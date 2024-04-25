Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

First-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.75 ; adjusted profit per share of $5.60

; adjusted profit per share of Enterprise operating cash flow was $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024

in the first quarter of 2024 Deployed $5.1 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter





First Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2024 2023 Sales and Revenues

$15.8 $15.9 Profit Per Share

$5.75 $3.74 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.60 $4.91









IRVING, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2024 results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.8 billion, about flat to the first quarter of 2023, due to lower sales volume, which was mostly offset by favorable price realization.

Operating profit margin was 22.3% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 17.2% for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 22.2% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 21.1% for the first quarter of 2023. First-quarter 2024 profit per share was $5.75, compared with first-quarter 2023 profit per share of $3.74. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2024 was $5.60, compared with first-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share of $4.91. In the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring income/costs.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.1 billion, and the company ended the first quarter with $5.0 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $4.5 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.6 billion of cash for dividends.

"I'm pleased with our team's performance that resulted in higher adjusted operating profit margin, record adjusted profit per share and strong ME&T free cash flow. Our strong balance sheet and ME&T free cash flow allowed us to deploy a record $5.1 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We continue to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

First Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2023

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2023 (at left) and the first quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.799 billion, a decrease of $63 million, or about flat, compared with $15.862 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Lower sales volume of $684 million and unfavorable currency impacts of $30 million, primarily related to the Australian dollar, were mostly offset by favorable price realization of $575 million and higher Financial Products' revenues of $76 million. The decrease in sales volume was primarily driven by lower sales of equipment to end users; there was not a significant impact from changes in dealer inventories.

In the three primary segments, sales were higher in Energy & Transportation and lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) First

Quarter

2023

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

First

Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,746

$ (464)

$ 199

$ (22)

$ (35)

$ 6,424

$ (322)

(5 %) Resource Industries 3,427

(425)

173

(11)

29

3,193

(234)

(7 %) Energy & Transportation 6,254

231

202

(1)

(5)

6,681

427

7 % All Other Segment 111

(1)

—

—

(1)

109

(2)

(2 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,439)

(25)

1

4

12

(1,447)

(8)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 15,099

(684)

575

(30)

—

14,960

(139)

(1 %)































Financial Products Segment 902

—

—

—

89

991

89

10 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (139)

—

—

—

(13)

(152)

(13)



Financial Products Revenues 763

—

—

—

76

839

76

10 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 15,862

$ (684)

$ 575

$ (30)

$ 76

$ 15,799

$ (63)

— %



































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg First Quarter 2024





















































Construction Industries $ 3,833

6 %

$ 595

(1 %)

$ 996

(25 %)

$ 993

(14 %)

$ 6,417

(4 %)

$ 7

(83 %)

$ 6,424

(5 %) Resource Industries 1,264

(3 %)

476

— %

465

(22 %)

891

(9 %)

3,096

(8 %)

97

43 %

3,193

(7 %) Energy & Transportation 2,951

15 %

408

7 %

1,294

(7 %)

834

16 %

5,487

9 %

1,194

— %

6,681

7 % All Other Segment 18

— %

(1)

— %

4

— %

13

— %

34

(3 %)

75

(1 %)

109

(2 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (58)





(2)





(11)





(3)





(74)





(1,373)





(1,447)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,008

7 %

1,476

2 %

2,748

(17 %)

2,728

(5 %)

14,960

(1 %)

—

— %

14,960

(1 %)























































Financial Products Segment 659

15 %

101

(3 %)

123

8 %

108

(1 %)

991

10 %

—

— %

991

10 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (94)





(18)





(19)





(21)





(152)





—





(152)



Financial Products Revenues 565

15 %

83

(3 %)

104

8 %

87

(2 %)

839

10 %

—

— %

839

10 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,573

8 %

$ 1,559

1 %

$ 2,852

(17 %)

$ 2,815

(5 %)

$ 15,799

— %

$ —

— %

$ 15,799

— %























































First Quarter 2023





















































Construction Industries $ 3,608





$ 599





$ 1,336





$ 1,161





$ 6,704





$ 42





$ 6,746



Resource Industries 1,308





474





599





978





3,359





68





3,427



Energy & Transportation 2,572





380





1,384





719





5,055





1,199





6,254



All Other Segment 18





—





4





13





35





76





111



Corporate Items and Eliminations (48)





—





(1)





(5)





