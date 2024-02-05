Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

News provided by

Caterpillar Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

  • Fourth-quarter 2023 sales and revenues up 3%; full-year sales and revenues up 13%
  • Fourth-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.28; adjusted profit per share of $5.23
  • Full-year profit per share of $20.12; adjusted profit per share of $21.21
  • Strong operating cash flow of $12.9 billion; ended the year with $7.0 billion of enterprise cash
  • Returned $7.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2023

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ in billions except profit per share)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales and Revenues

$17.1

$16.6

$67.1

$59.4

Profit Per Share

$5.28

$2.79

$20.12

$12.64

Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.23

$3.86

$21.21

$13.84

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2023.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.1 billion, a 3% increase compared with $16.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating profit margin was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.28, compared with $2.79 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.23, compared with fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.86.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2023 were $67.1 billion, up 13% compared with $59.4 billion in 2022. The increase reflected favorable price realization and higher sales volume, driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Operating profit margin was 19.3% in 2023, compared with 13.3% in 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.5% in 2023, compared with 15.4% in 2022. Full-year profit was $20.12 per share in 2023, compared with profit of $12.64 per share in 2022. Adjusted profit per share in 2023 was $21.21, compared with adjusted profit per share of $13.84 in 2022.

"I'm very proud of our global team's strong performance as they achieved the best year in our 98-year history, including record full-year sales and revenues, record adjusted profit per share and record ME&T free cash flow," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth."

In 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs, which included the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and other restructuring costs. 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a benefit for certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2022, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded a goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs related to the Rail division and other restructuring costs. 2022 adjusted profit per share also excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the full year of 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $12.9 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $5.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.6 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $7.0 billion at the end of 2023.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022 

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2023 earnings.  

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2022 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.070 billion, an increase of $473 million, or 3%, compared with $16.597 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization, higher Financial Products' segment revenues and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by lower sales volume. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased by $900 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with an increase of $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the three primary segments, sales were higher in Energy & Transportation and lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth
Quarter
2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment /
Other

Fourth
Quarter
2023

$

Change

%

Change
















Construction Industries

$        6,845

$         (809)

$           445

$            38

$             —

$        6,519

$         (326)

(5 %)

Resource Industries

3,436

(440)

239

8

(1)

3,242

(194)

(6 %)

Energy & Transportation

6,823

561

305

54

(74)

7,669

846

12 %

All Other Segment

111

5

(7)

1

6

116

5

5 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,344)

(38)


4

69

(1,309)

35

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

15,871

(721)

982

105


16,237

366

2 %
















Financial Products Segment

853




128

981

128

15 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(127)




(21)

(148)

(21)

Financial Products Revenues

726




107

833

107

15 %
















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$       16,597

$         (721)

$           982

$           105

$           107

$       17,070

$           473

3 %
















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales
and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

Fourth Quarter 2023


























Construction Industries

$   3,689

4 %

$     587

(25 %)

$   1,129

(18 %)

$   1,083

(4 %)

$   6,488

(5 %)

$       31

— %

$   6,519

(5 %)

Resource Industries

1,240

(9 %)

529

5 %

445

(25 %)

939

6 %

3,153

(6 %)

89

(1 %)

3,242

(6 %)

Energy & Transportation

3,324

31 %

684

10 %

1,638

5 %

942

(1 %)

6,588

16 %

1,081

(6 %)

7,669

12 %

All Other Segment

15

25 %


(100 %)

5

106 %

12

(88 %)

32

(3 %)

84

8 %

116

5 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(18)


(2)


(2)


(2)


(24)


(1,285)


(1,309)

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,250

11 %

1,798

(6 %)

3,215

(7 %)

2,974

(3 %)

16,237

2 %


— %

16,237

2 %




























Financial Products Segment

645

18 %

100

2 %

127

23 %

109

5 %

981

15 %


— %

981

15 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(88)


