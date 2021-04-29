Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

Caterpillar Inc.

Apr 29, 2021

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 29, 2021  

  • Sales and revenues increased 12%
  • First-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.77; adjusted profit per share of $2.87
  • Strong balance sheet with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash on hand

First Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)

2021

2020

Sales and Revenues

$11.9

$10.6

Profit Per Share

$2.77

$1.98

Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.87

$1.65

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $11.9 billion, a 12% increase compared with $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased their inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 13.2% for the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.77, compared with $1.98 profit per share in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.87, compared with first-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.65. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the first quarter of 2020 also excluded a remeasurement gain of $0.38 per share resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.9 billion. Caterpillar ended the first quarter with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash.

"I'm proud of our global team's strong performance as they continue to serve our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks. Our dedicated team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison 
First Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx  for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2021 earnings. 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $11.887 billion, an increase of $1.252 billion, or 12%, compared with $10.635 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts related to the euro and the Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $100 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific, Latin America and EAME while sales in North America were about flat.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

First
Quarter
2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment /
Other

First
Quarter
2021

$

Change

%

Change
















Construction Industries

$

4,306

$

1,006

$

(23)

$

146

$

24

$

5,459

$

1,153

27%

Resource Industries

2,084

132

(47)

33

14

2,216

132

6%

Energy & Transportation

4,349

(41)

7

74

118

4,507

158

4%

All Other Segment

109

9



1

11

130

21

19%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(934)

(19)

(1)



(167)

(1,121)

(187)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,914

1,087

(64)

254



11,191

1,277

13%
















Financial Products Segment

814







(53)

761

(53)

(7%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(93)







28

(65)

28


Financial Products Revenues

721







(25)

696

(25)

(3%)
















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

10,635

$

1,087

$

(64)

$

254

$

(25)

$

11,887

$

1,252

12%
















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales
and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales and
Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

First Quarter 2021


























Construction Industries

$

2,126

2%

$

392

48%

$

1,081

22%

$

1,842

72%

$

5,441

26%

$

18

400%

$

5,459

27%

Resource Industries

657

(6%)

405

27%

474

20%

561

(1%)

2,097

6%

119

13%

2,216

6%

Energy & Transportation

1,782

3%

256

3%

1,093

4%

527

(9%)

3,658

1%

849

16%

4,507

4%

All Other Segment

13

160%



(100%)

3

(73%)

22

120%

38

36%

92

14%

130

19%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(39)











(4)



(43)



(1,078)



(1,121)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

4,539

1%

1,053

26%

2,651

13%

2,948

32%

11,191

13%



—%

11,191

13%




























Financial Products Segment

476

(9%)

62

(11%)

100

(2%)

123

5%

761

(7%)



—%

761

(7%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(24)



(11)



(8)



(22)



(65)







(65)


Financial Products Revenues

452

(4%)

51

(12%)

92

(1%)

101

2%

696

(3%)



—%

696

(3%)




























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

4,991

—%

$

1,104

24%

$

2,743

13%

$

3,049

31%

$

11,887

12%

$



—%

$

11,887

12%




























First Quarter 2020


























Construction Industries

$

2,085



$

265



$

889



$

1,073



$

4,312



$

(6)



$

4,306


Resource Industries

696



320



395



568



1,979



105



2,084


Energy & Transportation

1,738



249



1,053



578



3,618



731



4,349


All Other Segment

5



2



11



10



28



81



109


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(15)



(2)



(4)



(2)



(23)



(911)



(934)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

4,509



834



2,344



2,227



9,914







9,914






























Financial Products Segment

525



70



102



117



814







814


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(54)



(12)



(9)



(18)



(93)







(93)


Financial Products Revenues

471



58



93



99



721







721






























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

4,980



$

892



$

2,437



$

2,326



$

10,635



$





$

10,635






























Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison 
First Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx  for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.814 billion, an increase of $410 million, or 29%, compared with $1.404 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher profit from Financial Products, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, unfavorable price realization and higher manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by favorable material costs and lower warranty expense.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

 Change

Construction Industries

$

1,035

$

640

$

395

62%

Resource Industries

328

304

24

8%

Energy & Transportation

666

602

64

11%

All Other Segment

3

7

(4)

(57%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(368)

(212)

(156)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,664

1,341

323

24%








Financial Products Segment

244

105

139

132%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(19)

47

(66)


Financial Products

225

152

73

48%








Consolidating Adjustments

(75)

(89)

14










Consolidated Operating Profit

$

1,814

$

1,404

$

410

29%








Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2021 was income of $325 million, compared with income of $222 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was due to the absence of a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which was more than offset by the favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities at Insurance Services, gains (losses) on commodity hedges and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs.