(54)





(1,385)





(1,439)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,458





1,453





3,322





2,866





15,099





—





15,099



























































Financial Products Segment 575





104





114





109





902





—





902



Corporate Items and Eliminations (83)





(18)





(18)





(20)





(139)





—





(139)



Financial Products Revenues 492





86





96





89





763





—





763



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 7,950





$ 1,539





$ 3,418





$ 2,955





$ 15,862





$ —





$ 15,862





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

First Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2023

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2023 (at left) and the first quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.519 billion, an increase of $788 million, or 29%, compared with $2.731 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the absence of the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 of $586 million and favorable price realization of $575 million, partially offset by the profit impact of lower sales volume of $268 million.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,764

$ 1,790

$ (26)

(1 %) Resource Industries 730

764

(34)

(4 %) Energy & Transportation 1,301

1,057

244

23 % All Other Segment 24

11

13

118 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (415)

(1,008)

593



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,404

2,614

790

30 %















Financial Products Segment 293

232

61

26 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (25)

25

(50)



Financial Products 268

257

11

4 %















Consolidating Adjustments (153)

(140)

(13)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 3,519

$ 2,731

$ 788

29 %

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2024 was income of $156 million , compared with income of $32 million in the first quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange.





, compared with income of in the first quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 19.5% compared to 26.9% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the first quarter 2024 estimated annual tax rate was 22.5% compared with 23.0% for the first quarter of 2023.



The 2024 estimated annual tax rate excludes the impact of nontaxable gains of $64 million for the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity along with a related tax benefit of $54 million . The estimated annual tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 excluded the impact of the nondeductible loss of $586 million related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $38 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a $32 million benefit in the first quarter of 2023, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.



CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,746

$ (464)

$ 199

$ (22)

$ (35)

$ 6,424

$ (322)

(5 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,833

$ 3,608

$ 225

6 %















Latin America

595

599

(4)

(1 %)















EAME

996

1,336

(340)

(25 %)















Asia/Pacific

993

1,161

(168)

(14 %)















External Sales

6,417

6,704

(287)

(4 %)















Inter-segment

7

42

(35)

(83 %)















Total Sales

$ 6,424

$ 6,746

$ (322)

(5 %)

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,764

$ 1,790

$ (26)

(1 %)















Segment Profit Margin

27.5 %

26.5 %

1.0 pts























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.424 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $322 million, or 5%, compared with $6.746 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $464 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $199 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

In North America , sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization.

, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization. Sales in Latin America were about flat.

were about flat. In EAME, sales decreased mainly due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was primarily driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2023 than during the first quarter of 2024.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.764 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $26 million, or 1%, compared with $1.790 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $278 million, higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses of $26 million and other unfavorable segment items of $7 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $199 million and favorable manufacturing costs of $86 million. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 3,427

$ (425)

$ 173

$ (11)

$ 29

$ 3,193

$ (234)

(7 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,264

$ 1,308

$ (44)

(3 %)















Latin America

476

474

2

— %















EAME

465

599

(134)

(22 %)















Asia/Pacific

891

978

(87)

(9 %)















External Sales

3,096

3,359

(263)

(8 %)















Inter-segment

97

68

29

43 %















Total Sales

$ 3,193

$ 3,427

$ (234)

(7 %)

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 730

$ 764

$ (34)

(4 %)















Segment Profit Margin

22.9 %

22.3 %

0.6 pts























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.193 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $234 million, or 7%, compared with $3.427 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $425 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $173 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Resource Industries' profit was $730 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $34 million, or 4%, compared with $764 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $217 million and other unfavorable segment items of $24 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $173 million and favorable manufacturing costs of $38 million. Other unfavorable segment items primarily consisted of unfavorable currency impacts. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,254

$ 231

$ 202

$ (1)

$ (5)

$ 6,681

$ 427

7 %

































Sales by Application



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,568

$ 1,314

$ 254

19 %















Power Generation

1,618

1,284

334

26 %















Industrial

989

1,255

(266)

(21 %)















Transportation

1,312

1,202

110

9 %















External Sales

5,487

5,055

432

9 %















Inter-segment

1,194

1,199

(5)

— %















Total Sales

$ 6,681

$ 6,254

$ 427

7 %

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,301

$ 1,057

$ 244

23 %















Segment Profit Margin

19.5 %

16.9 %

2.6 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.681 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $427 million, or 7%, compared with $6.254 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Sales increased across all applications except Industrial. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume of $231 million and favorable price realization of $202 million.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.