(17)


(22)


(21)


(148)






(148)

Financial Products Revenues

557

17 %

83

6 %

105

21 %

88

2 %

833

15 %


— %

833

15 %




























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$   8,807

11 %

$   1,881

(5 %)

$   3,320

(6 %)

$   3,062

(3 %)

$ 17,070

3 %

$        —

— %

$ 17,070

3 %




























Fourth Quarter 2022


























Construction Industries

$   3,535


$     782


$   1,373


$   1,124


$   6,814


$       31


$   6,845

Resource Industries

1,364


503


596


883


3,346


90


3,436

Energy & Transportation

2,538


624


1,553


953


5,668


1,155


6,823

All Other Segment

12


2


(80)


99


33


78


111

Corporate Items and Eliminations

14





(3)


(1)


10


(1,354)


(1,344)

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

7,463


1,911


3,439


3,058


15,871





15,871





























Financial Products Segment

548


98


103


104


853





853

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(73)


(20)


(16)


(18)


(127)





(127)

Financial Products Revenues

475


78


87


86


726





726





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$   7,938


$   1,989


$   3,526


$   3,144


$ 16,597


$        —


$ 16,597





























Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022 

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2022 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.134 billion, an increase of $1.454 billion, or 87%, compared with $1.680 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and the absence of a 2022 goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

Operating profit margin was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating profit margin was 19.3% for 2023, compared with 13.3% for 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.5% for 2023, compared with 15.4% for 2022.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter
2023

Fourth Quarter
2022

$

Change

%

 Change

Construction Industries

$                 1,535

$                 1,488

$                     47

3 %

Resource Industries

600

605

(5)

(1 %)

Energy & Transportation

1,429

1,177

252

21 %

All Other Segment

(24)

(53)

29

55 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(438)

(1,588)

1,150

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

3,102

1,629

1,473

90 %








Financial Products Segment

234

189

45

24 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(46)

(4)

(42)

Financial Products

188

185

3

2 %








Consolidating Adjustments

(156)

(134)

(22)









Consolidated Operating Profit

$                 3,134

$                 1,680

$                 1,454

87 %








Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was income of $241 million, compared with income of $536 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by lower mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13) and unfavorable impacts from pension and OPEB plan costs, partially offset by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and higher investment and interest income.

  • The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a global annual effective tax rate of 21.4%, excluding discrete items. The comparative tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022 was 23.2%. The decrease from 2022 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits. In addition, the company recorded a $112 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Fourth
Quarter 2022

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Fourth
Quarter 2023

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$       6,845

$         (809)

$        445

$            38

$               —

$          6,519

$     (326)

(5 %)

















Sales by Geographic Region









Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$       3,689

$       3,535

$        154

4 %







Latin America

587

782

(195)

(25 %)







EAME

1,129

1,373

(244)

(18 %)







Asia/Pacific

1,083

1,124

(41)

(4 %)







External Sales

6,488

6,814

(326)

(5 %)







Inter-segment

31

31


— %







Total Sales

$       6,519

$       6,845

$      (326)

(5 %)
























Segment Profit









Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$       1,535

$       1,488

$          47

3 %







Segment Profit Margin

23.5 %

21.7 %

           1.8 pts 


























Construction Industries' total sales were $6.519 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $326 million, or 5%, compared with $6.845 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • In EAME, sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro. Lower sales volume was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Decreased sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher aftermarket parts sales volume. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.535 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $47 million, or 3%, compared with $1.488 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by the profit impact from lower sales volume.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Fourth
Quarter 2022

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Fourth
Quarter 2023

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$       3,436

$         (440)

$        239

$              8

$               (1)

$          3,242

$     (194)

(6 %)

















Sales by Geographic Region









Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$       1,240

$       1,364

$      (124)

(9 %)







Latin America

529

503

26

5 %







EAME

445

596

(151)

(25 %)