    The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the first quarter of 2021 across several currencies, compared with net losses in the first quarter of 2020. The favorable impact of unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities was due to unrealized losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared with unrealized gains in the first quarter of 2021. The company experienced net losses in commodity hedges in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net gains in the first quarter of 2021. 

  • The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 31% for the first quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 is primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.

    In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $43 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an $8 million benefit in the first quarter of 2020, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $43 million tax charge was also recorded in the first quarter of 2020 related to the $254 million remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















First Quarter
2020

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

First Quarter
2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

4,306

$

1,006

$

(23)

$

146

$

24

$

5,459

$

1,153

27%

















Sales by Geographic Region









First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

2,126

$

2,085

$

41

2%








Latin America

392

265

127

48%








EAME

1,081

889

192

22%








Asia/Pacific

1,842

1,073

769

72%








External Sales

5,441

4,312

1,129

26%








Inter-segment

18

(6)

24

400%








Total Sales

$

5,459

$

4,306

$

1,153

27%

























Segment Profit









First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

1,035

$

640

$

395

62%








Segment Profit Margin

19.0%

14.9%

4.1 pts



























































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.459 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.153 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.306 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

  • In North America, sales increased slightly due to higher end-user demand partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization. The higher end-user demand was driven primarily by residential construction. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2020 than during the first quarter of 2021.
  • Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2021.
  • In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.
  • Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger Chinese yuan. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher end-user demand across the region driven mainly by China, reflecting the impact of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the first quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the first quarter of 2020 due to the timing of Chinese New Year.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.035 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $395 million, or 62%, compared with $640 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















First Quarter
2020

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

First Quarter
2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

2,084

$

132

$

(47)

$

33

$

14

$

2,216

$

132

6%

















Sales by Geographic Region









First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

657

$

696

$

(39)

(6%)








Latin America

405

320

85

27%








EAME

474

395

79

20%








Asia/Pacific

561

568

(7)

(1%)








External Sales

2,097

1,979

118

6%








Inter-segment

119

105

14

13%








Total Sales

$

2,216

$

2,084

$

132

6%

























Segment Profit











First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

328

$

304

$

24

8%








Segment Profit Margin

14.8%

14.6%

0.2 pts



























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.216 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $132 million, or 6%, compared with $2.084 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by the impacts of changes in dealer inventories, higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and favorable currency impact from the Australian dollar, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the first quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in mining, offset by lower end-user demand in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Resource Industries' profit was $328 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $24 million, or 8%, compared with $304 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs reflected favorable cost absorption, lower warranty expense and favorable variable labor and burden. Cost absorption was favorable as company inventory increased more in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by other cost-reduction actions.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















First Quarter
2020

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

First Quarter
2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

4,349

$

(41)

$

7

$

74

$

118

$

4,507

$

158

4%

















Sales by Application









First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change







Oil and Gas

$

915

$

861

$

54

6%








Power Generation

963

854

109

13%








Industrial

813

801

12

1%








Transportation

967

1,102

(135)

(12%)








External Sales

3,658

3,618

40

1%








Inter-segment

849

731

118

16%








Total Sales

$

4,507

$

4,349

$

158

4%

























Segment Profit









First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

666

$

602

$

64

11%








Segment Profit Margin

14.8%

13.8%

1.0 pts



























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 4%, compared with $4.349 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth was driven by Power Generation and Oil and Gas, partially offset by a decrease in Transportation. Inter-segment sales also increased.

  • Oil and Gas – Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts primarily driven by North America and EAME.
  • Power Generation – Sales increased due to turbines, turbine-related services and large reciprocating engine applications, including data centers.
  • Industrial – Sales were about flat.
  • Transportation – Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in North America, and in marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $666 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $64 million, or 11%, compared with $602 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume including inter-segment sales and favorable variable manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable variable manufacturing costs reflected lower material costs and variable labor and burden. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term compensation expense, partially offset by other cost reduction actions. 