Industrial – Sales decreased primarily in EAME and North America .

. Transportation – Sales increased in rail services. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.301 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $244 million, or 23%, compared with $1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization of $202 million.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 659

$ 575

$ 84

15 %















Latin America

101

104

(3)

(3 %)















EAME

123

114

9

8 %















Asia/Pacific

108

109

(1)

(1 %)















Total Revenues

$ 991

$ 902

$ 89

10 %

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2024

First Quarter

2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 293

$ 232

$ 61

26 %



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $991 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $89 million, or 10%, compared with $902 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $69 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates across all regions and a $32 million favorable impact from higher average earning assets driven by North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $293 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $61 million, or 26%, compared with $232 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to a $33 million insurance settlement and a $27 million favorable impact from equity securities.

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.78%, compared with 2.00% at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $55 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $10 million for the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2024, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $281 million, or 1.01% of finance receivables, compared with $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables at December 31, 2023.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $440 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $543 million from the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the absence of the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023.

About Caterpillar

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of three significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-US mining entity, (ii) other restructuring income/costs and (iii) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes



Profit

Profit per

Share



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,519

22.3 %

$ 3,532

$ 688



$ 2,856

$ 5.75 Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture

(64)

(0.5) %

(64)

54



(118)

(0.24) Other restructuring (income) costs

58

0.4 %

58

14



44

0.09 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,513

22.2 %

$ 3,526

$ 756



$ 2,782

$ 5.60



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,731

17.2 %

$ 2,634

$ 708



$ 1,943

$ 3.74 Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture

586

3.7 %

586

—



586

1.13 Other restructuring (income) costs

25

0.2 %

25

5



20

0.04 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 3,342

21.1 %

$ 3,245

$ 713



$ 2,549

$ 4.91





























The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023 is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. These items consist of (i) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-US mining entity, (ii) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 and (iii) settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes

Effective Tax

Rate













Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,532

$ 688

19.5 % Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture

(64)

54



Excess stock-based compensation

—

38



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,468

$ 780

22.5 %













Excess stock-based compensation

—

(38)



Other restructuring (income) costs

58

14

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,526

$ 756





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,634

$ 708

26.9 % Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture

586

—



Excess stock-based compensation

—

32



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,220

$ 740

23.0 %













Excess stock-based compensation

—

(32)



Other restructuring (income) costs

25

5

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 3,245

$ 713





Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Sales and revenues:





Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 14,960

$ 15,099 Revenues of Financial Products 839

763 Total sales and revenues 15,799

15,862







Operating costs:





Cost of goods sold 9,662

10,103 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,577

1,463 Research and development expenses 520

472 Interest expense of Financial Products 298

217 Other operating (income) expenses 223

876 Total operating costs 12,280

13,131







Operating profit 3,519

2,731







Interest expense excluding Financial Products 143

129 Other income (expense) 156

32







Consolidated profit before taxes 3,532

2,634







Provision (benefit) for income taxes 688

708 Profit of consolidated companies 2,844

1,926







Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 10

16







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,854

1,942







Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(1)







Profit 1 $ 2,856

$ 1,943















Profit per common share $ 5.78

$ 3.76 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 5.75

$ 3.74







Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)





– Basic 493.9

516.2 – Diluted 2 496.9

519.4











1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,959

$ 6,978 Receivables – trade and other 9,296

9,310 Receivables – finance 9,446

9,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,010

4,586 Inventories 16,953

16,565 Total current assets 43,664

46,949







Property, plant and equipment – net 12,538

12,680 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,200

1,238 Long-term receivables – finance 12,531

12,664 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,860

2,816 Intangible assets 516

564 Goodwill 5,277

5,308 Other assets 5,155

5,257 Total assets $ 83,741

$ 87,476







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ —

$ — -- Financial Products 3,568

4,643 Accounts payable 7,778

7,906 Accrued expenses 4,821

4,958 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,291

2,757 Customer advances 2,194

1,929 Dividends payable —

649 Other current liabilities 3,265

3,123 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,045

1,044 -- Financial Products 8,409

7,719 Total current liabilities 32,371

34,728







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,539

8,579 -- Financial Products 16,292

15,893 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,068

4,098 Other liabilities 4,826

4,675 Total liabilities 66,096

67,973







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 5,663

6,403 Treasury stock (40,039)