Asia/Pacific

939

883

56

6 %







External Sales

3,153

3,346

(193)

(6 %)







Inter-segment

89

90

(1)

(1 %)







Total Sales

$       3,242

$       3,436

$      (194)

(6 %)
























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$          600

$          605

$          (5)

(1 %)







Segment Profit Margin

18.5 %

17.6 %

           0.9 pts  


























Resource Industries' total sales were $3.242 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $194 million, or 6%, compared with $3.436 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower aftermarket parts sales volume. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Resource Industries' profit was $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5 million, or 1%, compared with $605 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Favorable price realization and manufacturing costs were offset by lower sales volume, higher SG&A/R&D expenses and currency impacts. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Fourth
Quarter 2022

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Fourth
Quarter 2023

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$       6,823

$          561

$        305

$            54

$             (74)

$          7,669

$      846

12 %

















Sales by Application









Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

$

Change

%

Change







Oil and Gas

$       2,247

$       1,827

$        420

23 %







Power Generation

1,835

1,422

413

29 %







Industrial

1,078

1,131

(53)

(5 %)







Transportation

1,428

1,288

140

11 %







External Sales

6,588

5,668

920

16 %







Inter-segment

1,081

1,155

(74)

(6 %)







Total Sales

$       7,669

$       6,823

$        846

12 %
























Segment Profit









Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$       1,429

$       1,177

$        252

21 %







Segment Profit Margin

18.6 %

17.3 %

           1.3 pts


























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.669 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $846 million, or 12%, compared with $6.823 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications except Industrial. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

  • Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications.
  • Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.
  • Industrial – Sales decreased primarily in EAME, partially offset by increased sales in Latin America and Asia/Pacific.
  • Transportation – Sales increased in rail services and marine. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.429 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $252 million, or 21%, compared with $1.177 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses, currency impacts and unfavorable manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected lower freight being more than offset by increased period manufacturing costs, higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)















Revenues by Geographic Region









Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$             645

$             548

$               97

18 %







Latin America

100

98

2

2 %







EAME

127

103

24

23 %







Asia/Pacific

109

104

5

5 %







Total Revenues

$             981

$             853

$             128

15 %
























Segment Profit









Fourth
Quarter 2023

Fourth
Quarter 2022

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$             234

$             189

$               45

24 %
























Financial Products' segment revenues were $981 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $128 million, or 15%, compared with $853 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions and higher average earning assets in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $234 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $45 million, or 24%, compared with $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, higher average earning assets and higher net yield on average earning assets. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses.

At the end of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.79%, compared with 1.89% at the end of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $65 million for 2023, compared with $46 million for 2022. As of December 31, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables, compared with $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2022.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $484 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.108 billion from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the absence of a 2022 goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division.

Notes

i.  Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx
ii.  Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
iii.  Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.
iv.  Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.  Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, to discuss its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx

About Caterpillar

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx 

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of five significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business, (ii) other restructuring costs, (iii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iv) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and (v) goodwill impairment in 2022. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating
Profit

Operating
Profit
Margin

Profit
Before
Taxes

Provision
(Benefit) for
Income
Taxes

Effective
Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$        3,134

18.4 %

$        3,249

$          587

18.1 %

$        2,676

$         5.28

Restructuring costs

92

0.5 %

92

27

29.3 %

65

0.13

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


— %

(97)

(26)

26.8 %

(71)

(0.14)

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


— %


18

— %

(18)

(0.04)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$        3,226

18.9 %

$        3,244

$          606

18.7 %

$        2,652

$         5.23















Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$        1,680

10.1 %

$        2,099

$          644

30.7 %

$        1,454

$         2.79

Goodwill impairment

925

5.6 %

925

36

3.9 %

889

1.71

Restructuring costs

209

1.3 %

209

59

28.2 %

150

0.29

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


— %

(606)

(124)

20.5 %

(482)