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)















Revenues by Geographic Region









First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

476

$

525

$

(49)

(9%)








Latin America

62

70

(8)

(11%)








EAME

100

102

(2)

(2%)








Asia/Pacific

123

117

6

5%








Total Revenues

$

761

$

814

$

(53)

(7%)

























Segment Profit









First Quarter
2021

First Quarter
2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

244

$

105

$

139

132%

























Financial Products' segment revenues were $761 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $53 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $244 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $105 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher incentive compensation. The impact of lower average financing rates was offset by lower interest expense.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.90%, compared with 4.13% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $24 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million for the first quarter of 2020.  As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $387 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $222 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences.

Notes

i.  Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.  End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
iii.  Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.
iv.  Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.  Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss its 2021 first-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation in the first quarter of 2020 and (ii) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating
Profit

Operating
Profit
Margin

Profit
Before
Taxes

Provision
(Benefit)
for Income
Taxes

Effective
Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - US GAAP

$

1,814

15.3%

$

1,997

$

475

23.8%

$

1,530

$

2.77

Restructuring costs

64

0.5%

64

10

15.0%

54

$

0.10

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - Adjusted

$

1,878

15.8%

$

2,061

$

485

23.5%

$

1,584

$

2.87















Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - US GAAP

$

1,404

13.2%

$

1,513

$

425

28.1%

$

1,092

$

1.98

Remeasurement gain of a non-U.S. pension obligation



—%

(254)

(43)

17.0%

(211)

$

(0.38)

Restructuring costs

37

0.3%

37

7

19.0%

30

$

0.05

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - Adjusted

$

1,441

13.5%

$

1,296

$

389

30.0%

$

911

$

1.65















Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Sales and revenues:


Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

11,191

$

9,914

Revenues of Financial Products

696

721

Total sales and revenues

11,887

10,635




Operating costs:


Cost of goods sold

8,012

7,266

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,239

1,121

Research and development expenses

374

356

Interest expense of Financial Products

125

175

Other operating (income) expenses

323

313

Total operating costs

10,073

9,231




Operating profit

1,814

1,404




Interest expense excluding Financial Products

142

113

Other income (expense)

325

222




Consolidated profit before taxes

1,997

1,513




Provision (benefit) for income taxes

475

425

Profit of consolidated companies

1,522

1,088




Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

9

5




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,531

1,093




Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1




Profit 1

$

1,530

$

1,092








Profit per common share

$

2.80

$

2.00

Profit per common share — diluted 2

$

2.77

$

1.98




Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)


– Basic

546.4

546.8

– Diluted 2

551.4

551.1


1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and short-term investments

$

11,342

$

9,352

Receivables – trade and other

7,955

7,317

Receivables – finance

9,333

9,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,802

1,930

Inventories

12,149

11,402

Total current assets

42,581

39,464




Property, plant and equipment – net

12,132

12,401

Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,115

1,185

Long-term receivables – finance

11,966

12,222

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,391

1,523

Intangible assets

1,246

1,308

Goodwill

6,343

6,394

Other assets

3,955

3,827

Total assets

$

80,729

$

78,324




Liabilities


Current liabilities:


Short-term borrowings:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$



$

10

-- Financial Products

3,625

2,005

Accounts payable

6,694

6,128

Accrued expenses

3,574

3,642

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,283

1,096

Customer advances

1,168

1,108

Dividends payable



562

Other current liabilities

2,035

2,017

Long-term debt due within one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,301

1,420

-- Financial Products

6,898

7,729

Total current liabilities

26,578

25,717




Long-term debt due after one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,751

9,749

-- Financial Products

16,605

16,250

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,698

6,872

Other liabilities

4,480

4,358

Total liabilities

64,112

62,946




Shareholders' equity


Common stock

6,215

6,230

Treasury stock

(25,049)

(25,178)

Profit employed in the business

36,697

35,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,290)

(888)

Noncontrolling interests

44

47

Total shareholders' equity

16,617

15,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

80,729

$

78,324

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Cash flow from operating activities:


Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

1,531

$

1,093

Adjustments for non-cash items:


Depreciation and amortization

586

614

Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation



(254)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

109

20

Other

(104)

534

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:


Receivables – trade and other

(543)

500

Inventories

(657)