(36,339) Profit employed in the business 54,108

51,250 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,093)

(1,820) Noncontrolling interests 6

9 Total shareholders' equity 17,645

19,503 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 83,741

$ 87,476

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,854

$ 1,942 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 524

532 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (54)

(191) (Gain) loss on divestiture (64)

572 Other (5)

117 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (81)

(329) Inventories (439)

(1,403) Accounts payable 203

477 Accrued expenses (38)

38 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (1,454)

(950) Customer advances 279

365 Other assets – net 60

107 Other liabilities – net 267

296 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,052

1,573 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (500)

(422) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (236)

(328) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 155

184 Additions to finance receivables (3,256)

(3,020) Collections of finance receivables 3,140

3,169 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 13

24 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) —

(5) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 42

(14) Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,867

239 Investments in securities (275)

(536) Other – net 8

26 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 958

(683) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (648)

(620) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (8)

(25) Common shares repurchased (4,455)

(400) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 2,731

1,517 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (1,570)

(1,475) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (1,050)

(103) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (5,000)

(1,106) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (30)

(1) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,020)

(217) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

7,013 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,965

$ 6,796



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 14,960

$ 14,960

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 839

—

1,029

(190) 1 Total sales and revenues 15,799

14,960

1,029

(190)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 9,662

9,664

—

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,577

1,413

178

(14) 2 Research and development expenses 520

520

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 298

—

298

—

Other operating (income) expenses 223

(41)

285

(21) 2 Total operating costs 12,280

11,556

761

(37)



















Operating profit 3,519

3,404

268

(153)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 143

143

—

—

Other income (expense) 156

(20)

23

153 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,532

3,241

291

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 688

615

73

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,844

2,626

218

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 10

10

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,854

2,636

218

—



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(3)

1

—



















Profit 4 $ 2,856

$ 2,639

$ 217

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 15,099

$ 15,099

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 763

—

935

(172) 1 Total sales and revenues 15,862

15,099

935

(172)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,103

10,104

—

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,463

1,320

158

(15) 2 Research and development expenses 472

472

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 217

—

217

—

Other operating (income) expenses 876

589

303

(16) 2 Total operating costs 13,131

12,485

678

(32)



















Operating profit 2,731

2,614

257

(140)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

129

—

—

Other income (expense) 32

(14)

(19)

65 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,634

2,471

238

(75)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 708

648

60

—

Profit of consolidated companies 1,926

1,823

178

(75)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 16

19

—

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,942

1,842

178

(78)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

—

2

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,943

$ 1,842

$ 176

$ (75)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,959

$ 3,963

$ 996

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 9,296

3,814

658

4,824 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,446

—

14,509

(5,063) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,010

2,665

379

(34) 3 Inventories 16,953

16,953

—

—

Total current assets 43,664

27,395

16,542

(273)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,538

8,647

3,891

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,200

538

57

605 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,531

—

13,191

(660) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,860

3,382

138

(660) 4 Intangible assets 516

516

—

—

Goodwill 5,277

5,277

—

—

Other assets 5,155

4,081

2,117

(1,043) 5 Total assets $ 83,741

$ 49,836

$ 35,936

$ (2,031)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 3,568

$ —

$ 3,568

$ —

Accounts payable 7,778

7,699

337

(258) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,821

4,287

534

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,291

1,262

29

—

Customer advances 2,194

2,173

2

19 7 Other current liabilities 3,265

2,601

725

(61) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,454

1,045

8,409

—

Total current liabilities 32,371

19,067

13,604

(300)



















Long-term debt due after one year 24,831

8,594

16,292

(55) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,068

4,068

—

—

Other liabilities 4,826

3,979

1,553

(706) 4 Total liabilities 66,096

35,708

31,449

(1,061)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 5,663

5,663

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (40,039)

(40,039)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 54,108

49,422

4,674

12 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,093)

(926)

(1,167)