(0.93)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted

$        2,814

17.0 %

$        2,627

$          615

23.4 %

$        2,011

$         3.86















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$      12,966

19.3 %

$      13,050

$        2,781

21.3 %

$      10,335

$        20.12

Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture

586

0.9 %

586


— %

586

1.14

Other restructuring costs

194

0.3 %

194

48

25.0 %

146

0.30

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


— %

(97)

(26)

26.8 %

(71)

(0.14)

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


— %


106

— %

(106)

(0.21)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$      13,746

20.5 %

$      13,733

$        2,909

21.2 %

$      10,890

$        21.21















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$        7,904

13.3 %

$        8,752

$        2,067

23.6 %

$        6,705

$        12.64

Goodwill impairment

925

1.6 %

925

36

3.9 %

889

1.68

Restructuring costs

299

0.5 %

299

72

24.0 %

227

0.43

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


— %

(606)

(124)

20.5 %

(482)

(0.91)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted

$        9,128

15.4 %

$        9,370

$        2,051

21.9 %

$        7,339

$        13.84

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

 

 Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales and revenues:






  Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$     16,237

$     15,871

$      63,869

$      56,574

  Revenues of Financial Products

833

726

3,191

2,853

  Total sales and revenues

17,070

16,597

67,060

59,427








Operating costs:






  Cost of goods sold

11,016

11,614

42,767

41,350

  Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,756

1,479

6,371

5,651

  Research and development expenses

554

401

2,108

1,814

  Interest expense of Financial Products

288

188

1,030

565

  Goodwill impairment charge


925


925

  Other operating (income) expenses

322

310

1,818

1,218

  Total operating costs

13,936

14,917

54,094

51,523








Operating profit

3,134

1,680

12,966

7,904








  Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126

117

511

443

  Other income (expense)

241

536

595

1,291








Consolidated profit before taxes

3,249

2,099

13,050

8,752








  Provision (benefit) for income taxes

587

644

2,781

2,067

  Profit of consolidated companies

2,662

1,455

10,269

6,685








  Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

11

(1)

63

19








Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,673

1,454

10,332

6,704








Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)


(3)

(1)








Profit 1

$       2,676

$       1,454

$      10,335

$        6,705
















Profit per common share

$         5.31

$         2.81

$        20.24

$        12.72

Profit per common share — diluted 2

$         5.28

$         2.79

$        20.12

$        12.64








Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)






– Basic

504.4

517.4

510.6

526.9

– Diluted 2

507.0

520.9

513.6

530.4









1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                      6,978

$                      7,004

Receivables – trade and other

9,310

8,856

Receivables – finance

9,510

9,013

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,586

2,642

Inventories

16,565

16,270

Total current assets

46,949

43,785




Property, plant and equipment – net

12,680

12,028

Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,238

1,265

Long-term receivables – finance

12,664

12,013

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,816

2,213

Intangible assets

564

758

Goodwill

5,308

5,288

Other assets

5,257

4,593

Total assets

$                    87,476

$                    81,943




Liabilities


Current liabilities:


Short-term borrowings:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$                           —

$                             3

-- Financial Products

4,643

5,954

Accounts payable

7,906

8,689

Accrued expenses

4,958

4,080

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,757

2,313

Customer advances

1,929

1,860

Dividends payable

649

620

Other current liabilities

3,123

2,690

Long-term debt due within one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,044

120

-- Financial Products

7,719

5,202

Total current liabilities

34,728

31,531




Long-term debt due after one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,579

9,498

-- Financial Products

15,893

16,216

Liability for postemployment benefits

4,098

4,203

Other liabilities

4,675

4,604

Total liabilities

67,973

66,052




Shareholders' equity


Common stock

6,403

6,560

Treasury stock

(36,339)

(31,748)

Profit employed in the business

51,250

43,514

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,820)

(2,457)

