















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 3,625



$ —



$ 3,625



$ —



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies —



—



—



—



Accounts payable 6,694



6,597



226



(129)

6 Accrued expenses 3,574



3,174



400



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,283



1,256



27



—



Customer advances 1,168



1,168



—



—



Dividends payable —



—



—



—



Other current liabilities 2,035



1,558



640



(163)

4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 8,199



1,301



6,898



—



Total current liabilities 26,578



15,054



11,816



(292)





















Long-term debt due after one year 26,356



9,776



16,605



(25)

8 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,698



6,697



1



—



Other liabilities 4,480



3,804



1,394



(718)

4 Total liabilities 64,112



35,331



29,816



(1,035)





















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,215



6,215



919



(919)

9 Treasury stock (25,049)



(25,049)



—



—



Profit employed in the business 36,697



32,443



4,243



11

9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,290)



(627)



(663)



—



Noncontrolling interests 44



47



198



(201)

9 Total shareholders' equity 16,617



13,029



4,697



(1,109)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 80,729



$ 48,360



$ 34,513



$ (2,144)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and short-term investments $ 9,352



$ 8,822



$ 530



$ —



Receivables – trade and other 7,317



3,846



397



3,074

1,2 Receivables – finance 9,463



—



13,681



(4,218)

2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,930



1,376



624



(70)

3 Inventories 11,402



11,402



—



—



Total current assets 39,464



25,446



15,232



(1,214)





















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,401



8,309



4,092



—



Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,185



363



164



658

1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,222



—



12,895



(673)

2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523



2,058



110



(645)

4 Intangible assets 1,308



1,308



—



—



Goodwill 6,394



6,394



—



—



Other assets 3,827



3,158



1,871



(1,202)

5 Total assets $ 78,324



$ 47,036



$ 34,364



$ (3,076)





















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 2,015



$ 10



$ 2,005



$ —



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies —



—



1,000



(1,000)

6 Accounts payable 6,128



6,060



212



(144)

7 Accrued expenses 3,642



3,099



543



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096



1,081



15



—



Customer advances 1,108



1,108



—



—



Dividends payable 562



562



—



—



Other current liabilities 2,017



1,530



580



(93)

4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,149



1,420



7,729



—



Total current liabilities 25,717



14,870



12,084



(1,237)





















Long-term debt due after one year 25,999



9,764



16,250



(15)

6 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872



6,872



—



—



Other liabilities 4,358



3,691



1,385



(718)

4 Total liabilities 62,946



35,197



29,719



(1,970)





















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,230



6,230



919



(919)

9 Treasury stock (25,178)



(25,178)



—



—



Profit employed in the business 35,167



31,091



4,065



11

9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888)



(352)



(536)



—



Noncontrolling interests 47



48



197



(198)

9 Total shareholders' equity 15,378



11,839



4,645



(1,106)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 78,324



$ 47,036



$ 34,364



$ (3,076)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,531



$ 1,353



$ 181



$ (3)

1 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 586



383



203



—



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 109



127



(18)



—



Other (104)



(52)



(83)



31

2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (543)



(104)



(32)



(407)

2, 3 Inventories (657)



(657)



—



—



Accounts payable 733



706



13



14

2 Accrued expenses 84



58



26



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 191



179



12



—



Customer advances 58



58



—



—



Other assets – net 56



(4)



(12)



72

2 Other liabilities – net (116)



(131)



79



(64)

2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,928



1,916



369



(357)



Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (252)



(251)



(4)



3

2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (252)



(4)



(249)



1

2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 309



27



286



(4)

2 Additions to finance receivables (2,629)



—



(2,867)



238

3 Collections of finance receivables 2,770



—



3,062



(292)

3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —



—



(411)



411

3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 5



—



5



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



1,000



—



(1,000)

4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (386)



(386)



—



—



Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 28



28



—



—



Proceeds from sale of securities 126



11



115



—



Investments in securities (148)



—



(148)



—



Other – net (48)



2



(50)



—



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (477)



427



(261)



(643)



Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (562)



(562)



—



—



Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 65



65



—



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



—



(1,000)



1,000

4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 2,273



494



1,779



—



Payments on debt > 90 days (2,887)



(644)



(2,243)



—



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days 1,659



(10)



1,669



—



Other – net (2)



(2)



—



—



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 546



(659)



205



1,000



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12)



(14)



2



—



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,985



1,670



315



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366



8,822



544



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,351



$ 10,492



$ 859



$ —







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,093



$ 1,020



$ 77



$ (4)

1 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 614



402



212



—



Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation (254)



(254)



—



—



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 20



75



(55)



—



Other 534



245



170



119

2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other 500



328



(56)



228

2, 3 Inventories (541)



(538)



—



(3)

2 Accounts payable 90



2



51



37

2 Accrued expenses (97)



(105)



8



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (722)



(689)



(33)



—



Customer advances 116



116



—



—



Other assets – net (50)



15



(16)



(49)

2 Other liabilities – net (173)



(299)



73



53

2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,130



318



431



381



Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (305)



(304)



(1)



—



Expenditures for equipment leased to others (243)



2



(249)



4

2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 216



61



156



(1)

2 Additions to finance receivables (2,953)



—



(3,213)



260

3 Collections of finance receivables 3,153



—



3,421



(268)

3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —



—



376



(376)

3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 31



—



31



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



599



1



(600)

4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (35)



(35)



—



—



Proceeds from sale of securities 68



6



62



—



Investments in securities (180)



(5)



(175)



—



Other – net 35



—



35



—



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (213)



324



444



(981)



Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (567)



(567)



—



—



Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (23)



(23)



—



—



Common shares repurchased (1,043)



(1,043)



—



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



(1)



(599)



600

4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 2,141



15



2,126



—



Payments on debt > 90 days (2,466)



(6)



(2,460)



—



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (40)



(5)



(35)



—



Other – net (1)



(1)



—



—



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,999)



(1,631)



(968)



600



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (80)



(59)



(21)



—



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash (1,162)



(1,048)



(114)



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,292



7,302



990



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,130



$ 6,254



$ 876



$ —







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