—

Noncontrolling interests 6

8

75

(77) 10 Total shareholders' equity 17,645

14,128

4,487

(970)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 83,741

$ 49,836

$ 35,936

$ (2,031)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,978

$ 6,106

$ 872

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 9,310

3,971

570

4,769 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,510

—

14,499

(4,989) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,586

4,327

341

(82) 3 Inventories 16,565

16,565

—

—

Total current assets 46,949

30,969

16,282

(302)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,680

8,694

3,986

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,238

565

85

588 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,664

—

13,299

(635) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,816

3,360

148

(692) 4 Intangible assets 564

564

—

—

Goodwill 5,308

5,308

—

—

Other assets 5,257

4,218

2,082

(1,043) 5 Total assets $ 87,476

$ 53,678

$ 35,882

$ (2,084)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,643

$ —

$ 4,643

$ —

Accounts payable 7,906

7,827

314

(235) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,958

4,361

597

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,757

2,696

61

—

Customer advances 1,929

1,912

2

15 7 Dividends payable 649

649

—

—

Other current liabilities 3,123

2,583

647

(107) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 8,763

1,044

7,719

—

Total current liabilities 34,728

21,072

13,983

(327)



















Long-term debt due after one year 24,472

8,626

15,893

(47) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,098

4,098

—

—

Other liabilities 4,675

3,806

1,607

(738) 4 Total liabilities 67,973

37,602

31,483

(1,112)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,403

6,403

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (36,339)

(36,339)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 51,250

46,783

4,457

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,820)

(783)

(1,037)

—

Noncontrolling interests 9

12

74

(77) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,503

16,076

4,399

(972)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,476

$ 53,678

$ 35,882

$ (2,084)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,854

$ 2,636

$ 218

$ —

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 524

328

196

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (54)

(23)

(31)

—

(Gain) loss on divestiture (64)

(64)

—

—

Other (5)

(16)

(120)

131 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (81)

111

(40)

(152) 1,2 Inventories (439)

(434)

—

(5) 1 Accounts payable 203

179

30

(6) 1 Accrued expenses (38)

(47)

9

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (1,454)

(1,422)

(32)

—

Customer advances 279

279

—

—

Other assets – net 60

102

3

(45) 1 Other liabilities – net 267

142

75

50 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,052

1,771

308

(27)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (500)

(493)

(8)

1 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (236)

(9)

(233)

6 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 155

5

152

(2) 1 Additions to finance receivables (3,256)

—

(3,573)

317 2 Collections of finance receivables 3,140

—

3,572

(432) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

(137)

137 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 13

—

13

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

3

(3) 3 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) —

—

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 42

42

—

—

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,867

1,797

70

—

Investments in securities (275)

(148)

(127)

—

Other – net 8

31

(23)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 958

1,225

(291)

24

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (648)

(648)

—

—

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (8)

(8)

—

—

Common shares repurchased (4,455)

(4,455)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(3)

—

3 3 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 2,731

—

2,731

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (1,570)

(6)

(1,564)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (1,050)

—

(1,050)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (5,000)

(5,120)

117

3

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (30)

(20)

(10)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,020)

(2,144)

124

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

6,111

874

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,965

$ 3,967

$ 998

$ —





1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,942

$ 1,842

$ 178

$ (78) 1,5 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 532

342

190

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (191)

(169)

(22)

—

(Gain) loss on divestiture 572

572

—

—

Other 117

124

(143)

136 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (329)

205

14

(548) 2,3 Inventories (1,403)

(1,402)

—

(1) 2 Accounts payable 477

465

34

(22) 2 Accrued expenses 38

6

32

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (950)

(928)

(22)

—

Customer advances 365

365

—

—

Other assets – net 107

223

4

(120) 2 Other liabilities – net 296

134

37

125 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,573

1,779

302

(508)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (422)

(414)

(9)

1 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (328)

—

(330)

2 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 184

7

179

(2) 2 Additions to finance receivables (3,020)

—

(3,462)

442 3 Collections of finance receivables 3,169

—

3,437

(268) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

(258)

258 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 24

—

24

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

2

(2) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (5)

(5)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

(14)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 239

162

77

—

Investments in securities (536)

(433)

(103)

—

Other – net 26

27

(1)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (683)

(670)

(444)

431

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (620)

(620)

(75)

75 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (25)

(25)

—

—

Common shares repurchased (400)

(400)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(2)

—

2 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 1,517

—

1,517

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (1,475)

(90)

(1,385)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (103)

(3)

(100)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,106)

(1,140)

(43)

77

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1)

4

(5)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (217)

(27)

(190)

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

6,049

964

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,796

$ 6,022

$ 774

$ —





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