Noncontrolling interests

9

22

Total shareholders' equity

19,503

15,891

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                    87,476

$                    81,943

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

Cash flow from operating activities:


Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$           10,332

$              6,704

Adjustments for non-cash items:


Depreciation and amortization

2,144

2,219

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(97)

(606)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(592)

(377)

Loss on divestiture

572

Goodwill impairment charge


925

Other

375

701

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:


Receivables – trade and other

(437)

(220)

Inventories

(364)

(2,589)

Accounts payable

(754)

798

Accrued expenses

796

317

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

486

90

Customer advances

80

768

Other assets – net

(95)

(210)

Other liabilities – net

439

(754)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,885

7,766

Cash flow from investing activities:


Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(1,597)

(1,296)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,495)

(1,303)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

781

830

Additions to finance receivables

(15,161)

(13,239)

Collections of finance receivables

14,034

13,177

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

63

57

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(75)

(88)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(4)

1

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,891

2,383

Investments in securities

(4,405)

(3,077)

Other – net

97

14

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(5,871)

(2,541)

Cash flow from financing activities:


Dividends paid

(2,563)

(2,440)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

12

51

Common shares repurchased

(4,975)

(4,230)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

8,257

6,674

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(6,318)

(7,728)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

(1,345)

402

Other – net


(10)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,932)

(7,281)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(110)

(194)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28)

(2,250)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,013

9,263

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$             6,985

$              7,013

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)






Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          16,237

$                16,237

$                —

$                 —

Revenues of Financial Products

833


1,020

(187)

1

Total sales and revenues

17,070

16,237

1,020

(187)









Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

11,016

11,018


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,756

1,557

197

2

2

Research and development expenses

554

554



Interest expense of Financial Products

288


290

(2)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

322

6

345

(29)

2

Total operating costs

13,936

13,135

832

(31)









Operating profit

3,134

3,102

188

(156)









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126

126



Other income (expense)

241

322

33

(114)

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

3,249

3,298

221

(270)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

587

567

20


Profit of consolidated companies

2,662

2,731

201

(270)









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

11

12


(1)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,673

2,743

201

(271)









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(2)


(1)

5









Profit 6

$            2,676

$                  2,745

$              201

$              (270)

1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          15,871

$                15,871

$                —

$                 —

Revenues of Financial Products

726


883

(157)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,597

15,871

883

(157)









Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

11,614

11,615


(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,479

1,285

197

(3)

2

Research and development expenses

401

401



Interest expense of Financial Products

188


188


Goodwill impairment charge

925

925



Other operating (income) expenses

310

16

313

(19)

2

Total operating costs

14,917

14,242

698

(23)









Operating profit

1,680

1,629

185

(134)









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

117

117



Other income (expense)

536

877


(341)

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

2,099

2,389

185

(475)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

644

608

36


Profit of consolidated companies

1,455

1,781

149

(475)









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

(1)



(1)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,454

1,781

149

(476)









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



1

(1)

5









Profit 6

$            1,454

$                  1,781

$              148

$              (475)










1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          63,869

$                63,869

$                —

$                 —

Revenues of Financial Products

3,191


3,927

(736)

1

Total sales and revenues

67,060

63,869

3,927

(736)









Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

42,767

42,776


(9)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,371

5,696

704

(29)

2

Research and development expenses

2,108

2,108



Interest expense of Financial Products

1,030


1,032

(2)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

1,818

630

1,268

(80)

2

Total operating costs

54,094

51,210

3,004

(120)









Operating profit

12,966

12,659

923

(616)









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

511

511



Other income (expense)

595

340

(16)

271

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

13,050

12,488

907

(345)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,781

2,560

221


Profit of consolidated companies

10,269

9,928

686

(345)









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

63

67


(4)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

10,332

9,995

686

(349)









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(4)

5

(4)

5









Profit 6

$          10,335

$                  9,999

$              681

$              (345)

1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          56,574

$                56,574

$                —

$                 —

Revenues of Financial Products

2,853


3,376

(523)