(541)

Accounts payable

733

90

Accrued expenses

84

(97)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

191

(722)

Customer advances

58

116

Other assets – net

56

(50)

Other liabilities – net

(116)

(173)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,928

1,130

Cash flow from investing activities:


Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(252)

(305)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(252)

(243)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

309

216

Additions to finance receivables

(2,629)

(2,953)

Collections of finance receivables

2,770

3,153

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

5

31

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(386)

(35)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

28


Proceeds from sale of securities

126

68

Investments in securities

(148)

(180)

Other – net

(48)

35

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(477)

(213)

Cash flow from financing activities:


Dividends paid

(562)

(567)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

65

(23)

Common shares repurchased



(1,043)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

2,273

2,141

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(2,887)

(2,466)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

1,659

(40)

Other – net

(2)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

546

(1,999)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(12)

(80)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

1,985

(1,162)

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,292

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

11,351

$

7,130

All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

11,191

$

11,191

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

696



788

(92)

1

Total sales and revenues

11,887

11,191

788

(92)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

8,012

8,013



(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,239

1,114

124

1

2

Research and development expenses

374

374





Interest expense of Financial Products

125



125



Other operating (income) expenses

323

26

314

(17)

2

Total operating costs

10,073

9,527

563

(17)










Operating profit

1,814

1,664

225

(75)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

142

142





Other income (expense)

325

231

19

75

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

1,997

1,753

244












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

475

412

63



Profit of consolidated companies

1,522

1,341

181












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

9

12



(3)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,531

1,353

181

(3)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1

3

(3)

5









Profit 6

$

1,530

$

1,352

$

178

$




1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

9,914

$

9,914

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

721



830

(109)

1

Total sales and revenues

10,635

9,914

830

(109)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

7,266

7,267



(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,121

940

182

(1)

2

Research and development expenses

356

356





Interest expense of Financial Products

175



176

(1)

3

Other operating (income) expenses

313

10

320

(17)

2

Total operating costs

9,231

8,573

678

(20)










Operating profit

1,404

1,341

152

(89)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

113

112



1

3

Other income (expense)

222

179

(47)

90

4









Consolidated profit before taxes

1,513

1,408

105












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

425

397

28



Profit of consolidated companies

1,088

1,011

77












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

5

9



(4)

5









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,093

1,020

77

(4)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1

4

(4)

6









Profit 7

$

1,092

$

1,019

$

73

$




1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments

$

11,342

$

10,492

$

850

$



Receivables – trade and other

7,955

3,020

501

4,434

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,333



13,896

(4,563)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,802

1,399

544

(141)

3

Inventories

12,149

12,149





Total current assets

42,581

27,060

15,791

(270)










Property, plant and equipment – net

12,132

8,185

3,947



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,115

333

169

613

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

11,966



12,604

(638)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,391

1,933

103

(645)

4

Intangible assets

1,246

1,246





Goodwill

6,343

6,343





Other assets

3,955

3,260

1,899

(1,204)

5

Total assets

$

80,729

$

48,360

$

34,513

$

(2,144)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

3,625

$



$

3,625

$



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies









Accounts payable

6,694

6,597

226

(129)

6

Accrued expenses

3,574

3,174

400



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,283

1,256

27



Customer advances

1,168

1,168





Dividends payable









Other current liabilities

2,035

1,558

640

(163)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

8,199

1,301

6,898



Total current liabilities

26,578

15,054

11,816

(292)










Long-term debt due after one year

26,356

9,776

16,605

(25)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,698

6,697

1



Other liabilities

4,480

3,804

1,394

(718)

4

Total liabilities

64,112

35,331

29,816

(1,035)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,215

6,215

919

(919)

9

Treasury stock

(25,049)

(25,049)





Profit employed in the business

36,697

32,443

4,243

11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,290)

(627)

(663)



Noncontrolling interests

44

47

198

(201)

9

Total shareholders' equity

16,617

13,029

4,697

(1,109)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

80,729

$

48,360

$

34,513

$

(2,144)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments

$

9,352

$

8,822

$

530

$



Receivables – trade and other

7,317

3,846

397

3,074

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,463



13,681

(4,218)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,930

1,376

624

(70)

3

Inventories

11,402

11,402





Total current assets

39,464

25,446

15,232

(1,214)