1

Total sales and revenues

59,427

56,574

3,376

(523)









Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

41,350

41,356


(6)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,651

4,999

672

(20)

2

Research and development expenses

1,814

1,814



Interest expense of Financial Products

565


565


Goodwill impairment charge

925

925



Other operating (income) expenses

1,218

47

1,249

(78)

2

Total operating costs

51,523

49,141

2,486

(104)









Operating profit

7,904

7,433

890

(419)









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

443

444


(1)

3

Other income (expense)

1,291

1,374

(26)

(57)

4









Consolidated profit before taxes

8,752

8,363

864

(475)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,067

1,858

209


Profit of consolidated companies

6,685

6,505

655

(475)









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

19

26


(7)

5









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,704

6,531

655

(482)









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1)

7

(7)

 6









Profit 7

$            6,705

$                  6,532

$              648

$              (475)


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$             6,978

$                 6,106

$               872

$                 —

Receivables – trade and other

9,310

3,971

570

4,769

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,510


14,499

(4,989)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,586

4,327

341

(82)

3

Inventories

16,565

16,565



Total current assets

46,949

30,969

16,282

(302)









Property, plant and equipment – net

12,680

8,694

3,986


Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,238

565

85

588

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,664


13,299

(635)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,816

3,360

148

(692)

4

Intangible assets

564

564



Goodwill

5,308

5,308



Other assets

5,257

4,218

2,082

(1,043)

5

Total assets

$           87,476

$               53,678

$           35,882

$            (2,084)









Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$             4,643

$                     —

$             4,643

$                 —

Accounts payable

7,906

7,827

314

(235)

6,7

Accrued expenses

4,958

4,361

597


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,757

2,696

61


Customer advances

1,929

1,912

2

15

7

Dividends payable

649

649



Other current liabilities

3,123

2,583

647

(107)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

8,763

1,044

7,719


Total current liabilities

34,728

21,072

13,983

(327)









Long-term debt due after one year

24,472

8,626

15,893

(47)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

4,098

4,098



Other liabilities

4,675

3,806

1,607

(738)

4

Total liabilities

67,973

37,602

31,483

(1,112)









Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,403

6,403

905

(905)

10

Treasury stock

(36,339)

(36,339)



Profit employed in the business

51,250

46,783

4,457

10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,820)

(783)

(1,037)


Noncontrolling interests

9

12

74

(77)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,503

16,076

4,399

(972)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           87,476

$               53,678

$           35,882

$            (2,084)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$             7,004

$              6,042

$               962

$                  —

Receivables – trade and other

8,856

3,710

519

4,627

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,013


13,902

(4,889)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,642

2,488

290

(136)

3

Inventories

16,270

16,270



Total current assets

43,785

28,510

15,673

(398)









Property, plant and equipment – net

12,028

8,186

3,842


Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,265

418

339

508

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,013


12,552

(539)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,213

2,755

115

(657)

4

Intangible assets

758

758



Goodwill

5,288

5,288



Other assets

4,593

3,882

1,892

(1,181)

5

Total assets

$           81,943

$             49,797

$           34,413

$             (2,267)









Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$             5,957

$                    3

$            5,954

$                  —

Accounts payable

8,689

8,657

294

(262)

6

Accrued expenses

4,080

3,687

393


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,313

2,264

49


Customer advances

1,860

1,860



Dividends payable

620

620



Other current liabilities

2,690

2,215

635

(160)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

5,322

120

5,202


Total current liabilities

31,531

19,426

12,527

(422)









Long-term debt due after one year

25,714

9,529

16,216

(31)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

4,203

4,203



Other liabilities

4,604

3,677

1,638

(711)

4

Total liabilities

66,052

36,835

30,381

(1,164)









Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,560

6,560

905

(905)

9

Treasury stock

(31,748)

(31,748)



Profit employed in the business

43,514

39,435

4,068

11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,457)

(1,310)

(1,147)


Noncontrolling interests

22

25

206

(209)

9

Total shareholders' equity

15,891

12,962

4,032

(1,103)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           81,943

$             49,797

$           34,413

$             (2,267)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$            10,332

$              9,995

$                686

$               (349)

1,5

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

2,144

1,361

783


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(97)

(97)



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(592)

(576)

(16)


Loss on divestiture

572

572



Other

375

444

(577)

508

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

(437)

(367)

61

(131)

2,3

Inventories

(364)

(360)


(4)

2

Accounts payable

(754)

(836)

41

41

2

Accrued expenses

796

690

106


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

486

474

12


Customer advances

80

78

2


Other assets – net

(95)

94

(110)

(79)

2

Other liabilities – net

439

216

118

105

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,885

11,688

1,106

91

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(1,597)

(1,624)

(22)

49

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,495)

(39)

(1,466)

10

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

781

55

781

(55)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(15,161)


(17,321)

2,160

3

Collections of finance receivables

14,034


15,634

(1,600)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables



1,080

(1,080)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

63


63


Net intercompany borrowings



10

(10)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(75)

(75)



Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(4)

(4)



Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,891

1,642

249


Investments in securities

(4,405)

(3,982)

(423)


Other – net

97

106

(9)


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(5,871)

(3,921)

(1,424)

(526)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(2,563)

(2,563)

(425)

425

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

12

12



Common shares repurchased

(4,975)

(4,975)



Net intercompany borrowings


(10)


10

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

8,257


8,257


Payments on debt > 90 days

(6,318)

(106)

(6,212)


Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(1,345)

(3)

(1,342)


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,932)

(7,645)

278

435

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(110)

(60)

(50)


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28)

62

(90)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,013

6,049

964


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$              6,985

$              6,111

$                874

$                  —









1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

 (Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$              6,704

$              6,531

$                655

$              (482)

1,5

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

2,219

1,439

780


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(606)

(606)



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(377)

(368)

(9)


Goodwill impairment charge

925

925



Other

701

452

(205)

454

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

(220)

(390)

143

27

2,3

Inventories

(2,589)

(2,572)


(17)

2

Accounts payable

798

811

82

(95)

2

Accrued expenses

317

274

43


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

90

97

(7)


Customer advances

768

769

(1)


Other assets – net

(210)

(183)

(35)

8

2

Other liabilities – net

(754)

(821)

71

(4)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

7,766

6,358

1,517

(109)

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(1,296)

(1,279)

(20)

3

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,303)

(19)

(1,310)

26

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

830

78

764

(12)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(13,239)


(14,223)

984

3

Collections of finance receivables

13,177


14,052

(875)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables



492

(492)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

57


57


Net intercompany borrowings



9

(9)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(88)

(88)



Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

1

1



Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

2,383

1,948

435


Investments in securities

(3,077)

(2,549)

(528)


Other – net

14

98

(84)


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,541)

(1,810)

(356)

(375)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(2,440)

(2,440)

(475)

475

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

51

51



Common shares repurchased

(4,230)

(4,230)



Net intercompany borrowings


(9)


9

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

6,674


6,674


Payments on debt > 90 days

(7,728)

(25)

(7,703)


Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

402

(138)

540


Other – net

(10)

(10)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(7,281)

(6,801)

(964)

484

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(194)

(131)

(63)


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,250)

(2,384)

134


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,263

8,433

830


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$              7,013

$              6,049

$                964

$                  —


1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Also from this source

Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 5

Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 5

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Monday, Feb. 5. The release will be ...
Caterpillar Demonstrates Viability of Using Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology for Backup Power at Microsoft Data Center

Caterpillar Demonstrates Viability of Using Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology for Backup Power at Microsoft Data Center

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced the success of its collaboration with Microsoft and Ballard Power Systems to demonstrate the viability of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.