Property, plant and equipment – net

12,401

8,309

4,092



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,185

363

164

658

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,222



12,895

(673)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,523

2,058

110

(645)

4

Intangible assets

1,308

1,308





Goodwill

6,394

6,394





Other assets

3,827

3,158

1,871

(1,202)

5

Total assets

$

78,324

$

47,036

$

34,364

$

(3,076)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

2,015

$

10

$

2,005

$



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies





1,000

(1,000)

6

Accounts payable

6,128

6,060

212

(144)

7

Accrued expenses

3,642

3,099

543



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,096

1,081

15



Customer advances

1,108

1,108





Dividends payable

562

562





Other current liabilities

2,017

1,530

580

(93)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

9,149

1,420

7,729



Total current liabilities

25,717

14,870

12,084

(1,237)










Long-term debt due after one year

25,999

9,764

16,250

(15)

6

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,872

6,872





Other liabilities

4,358

3,691

1,385

(718)

4

Total liabilities

62,946

35,197

29,719

(1,970)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,230

6,230

919

(919)

9

Treasury stock

(25,178)

(25,178)





Profit employed in the business

35,167

31,091

4,065

11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(888)

(352)

(536)



Noncontrolling interests

47

48

197

(198)

9

Total shareholders' equity

15,378

11,839

4,645

(1,106)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

78,324

$

47,036

$

34,364

$

(3,076)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

1,531

$

1,353

$

181

$

(3)

1

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

586

383

203



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

109

127

(18)



Other

(104)

(52)

(83)

31

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

(543)

(104)

(32)

(407)

2, 3

Inventories

(657)

(657)





Accounts payable

733

706

13

14

2

Accrued expenses

84

58

26



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

191

179

12



Customer advances

58

58





Other assets – net

56

(4)

(12)

72

2

Other liabilities – net

(116)

(131)

79

(64)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,928

1,916

369

(357)

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(252)

(251)

(4)

3

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(252)

(4)

(249)

1

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

309

27

286

(4)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(2,629)



(2,867)

238

3

Collections of finance receivables

2,770



3,062

(292)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables





(411)

411

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

5



5



Net intercompany borrowings



1,000



(1,000)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(386)

(386)





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

28

28





Proceeds from sale of securities

126

11

115



Investments in securities

(148)



(148)



Other – net

(48)

2

(50)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(477)

427

(261)

(643)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(562)

(562)





Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

65

65





Net intercompany borrowings





(1,000)

1,000

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

2,273

494

1,779



Payments on debt > 90 days

(2,887)

(644)

(2,243)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

1,659

(10)

1,669



Other – net

(2)

(2)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

546

(659)

205

1,000

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(12)

(14)

2



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

1,985

1,670

315



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,822

544



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

11,351

$

10,492

$

859

$




1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

1,093

$

1,020

$

77

$

(4)

1

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

614

402

212



Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation

(254)

(254)





Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

20

75

(55)



Other

534

245

170

119

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

500

328

(56)

228

2, 3

Inventories

(541)

(538)



(3)

2

Accounts payable

90

2

51

37

2

Accrued expenses

(97)

(105)

8



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(722)

(689)

(33)



Customer advances

116

116





Other assets – net

(50)

15

(16)

(49)

2

Other liabilities – net

(173)

(299)

73

53

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,130

318

431

381

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(305)

(304)

(1)



Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(243)

2

(249)

4

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

216

61

156

(1)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(2,953)



(3,213)

260

3

Collections of finance receivables

3,153



3,421

(268)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables





376

(376)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

31



31



Net intercompany borrowings



599

1

(600)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(35)

(35)





Proceeds from sale of securities

68

6

62



Investments in securities

(180)

(5)

(175)



Other – net

35



35



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(213)

324

444

(981)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(567)

(567)





Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(23)

(23)





Common shares repurchased

(1,043)

(1,043)





Net intercompany borrowings



(1)

(599)

600

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

2,141

15

2,126



Payments on debt > 90 days

(2,466)

(6)

(2,460)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(40)

(5)

(35)



Other – net

(1)

(1)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,999)

(1,631)

(968)

600

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(80)

(59)

(21)



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

(1,162)

(1,048)

(114)



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,292

7,302

990



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

7,130

$

6,254

$

876

$




1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.caterpillar.com

